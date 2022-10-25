ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Radio Ink

Ski Chooses Compass Media Networks

Compass Media Networks has been chosen as the syndication partner for The Frank Ski Show. The show airs in morning drive in Atlanta on Cox Media Group’s WALR-FM and afternoons in Washington, DC on Howard University’s WHUR-FM. Ski said, “With the combined efforts of Compass Media Networks, Oceanic...
WASHINGTON, DC
Variety

Anonymous Content Launches Sales, Finance Division AC Independent (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading management and production house Anonymous Content (“Spotlight,” “The Revenant”) has launched a sales and finance division, AC Independent.  Nick Shumaker, who joined Anonymous Content from UTA last year, will lead the new division which will be overseen from the company’s New York office. AC Independent will handle the financing, as well as the domestic and worldwide sales strategies for select titles across AC Studios, the premium independent film and TV production studio that sits inside Anonymous Content, as well as the group’s non-fiction projects. AC Independent will also spearhead financing and sales on titles from Anonymous Content’s management division, as...
Radio Ink

iHeart Partners With Startup Company For Podcasts

IHeartPodcasts has signed a distribution deal with podcast start-up comoany Kaleidoscope, which is led by Emmy-award-winner Oz Woloshyn and podcast host Mangesh Hattikudur. They will launch with 6 new shows. The slate’s first show “OBSESSIONS: Wild Chocolate” debuts today and follows award-winning food journalist Rowan Jacobson on a trip into...
Radio Ink

What is The Cornbread Mafia?

IHeartPodcasts and Graphic Audio are proud to present “Cornbread Mafia,” a new podcast covering the true story of the biggest marijuana bust in U.S. history. Based on the book by Jim Higdon, find out what life was like for a group of Kentucky-based outlaws, a place with farming, moonshine, and pride in its bloodline. But timing is everything, as you’ll learn through the eyes of the unforgettable Johnny Boone, the man who hoped to grow and harvest one of the greatest marijuana crops in modern times and instead found himself (and all of surrounding Marion County), at the center of America’s War on Drugs.
MARION COUNTY, KY
Radio Ink

FOX News Star Launches Another

FOX News Audio will debut Common Ground hosted by FOX News Channel’s chief political anchor and executive editor and anchor of Special Report Bret Baier on November 1st, 2022. In the series, Baier will speak with lawmakers, business leaders and public figures from different perspectives to discuss issues of...
Radio Ink

Zellner Gets More Responsibility at iHeart

IHeartMedia announced on Thursday that Jon Zellner has been named President of Programming Operations and Digital Music for iHeartRadio. Zellner will manage the programming, content and strategy for iHeart’s digital channels and playlists while continuing to oversee iHeartMedia’s programming operations at its 850 local radio stations. In addition...
Variety

Miss Universe Organization Sold by Endeavor’s IMG to Thailand’s JKN Global Media

Endeavor’s IMG has sold the Miss Universe Organization, the company overseeing the Miss Universe competition, to Thailand-based JKN Global Media Public Company Limited. The pageant in its current form exists from 1952. Donald Trump owned the rights from 1996 in a broadcast partnership initially with CBS and then with NBC. In 2015, the organization was sold to IMG. Since becoming a part of IMG, the pageant’s global reach has expanded and it is now broadcast in 165 countries. Mark Shapiro, president, Endeavor, said: “We are proud of our team’s success growing and expanding the Miss Universe Organization by utilizing the power...
Radio Ink

Radio’s Top Biller Looking to Trim Budget

Declining revenue and listenership in 2022, compared to 2021, are the reasons Hubbard’s WTOP in Washington DC is looking to eliminate positions. All-news radio stations are the most expensive to operate due to the number of employees needed to run a credible, successful local and regional radio news facility.
Radio Ink

Un Oh … The Price is Going Up

The price to attend our Forecast 2023 conference at The Harvard Club in New York City is going up tomorrow. Save yourself some money by registering today. And here’s our latest speaker announcement, another in a long line of great speakers you will not want to miss out on…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Radio Ink

Big Night For Rome Radio Partners

Rome Radio Partners won seven “GABBY” Awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. The awards are presented to Radio and Television stations across the state of Georgia for excellence in broadcasting and service to the Community. For small market radio, NewsTalk 98.7/1470 WRGA won the following awards:. Best...
ROME, GA
Radio Ink

New Uplifting Feature Available To Stations

Global Media Services has announced the launch of Spiritual Food For Thought, a 60- second-weekday feature hosted by Malone. In addition to hosting Spiritual Food For Thought, has worked in numerous major markets and currently hosts the midday show on “The Ranch” in the Dallas-Ft. Worth market, where she also serves as Assistant Program Director.
Radio Ink

Serving To Lead

(By Deborah Parenti) It’s natural to reflect on leadership as we celebrate some of the best managers in radio in this month’s issue of Radio Ink. Those who grace the pages of this issue have each carved out distinctly unique styles based on their own personalities and experiences. Yet there are some characteristics that are likely held in common. Vision, an ability to manage disruption effectively, organization, and inspiration.
Guitar World Magazine

G&L launches highly limited ASAT Classic Thinline model

The limited-edition six-string boasts Magnetic Field Design pickups and comes in two colorways each limited to 50 units worldwide. G&L has expanded its offering of electric guitars further with its new limited-edition ASAT Classic Thinline. Blending “vintage styling cues with modern function and refinement”, the G&L ASAT Classic is touted...
Radio Ink

Beasley Names New Tampa Market Manager

Ron deCastro is the new Market Manager for Beasley Media Group’s Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg-based radio properties. deCastro will oversee WLLD-FM, WQYK-FM, WRBQ-FM, WYUU-FM, WPBB-FM and WHFS-AM. He replaces Steve Triplett who exits the company. “I’ve spent a significant amount of my career leading some of the most iconic brands...
TAMPA, FL
Radio Ink

KFI Launches Deadly Pill

IHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KFI-AM has launched a limited series podcast and radio news documentary, Deadly Pill.The podcast and radio special take a close look at the opioid crisis. The 2-hour radio version debuts Sunday at 4:00 PM Pacific with an encore broadcast on Saturday, November 5th at 6:00 PM...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Radio Ink

Handel To MC Hall Ceremony

The Museum of Broadcast Communications announced on Monday that KFI-AM host Bill Handel, who also hosts a nationally syndicated program called Handel On The Law, will be MC the Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony November 1st in Chicago. Handel is a 2017 Hall Inductee.
CHICAGO, IL
AdWeek

Bianca Nobilo Joins Max Foster as Co-Anchor of 4 AM ET CNN Newsroom

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. If not familiar with them already, CNN U.S. audiences got to know Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo even better during the network’s wall-to-wall coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s death last month. Foster broke the news live on CNN outside of Buckingham Palace that QEII had passed away at the age of 96, and both he and Nobilo were on-air for many hours that week.

