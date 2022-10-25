ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Narcity

This 1-Km Trail Near Toronto Winds Through A Glittering Christmas Village & Glowing Tunnels

The holiday season is all about snowy scenes, glittering lights, and festive music, and you can find all this and more at this magical Christmas event near Toronto. Twinkle After Dark, previously Country Bright, is returning to Country Heritage Park in Milton for its second year. The dazzling event features an illuminated trail through the park property, and it officially opens on November 24, 2022.
Narcity

Miracle Toronto Is Reopening Its Boozy Christmas Bar With Karaoke & Ugly Sweater Parties

Sip, sip, hooray! One of Toronto's most festive bars is officially returning this season, so get ready for endless decor, holiday tunes, and of course, eggnog. The pop-up is known for its kitschy, nostalgic decor and over-the-top holiday atmosphere. You can sip on tons of themed drinks and snap some cute Christmas photos during your visit.
disneydining.com

Holiday Sleigh Rides are BACK for 2022

Do you hear that? Listen closely. It’s the sound of sleigh bells in the distance. Christmas may seem like a long way off but it’s going to be here before you know it! Walt Disney World is already getting ready for the holiday season and this year promises to be one of the best Christmas’ to be at Disney.
Narcity

11 Things To Do Around Ottawa This Weekend: October 28 To 30

It is "Halloweek" and a Halloween weekend full of haunting events is only days away. There are tons of haunted places and terrifying attractions to visit around Ottawa, but there are also festive parties with boos to look forward to. If you want an excuse to dress up in costume...
Narcity

This Picturesque Ontario Town Is Like Walking Through A European Fairytale

If you've been dreaming about a European vacation lately, you're not alone. I mean, who wouldn't want to be surrounded by cobblestone streets, open-air cafes and centuries-old charm?. You might be surprised to know you don't even need to leave the province to satisfy those travel cravings. That's right, there's...

