eastvillagetimes.com
Jaedon LeDee: “My time is coming”
Flashback to the first SDSU game last season against UC Riverside. Two hours before tipoff, players on the roster endured lengthy warm-ups featuring stretches, shooting lines, and going over final preparations for the game. The excitement in the air was palpable. Watching courtside in an SDSU tracksuit and crisp Jordan’s...
The San Diego Chicken helps cheer up Padres fans
SAN DIEGO — Why did the Chicken cross the road? To cheer up Padres fans!. San Diego’s famous Chicken made a stop outside Petco Park to greet fans who may have been feeling down in the dumps after the Padres recent loss. "Yes, we may have lost to...
Coast News
Revisiting Ranch 45, where steak is the star
Since I first visited Ranch 45 in 2019 there have been some recent changes that piqued my interest enough to revisit this gourmet outpost on Via De La Valle in Solana Beach. The first is its new dinner service and the second is owner Pam Schwartz bringing on her husband and accomplished chef Aron Schwartz to run the kitchen. I featured Aron several years ago when he was the chef at the Marina Kitchen at the San Diego Marriot Marquis.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego music fans weigh in on their favorite, now-defunct concert venues and nightclubs
From AMSDconcerts, Anthology and the Old Time Cafe to the Bacchanal, Iguanas and Street Scene, music fans here have vivid memories to share. Musical memories resonate deeply for many San Diegans. So do their memories of AMSDconcerts, Anthology, the Bacchanal, Iguanas, the Old Time Café and the other now-defunct venues...
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Announces Second San Diego Location
Casual Dining Chain Leases Former Mimi’s Cafe Spot in Mira Mesa
daytrippen.com
Helgren’s Sportfishing Oceanside Whale Watching Sports Fishing
Helgren’s Sports Fishing operates out of Oceanside Harbor. Whale-watching cruises operate from December through April. Whale-watching tours last about two hours, and the captain fully narrates each trip. Whale Watching and Sea Life Adventures are offered seasonally out of Oceanside Harbor. During the summer, you may spot blue whales,...
a-z-animals.com
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches. Some beachgoers may be used to seeing wildlife and sea creatures. But when a shark breaches the water, it’s something to notice!. These surfers at Lower Trestles in San Onofre State Beach, San Diego,...
Unclaimed $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket set to expire
Someone out there has until the end of Oct. 27 to cash in their luck as the their SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million is set to expire, according to a press release from the California Lottery.
San Diego home prices drop for fourth consecutive month
The housing market has drastically changed through the pandemic, but this time experts believe the increase in mortgage rates is causing a unique shift that hasn't been seen since before the pandemic.
Driver plows into home, severs gas line
An elderly female driver lost control of her vehicle crashed into the garage of a home.
Living in Rancho Bernardo, SD
Rancho Bernardo is one of the largest master-planned communities positioned in the northernmost residential area of San Diego, housing a population of nearly 50,000, and having an identity all its own. Serving as the home base for the new half a billion-dollar Apple campus, it is located right off I-15 south of the San Pasqual Valley - not a coastal community if you’re looking to tour (about 20 minutes away from the coast) but there are a lot of reasons which make this community so special.
coolsandiegosights.com
Surfing big waves in Imperial Beach!
The waves were larger than usual off San Diego’s beaches today. I believe it had something to do with the hurricane in Mexico. This morning I headed down to the Imperial Beach Pier to see what I might see. I discovered a few surfers out attempting to conquer the...
Coast News
City Council Representative Kori Jensen’s Deep Roots in Oceanside
An Oceanside native, Kori Jensen is running for District 1 Oceanside City Council to tackle the issues of homelessness, environmental preservation, and economic revitalization. Jensen’s grandparents were successful employers and owned iconic businesses in Oceanside. Her father’s parents were the founders and operators of Scandia Bakery & Fountain on Mission...
San Diego police response delayed to Logan Heights rape scene
SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary and rape charges Tuesday in downtown court. A judge ordered Ronald “Ronnie” Bray, 34, held without bail. Bray is accused of crawling through a window and raping a woman in the bedroom of her...
City of San Diego responds to broken streelight report
SAN DIEGO — We now have an update to a story we first brought you on Monday. People living in one Del Mar neighborhood were fed up with how long it was taking the city to fix broken lights on their street, saying it would make Halloween dangerous for kids.
Police: Pursuit leads to crash, rescue in La Mesa
Two people were taken to the hospital after crashing their car into a wall while speeding away from police overnight in La Mesa.
Tuesday’s earthquake in California might be ‘foreshock’ to larger one, expert says
An earthquake that rattled parts of the San Francisco Bay Area may have been the precursor to a larger one that could happen in the coming days.
San Diego Channel
Poll shows how voters feel about sheriff's race, sports betting ahead of November midterms
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new 10News-San Diego Union-Tribune poll guages how voters feel on a number of issues ahead of the November midterms. When asked if they approve or disapprove of the job Anthony Ray is doing as Interim Sheriff, 48 percent of those asked said they were unsure, while 30 percent said they somewhat approve, and 13 percent said they somewhat disapprove.
'Bubble Boy' and mom spend 332 days in protected hospital room
SAN DIEGO — Nobody likes to spend the night in the hospital, but what if you had to stay there for 332 days in a row? In this Zevely Zone, I went to Oceanside to meet the miraculous bubble boy. In 2020, Elizabeth Alvarez and her husband Carlos enjoyed...
Two dogs found abandoned near shipping container
Officials are seeking public help to find those responsible for abandoning two dogs who were found in a shipping container, the San Diego Humane Society announced Tuesday.
