Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Crystal Palace's Patrick Vieira: 'Doors are not open' for Black managers
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira has said "doors are not open" for Black managers in football. A report by the Black Footballers Partnership found that 43% of Premier League and 34% of English Football League players are Black, but only 4.4% of managers are Black. The report also found that 14% of those with top coaching qualifications -- a UEFA pro licence -- are Black, and only 1.6% of executive, leadership and ownership positions in football are held by Black people.
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Gundogan, Neves, Ronaldo, Guimaraes, Milinkovic-Savic, Kovacic
Paris St-Germain want to extend Lionel Messi's contract by an additional 12 months. The 35-year-old Argentina forward's current deal is set to expire in June 2023. (Le Parisien - in French, subscription required) Bayern Munich are considering a move for Manchester City's 32-year-old Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan next summer. (90min)
BBC
'Fans feel very uncomfortable when they see certain players stepping up'
Former Manchester City defender Nedum Onuoha says Manchester City's penalty record will make fans nervous. Riyad Mahrez missed from the spot against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, becoming the only player this season to miss multiple Champions League penalties. Onuoha told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It gets into the heads of...
Ajax vs Liverpool Champions League result, final score and reaction as Reds seal qualification - live
Liverpool overcame a slow start to beat hosts Ajax FC 3-, ensuring a top-two finish in Group A and progress into the knockout stage of the Champions League.Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead against the run of play three minutes before half-time and they then took command after the break with two quick goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott to claim a convincing triumph.The victory kept them three points behind leaders Napoli, who won at home against Rangers in Italy at the same time to make it five out of five in the group.Napoli will be at Anfield next Tuesday to decide top spot, when Liverpool would need victory by at least 3-0 to edge the Serie A leaders on the head-to-head result between the two after losing 4-1 in Naples in September.Relive the action as Liverpool beat Ajax in the Champions League:
Yardbarker
Late resurgence not enough as Juventus get officially eliminated from UCL
After earning only three points from the first four matchdays, the writing was already on the wall for Juventus even before taking the trip the Lisbon. But whatever slim hope remained for the Old Lady in reaching the Champions League knockout stages was quashed at the hands of Benfica who sealed their qualification – alongside PSG – by beating the Italian giants for the second time.
SB Nation
Potter ‘delighted’ as Chelsea ‘take steps’ forward with ‘brilliant’ 2-1 win against RB Salzburg
Over the course of 90 minutes in Salzburg tonight, we saw a wide variety of play from Chelsea, a full-range performance if you will: from the woeful opening 22 minutes, to the most stellar next 23 minutes, to the early frustration of the second half, to the jaw-dropping elation of the winning goal (not to mention our first goal), and the suffering of the closing minutes.
Ange Postecoglou reveals just how easy it was to convince Aussie star Aaron Mooy to join Celtic…and backs the veteran Socceroo to make an impact at the World Cup
Ange Postecoglou has revealed it didn't take long to convince Aaron Mooy to join him at Celtic - and backed the Socceroos star to excel at the World Cup in Qatar next month. Mooy, 32, boldly opted to train alone, outside of China earlier this year, so he could feature in Australia's eventual play-off victories over the UAE and Peru in June.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sporting Club: Match Thread and How to Watch
After four matches, nothing has been settled in Tottenham Hotspur’s group in the UEFA Champions League. Entering Matchweek Five, every club in Group D is still alive and has a chance to advance. For Spurs, they are in pole position: A win today and they will qualify for the knockouts. Get a little help from Eintracht Frankfurt today and it’s possible Spurs can win the group. Of course, Spurs need to get out of this funk that they’re currently in to do so. The goal today is simple: Get three points and get to the knockouts.
