Liverpool overcame a slow start to beat hosts Ajax FC 3-, ensuring a top-two finish in Group A and progress into the knockout stage of the Champions League.Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead against the run of play three minutes before half-time and they then took command after the break with two quick goals from Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott to claim a convincing triumph.The victory kept them three points behind leaders Napoli, who won at home against Rangers in Italy at the same time to make it five out of five in the group.Napoli will be at Anfield next Tuesday to decide top spot, when Liverpool would need victory by at least 3-0 to edge the Serie A leaders on the head-to-head result between the two after losing 4-1 in Naples in September.Relive the action as Liverpool beat Ajax in the Champions League:

1 DAY AGO