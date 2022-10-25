Read full article on original website
Radio Ink
Ski Chooses Compass Media Networks
Compass Media Networks has been chosen as the syndication partner for The Frank Ski Show. The show airs in morning drive in Atlanta on Cox Media Group’s WALR-FM and afternoons in Washington, DC on Howard University’s WHUR-FM. Ski said, “With the combined efforts of Compass Media Networks, Oceanic...
Anonymous Content Launches Sales, Finance Division AC Independent (EXCLUSIVE)
Leading management and production house Anonymous Content (“Spotlight,” “The Revenant”) has launched a sales and finance division, AC Independent. Nick Shumaker, who joined Anonymous Content from UTA last year, will lead the new division which will be overseen from the company’s New York office. AC Independent will handle the financing, as well as the domestic and worldwide sales strategies for select titles across AC Studios, the premium independent film and TV production studio that sits inside Anonymous Content, as well as the group’s non-fiction projects. AC Independent will also spearhead financing and sales on titles from Anonymous Content’s management division, as...
Radio Ink
iHeart Partners With Startup Company For Podcasts
IHeartPodcasts has signed a distribution deal with podcast start-up comoany Kaleidoscope, which is led by Emmy-award-winner Oz Woloshyn and podcast host Mangesh Hattikudur. They will launch with 6 new shows. The slate’s first show “OBSESSIONS: Wild Chocolate” debuts today and follows award-winning food journalist Rowan Jacobson on a trip into...
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Radio Ink
What is The Cornbread Mafia?
IHeartPodcasts and Graphic Audio are proud to present “Cornbread Mafia,” a new podcast covering the true story of the biggest marijuana bust in U.S. history. Based on the book by Jim Higdon, find out what life was like for a group of Kentucky-based outlaws, a place with farming, moonshine, and pride in its bloodline. But timing is everything, as you’ll learn through the eyes of the unforgettable Johnny Boone, the man who hoped to grow and harvest one of the greatest marijuana crops in modern times and instead found himself (and all of surrounding Marion County), at the center of America’s War on Drugs.
Radio Ink
FOX News Star Launches Another
FOX News Audio will debut Common Ground hosted by FOX News Channel’s chief political anchor and executive editor and anchor of Special Report Bret Baier on November 1st, 2022. In the series, Baier will speak with lawmakers, business leaders and public figures from different perspectives to discuss issues of...
Radio Ink
Zellner Gets More Responsibility at iHeart
IHeartMedia announced on Thursday that Jon Zellner has been named President of Programming Operations and Digital Music for iHeartRadio. Zellner will manage the programming, content and strategy for iHeart’s digital channels and playlists while continuing to oversee iHeartMedia’s programming operations at its 850 local radio stations. In addition...
‘Learn How to Pitch’: Daymond John Talks to Black Enterprise Ahead of Black Entrepreneurs Day
Daymond John, widely known as the sharp-dressed, well-spoken investor and co-star of ABC‘s four-time Emmy award-winning show Shark Tank is in many respects the face of Black entrepreneurship. Named by President Obama as the Global Ambassador of Entrepreneurship, John is managing a multi-million dollar empire that includes fashion, media,...
Miss Universe Organization Sold by Endeavor’s IMG to Thailand’s JKN Global Media
Endeavor’s IMG has sold the Miss Universe Organization, the company overseeing the Miss Universe competition, to Thailand-based JKN Global Media Public Company Limited. The pageant in its current form exists from 1952. Donald Trump owned the rights from 1996 in a broadcast partnership initially with CBS and then with NBC. In 2015, the organization was sold to IMG. Since becoming a part of IMG, the pageant’s global reach has expanded and it is now broadcast in 165 countries. Mark Shapiro, president, Endeavor, said: “We are proud of our team’s success growing and expanding the Miss Universe Organization by utilizing the power...
NFT Industry Must Transform Hype to Real-World Benefits, Says OnChain Studios CEO (Podcast)
”Tech vs Media“ podcast: Will Weinraub says companies based around non-fungible tokens must prove their everyday value. The NFT industry must transform its hype to real-world benefits to reach success, says Will Weinraub, CEO and co-founder of OnChain Studios. “We need to keep it as underlying technology, and really...
Radio Ink
Radio’s Top Biller Looking to Trim Budget
Declining revenue and listenership in 2022, compared to 2021, are the reasons Hubbard’s WTOP in Washington DC is looking to eliminate positions. All-news radio stations are the most expensive to operate due to the number of employees needed to run a credible, successful local and regional radio news facility.
Radio Ink
Un Oh … The Price is Going Up
The price to attend our Forecast 2023 conference at The Harvard Club in New York City is going up tomorrow. Save yourself some money by registering today. And here’s our latest speaker announcement, another in a long line of great speakers you will not want to miss out on…
Radio Ink
Big Night For Rome Radio Partners
Rome Radio Partners won seven “GABBY” Awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. The awards are presented to Radio and Television stations across the state of Georgia for excellence in broadcasting and service to the Community. For small market radio, NewsTalk 98.7/1470 WRGA won the following awards:. Best...
Radio Ink
New Uplifting Feature Available To Stations
Global Media Services has announced the launch of Spiritual Food For Thought, a 60- second-weekday feature hosted by Malone. In addition to hosting Spiritual Food For Thought, has worked in numerous major markets and currently hosts the midday show on “The Ranch” in the Dallas-Ft. Worth market, where she also serves as Assistant Program Director.
Radio Ink
Serving To Lead
(By Deborah Parenti) It’s natural to reflect on leadership as we celebrate some of the best managers in radio in this month’s issue of Radio Ink. Those who grace the pages of this issue have each carved out distinctly unique styles based on their own personalities and experiences. Yet there are some characteristics that are likely held in common. Vision, an ability to manage disruption effectively, organization, and inspiration.
Guitar World Magazine
G&L launches highly limited ASAT Classic Thinline model
The limited-edition six-string boasts Magnetic Field Design pickups and comes in two colorways each limited to 50 units worldwide. G&L has expanded its offering of electric guitars further with its new limited-edition ASAT Classic Thinline. Blending “vintage styling cues with modern function and refinement”, the G&L ASAT Classic is touted...
Radio Ink
Beasley Names New Tampa Market Manager
Ron deCastro is the new Market Manager for Beasley Media Group’s Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg-based radio properties. deCastro will oversee WLLD-FM, WQYK-FM, WRBQ-FM, WYUU-FM, WPBB-FM and WHFS-AM. He replaces Steve Triplett who exits the company. “I’ve spent a significant amount of my career leading some of the most iconic brands...
Radio Ink
KFI Launches Deadly Pill
IHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KFI-AM has launched a limited series podcast and radio news documentary, Deadly Pill.The podcast and radio special take a close look at the opioid crisis. The 2-hour radio version debuts Sunday at 4:00 PM Pacific with an encore broadcast on Saturday, November 5th at 6:00 PM...
Radio Ink
Handel To MC Hall Ceremony
The Museum of Broadcast Communications announced on Monday that KFI-AM host Bill Handel, who also hosts a nationally syndicated program called Handel On The Law, will be MC the Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony November 1st in Chicago. Handel is a 2017 Hall Inductee.
AdWeek
Bianca Nobilo Joins Max Foster as Co-Anchor of 4 AM ET CNN Newsroom
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. If not familiar with them already, CNN U.S. audiences got to know Max Foster and Bianca Nobilo even better during the network’s wall-to-wall coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s death last month. Foster broke the news live on CNN outside of Buckingham Palace that QEII had passed away at the age of 96, and both he and Nobilo were on-air for many hours that week.
