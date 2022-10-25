Investigators are saying a Tiktok challenge may be the cause of the crash that killed 4 teens and left 1 in the hospital and another in police custody in Buffalo Monday morning. Police said the vehicle was stolen and it is believed excessive speed played a significant factor in the crash. Police believe the stolen Kia involved in the crash may have been motivated by a social media challenge. The viral challenge can be found on TikTok, showing how to steal Kias and Hyundais in a matter of seconds. The amount of thefts of Hyundais and Kias in the last year has more than quadrupled compared to previous years. Police say to never leave your keys in the car or leave your car running unattended.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO