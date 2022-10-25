ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEN 930AM

A retail power corridor opens in Amherst

T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra, all part of the TJX family of brands, have opened on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst. “This area is unbelievable in terms of interest from national retailers,” said Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa.
AMHERST, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo

If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
BUFFALO, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

Investigators are saying a Tiktok challenge may be the cause of the crash that killed 4 teens and left 1 in the hospital and another in police custody in Buffalo Monday morning. Police said the vehicle was stolen and it is believed excessive speed played a significant factor in the crash. Police believe the stolen Kia involved in the crash may have been motivated by a social media challenge. The viral challenge can be found on TikTok, showing how to steal Kias and Hyundais in a matter of seconds. The amount of thefts of Hyundais and Kias in the last year has more than quadrupled compared to previous years. Police say to never leave your keys in the car or leave your car running unattended.
BUFFALO, NY
buffstaterecord.com

Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices

The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WIVB

Lisa Chimera appointed Deputy Erie County Executive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday the appointment of Lisa Chimera as Deputy Erie County Executive. Chimera has served as an Erie County Legislator since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda, Kenmore, Black Rock, Riverside, and University Heights areas of Buffalo. She has...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

ECC president suspended during investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees announced today that the school’s president, Dr. David Balkin, has been suspended. The suspension, with pay, will allow for an investigation regarding allegations filed with the school’s human resources department. They say the complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between Balkin and […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide

Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Sentenced To Prison For Deadly Stabbing On Kilhoffer Street

A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison for fatally stabbing a man. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 32-year-old was sentenced yesterday, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Reginald M. Branch, Jr. received a sentence of 16 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervision after he is released. Branch, a second violent felony offender, stabbed a 50-year-old man to death on December 1, 2020, at approximately 11:30 pm. The victim, Damon O. Jones, was stabbed multiple times in the chest. He died at the scene. The deadly incident happened inside the victim’s apartment on Kilhoffer Street in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy