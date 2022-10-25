ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

eastvillagetimes.com

Jaedon LeDee: “My time is coming”

Flashback to the first SDSU game last season against UC Riverside. Two hours before tipoff, players on the roster endured lengthy warm-ups featuring stretches, shooting lines, and going over final preparations for the game. The excitement in the air was palpable. Watching courtside in an SDSU tracksuit and crisp Jordan’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

The San Diego Chicken helps cheer up Padres fans

SAN DIEGO — Why did the Chicken cross the road? To cheer up Padres fans!. San Diego’s famous Chicken made a stop outside Petco Park to greet fans who may have been feeling down in the dumps after the Padres recent loss. "Yes, we may have lost to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Revisiting Ranch 45, where steak is the star

Since I first visited Ranch 45 in 2019 there have been some recent changes that piqued my interest enough to revisit this gourmet outpost on Via De La Valle in Solana Beach. The first is its new dinner service and the second is owner Pam Schwartz bringing on her husband and accomplished chef Aron Schwartz to run the kitchen. I featured Aron several years ago when he was the chef at the Marina Kitchen at the San Diego Marriot Marquis.
SOLANA BEACH, CA
daytrippen.com

Helgren’s Sportfishing Oceanside Whale Watching Sports Fishing

Helgren’s Sports Fishing operates out of Oceanside Harbor. Whale-watching cruises operate from December through April. Whale-watching tours last about two hours, and the captain fully narrates each trip. Whale Watching and Sea Life Adventures are offered seasonally out of Oceanside Harbor. During the summer, you may spot blue whales,...
OCEANSIDE, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life San Diego

Living in Rancho Bernardo, SD

Rancho Bernardo is one of the largest master-planned communities positioned in the northernmost residential area of San Diego, housing a population of nearly 50,000, and having an identity all its own. Serving as the home base for the new half a billion-dollar Apple campus, it is located right off I-15 south of the San Pasqual Valley - not a coastal community if you’re looking to tour (about 20 minutes away from the coast) but there are a lot of reasons which make this community so special.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Surfing big waves in Imperial Beach!

The waves were larger than usual off San Diego’s beaches today. I believe it had something to do with the hurricane in Mexico. This morning I headed down to the Imperial Beach Pier to see what I might see. I discovered a few surfers out attempting to conquer the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

City Council Representative Kori Jensen’s Deep Roots in Oceanside

An Oceanside native, Kori Jensen is running for District 1 Oceanside City Council to tackle the issues of homelessness, environmental preservation, and economic revitalization. Jensen’s grandparents were successful employers and owned iconic businesses in Oceanside. Her father’s parents were the founders and operators of Scandia Bakery & Fountain on Mission...
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego Channel

Poll shows how voters feel about sheriff's race, sports betting ahead of November midterms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new 10News-San Diego Union-Tribune poll guages how voters feel on a number of issues ahead of the November midterms. When asked if they approve or disapprove of the job Anthony Ray is doing as Interim Sheriff, 48 percent of those asked said they were unsure, while 30 percent said they somewhat approve, and 13 percent said they somewhat disapprove.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
