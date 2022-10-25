ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Radio Ink

RAB Adds An Illinois Institute

The National Radio Talent System, a division of the Radio Advertising Bureau, is adding another Radio Talent Institute to their roster in 2023. NRTS and the Illinois Broadcasters Association Foundation will be producing the inaugural IBA Radio Talent Institute at Columbia College in Chicago June 19 – 28, 2023.
Radio Ink

WGN To Air Six Hour Halloween Special

WGN Radio will air “WGN Radio Theatre Spook-tacular with Carl Amari” on Monday from 7pm to 1am. Here are the shows the station will feature…. The six-hour special will feature classic Halloween shows including “My Favorite Husband” starring Lucille Ball, “The Whistler”, “Our Miss Brooks” starring Eve Arden, “Suspense” starring Ronald Colman and more.