BBC
Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'
The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
Yardbarker
Confirmed Arsenal Women´s team to face Zurich tonight – Miedema starts…
Confirmed Arsenal Women´s team to face Zurich tonight at Emirates By Michelle. Arsenal Women are thundering through the games that keep coming thick and fast, with no more than three or 4 day breaks, in which they have to celebrate, come back down, train and prepare for the next big game. The Gunners continued their incredible winning run at the weekend with a 2-0 away win over Liverpool, meeting the current record of 12 consecutive WSL game wins. Tonight they face Zurich at Emirates Stadium in their next Champions League match, after a spectacular 5-1 away win over reigning champions Lyon last week.
FOX Sports
Simeone nets 2 to match father as Napoli beats Rangers 4-0
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Like father, like son. Giovanni Simeone scored two goals as Napoli beat Rangers 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday for a club record 12th consecutive victory in all competitions. The only other Argentinian player to score four goals in their first four matches in...
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW vs. KF Vllaznia Shkodër, Women’s Champions League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea did what continental contenders should do and beat Paris Saint-Germain Féminine at their turf to start their Women’s Champions League campaign. To extend their winning record the Blues will be hosting KF Vllaznia, who have won Albania’s Women’s National Championship for nine consecutive times since the 2013-14 season.
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool's impressive win at Ajax to reach the Champions League last-16 gives the club a 'really big lift' and allows the Reds to put shock defeat by Nottingham Forest behind them
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool's Champions League win over Ajax will give the club a significant boost after a troubled start to the season. The Reds put in a polished display at the Johan Cruyff Arena to triumph 3-0 thanks to goals either side of half-time from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez as well as a fine Harvey Elliott effort.
Watch: Marcus Rashford Scores Great Goal, Manchester United 2-0 Sheriff
Manchester United have increased their leas against Sheriff and you can watch Marcus Rashford’s goal here.
SB Nation
Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City : How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League rolls on and Manchester City face a familiar opponent!. Manchester City are facing a Borussia Dortmund near qualification and the game should be fun. Time and Date: Tuesday 25 October 2022 Kickoff at 20:00 BST (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Referee Davide Massa ITA. Assistant referees Filippo...
ESPN
Liverpool win over Ajax hints early Champions League setback was a blip. How much further can Reds go?
AMSTERDAM -- Liverpool ran out 3-0 victors against Ajax in Amsterdam as they confirmed their place in the final 16 of the Champions League. Ajax started the match the better of the two sides and should've been 2-0 up after 35 minutes, but it was Liverpool who went into the break 1-0 to the good and against the run of play after Mohammed Salah chipped past an on-rushing Remko Pasveer.
SB Nation
Chelsea set to also add Brighton’s head of recruitment Paul Winstanley — report
Chelsea are continuing to piece together the new-look setup for the club’s football operations, and it looks like we’re going for more of a committee approach rather than giving any one person all the power. The latest name rumored to be joining is Brighton & Hove Albion’s head...
SB Nation
Antonio Conte is BIG MAD
In case you missed it, it is with a heavy heart that I must announce that VAR is at it again. Tottenham Hotspur thought they had not only won Wednesday night’s Champions League match against Sporting thanks to a last-gasp Harry Kane goal in the 94th minute, a result that would’ve clinched their Champions League group and allowed them to fully rotate for their final match at Marseille.
SB Nation
Arsenal at PSV Eindhoven: wrap it up
Arsenal travel to PSV Eindhoven with a chance to win the Europa League group. The Gunners need a point, either tonight or in the final match, to clinch first place. It’s important that the Gunners do so, too. Winning the group avoids an extra two-legged playoff tie in February against a team dropping down from the Champions League.
Inter Milan 4-0 Viktoria Plzen: Serie A giants ease into last 16 of the Champions League - and send Barcelona crashing out in the process - with comfortable victory over the Czech minnows
Inter Milan booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League by sweeping aside Viktoria Plzen in a victory that confirmed Barcelona's elimination at the group stage. A double from Edin Dzeko, Henrikh Mkhitaryan's first-half header and a late Romelu Lukaku strike sealed the home side's progression into the knockout rounds as Xavi's Barcelona team watched on from afar before playing Bayern Munich later on Wednesday.
Comments / 0