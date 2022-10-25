ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Bears, Eagles Trade

One of the most exciting NFL trade seasons in recent memory just saw another massive deal. The Chicago Bears are trading Pro Bowl edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport and Mike Garafolo. The general consensus ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Radio Ink

FOX News Star Launches Another

FOX News Audio will debut Common Ground hosted by FOX News Channel’s chief political anchor and executive editor and anchor of Special Report Bret Baier on November 1st, 2022. In the series, Baier will speak with lawmakers, business leaders and public figures from different perspectives to discuss issues of...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL sack leaders

NFL pass rush report (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports) Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season came to a close with the top pass rusher displaying the impressive athleticism that has made him such a threat in Bill Belichick's defense. Heading into Week 8, here are the top sack leaders in the league.t-5. Von Miller, Buffalo Bills (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns (Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6t-5. Dorance Armstrong, Dallas Cowboys (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 64. Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 6.5t-2. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 7t-2. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 71. Matt Judon, New England Patriots (Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports) Sack Total: 8.511
Radio Ink

Is Baseball Boring

As the 2022 World Series gets underway, Audacy has launched Baseball Isn’t Boring, a new daily podcast that will dive into baseball’s hottest topics and headlines, both on and off the field. The show is hosted by Audacy’s Rob Bradford – a longtime baseball columnist, author and broadcaster for WEEI in Boston.
FOX Sports

Unbeaten Eagles hope Quinn strengthens run at Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With one big trade for a big-time pass rusher, the Philadelphia Eagles crystalized a mission statement that already seemed clear to anyone who watched Jalen Hurts and crew get off to an undefeated start — this team is all-in on the Super Bowl. The preseason...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Radio Ink

A Commitment To Fresh Angles

(By Buzz Knight) We are living in an era where there are increasingly more challenges to build something new in the media landscape. Building a successful brand requires patience, discipline and courage. Whether it be a radio station brand, personality brand or podcast brand getting to a position of market...
Radio Ink

Big Night For Rome Radio Partners

Rome Radio Partners won seven “GABBY” Awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. The awards are presented to Radio and Television stations across the state of Georgia for excellence in broadcasting and service to the Community. For small market radio, NewsTalk 98.7/1470 WRGA won the following awards:. Best...
ROME, GA

