A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
“When you are kind to others, it not only changes you, it changes the world.” — Harold Kushner. Kindness in the form of sympathy or empathy can also brighten someone’s day.
Programming. Propaganda. Pressure. Man in Black Long-sleeved Shirt and Woman in Black DressPhoto by Jasmine Carter. Around a certain time in our lives, most of us experience an urge from within and without ourselves, the urge to find a mate, and eventually start a family.
Photo by Ante Hamersmit on Unsplash (Edited with Canva) Hello there parents and kids. First off, we like to appreciate that you’ve chosen to read this article which can be controversial for some, but today, we won’t back off from this.
We all have experienced loss in our lives, whether in the way of losing a loved one, a job, or even something as benign as our hair. In each case, the struggle is real, and should not be taken lightly.
Several years ago I was in a relationship with someone who had absolutely no empathy. I would talk to him about my feelings and would receive absolutely no response. I would hug him and he would half-heartedly hug me back and it felt completely empty.
Everyone loves a bargain – but many people could be missing out on snapping one up, by not knowing where to start.Two-fifths (39%) of us admit to feeling too awkward to even try attempting to drive down the price of items in the first place, new research by Gumtree has found. And three in 10 (30%) feel that, as a nation, we don’t know how to get a good bargain through the art of bartering or haggling.When it comes to what’s getting in the way of us bartering for a better deal, 17% say they don’t really know what a...
Are you living a flourishing life? You're supposed to be. If you're not, here are 6 activities you can add to your life to help you thrive.~ Terri Kozlowski. What does your ideal life look like? Imagine it in your mind’s eye. Of course, you would have authentic relationships with those you love. Your mind, body, and spirit would be healthy. You would believe in yourself and your abilities. Adhering to your values is important to you. What you are imagining is your life flourishing.
My first child was born prematurely at 29 weeks, weighing less than one pound at birth; he fought his whole life in the NICU for 3 months before passing away. In the 8 years since his passing, I have learned firsthand the do’s and don’ts of supporting bereaved moms. If this helps even just one grieving mama out there feel more supported, then it will all be worth it.
Since the time of Plato and other inquiring minds, philosophers and scientists have puzzled over the question, "What's so funny?" The Greeks attributed humor to a sense of superiority at the expense of others. Sigmund Freud, a German psychoanalyst, believed that humor was a way to release pent-up energy.
Dating in today’s world has become quite difficult with the increasingly stark differences that exist among people. People find it hard to get along as friends, let alone come together as soulmates or each other’s better halves. While there are no general solutions to these problems, there are ways to improve the dating scene by reconditioning the minds of every player to enable them to achieve the greater goal of romantic fulfillment and success. Roni Davis, with her platform, “The Color Code Dating Method” & (TLC) The Love Cycle and her book of the same title.
Random acts of kindness have a powerful and positive impact on the recipients. Research indicates we often underestimate the value of our kind acts. Kindness is considered prosocial behavior that benefits everyone. Two steps down, I got stuck. The steps were uneven, slick with sand. The plastic bags loaded with...
People can get stuck in dysfunctional relationship dynamics despite the high cost to their self-esteem and independence. Understanding the source of the dysfunction and gaining a new perspective can help them make positive changes. It helps to avoid these common obstacles that can prevent some people from moving on, even...
Caretaking and caregiving require separate skills, emotional responses, and life adjustments. Caretaking may require adjusting household responsibilities, handling insurance or Medicare, and handling finances. Caregiving may require focusing on communication, patience and empathy, watching for distress signals, and self-care. Patient and caregiver should consider partaking in therapy. The sooner you...
Dates can be fun! Whether it's romantic or platonic, one is essentially spending time with someone. That being said, would you ever spend time with the person you see the most? No, I'm not talking about your mom. I'm talking about yourself. Would you take yourself on a date?. Going...
