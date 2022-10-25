Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A retail power corridor opens in Amherst
T.J.Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra, all part of the TJX family of brands, have opened on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst. “This area is unbelievable in terms of interest from national retailers,” said Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa.
wbfo.org
State funds being put towards stabilizing older east side buildings through grant program
Patching up roofs or fixing water leaks is the design of a $5 million grant through the state’s East Side Avenues project to address structural issues for older commercial use buildings so they can once again be viable commercial asset in the neighborhood. Preservation Buffalo Niagara Executive Director Jessie...
Want To Work With Weed? Huge Cannabis Job Fair Coming To Buffalo
If you want to work with weed, there is a big cannabis job fair coming to New York. This summit has been held in Rochester, Albany, and other parts of New York and finally, it is coming to Buffalo. The 'Catch A Cont@ct' Summit will take place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at The Seneca One Building. Registration is completely free for job seekers.
Allentown residents, business concerned over rising crime
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Allentown has long been known as one of Western New York’s most vibrant neighborhoods. But on Tuesday, residents and businesses say it’s not the Allentown they once knew, as many locals fear leaving their homes due to increasing crime rates. “I would say that...
Diocese of Buffalo and New York AG reach agreement to settle lawsuit
The AG sued the Diocese of Buffalo and former Bishops Malone and Grosz in November 2020 for failing to protect children and engaging in a decades-long cover-up of sexual abuse.
Here Are The Top 5 Crimes Committed in Buffalo This Year, So Far
With all the headlines about murders lately, you might think that homicide is the biggest crime in Buffalo, but that's not actually the case. Murder did not make the top 5 crimes list (but Buffalo does have a high murder rate, see below). Larceny is the crime committed the most in the 716. Wikipedia describes larceny as,
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
Investigators are saying a Tiktok challenge may be the cause of the crash that killed 4 teens and left 1 in the hospital and another in police custody in Buffalo Monday morning. Police said the vehicle was stolen and it is believed excessive speed played a significant factor in the crash. Police believe the stolen Kia involved in the crash may have been motivated by a social media challenge. The viral challenge can be found on TikTok, showing how to steal Kias and Hyundais in a matter of seconds. The amount of thefts of Hyundais and Kias in the last year has more than quadrupled compared to previous years. Police say to never leave your keys in the car or leave your car running unattended.
HEAP to start accepting applications beginning November 1 in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of home heating on the rise across the country and here in Western New York, there are programs available to help pay your bill. Applications for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits will be accepted beginning November 1, 2022. Erie...
Some west side residents voice opposition regarding plans for a new microbrewery
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The neighbors on Tremont Avenue in Buffalo will tell you they fought to improve their street and neighborhood. Now some of them are ready for a new battle. Matt Redpath and his wife purchased the property at 38 Tremont and they plan to open a microbrewery. Redpath said it will be more than you think.
buffstaterecord.com
Cheektowaga pizzeria doesn’t budge on wing prices
The prices of pizza and wings have taken an astronomical jump recently. The times of reasonably priced pizza pies and chicken wings seem to be long gone. It’s a real task now to find a pizzeria that makes their food affordable for families. However, one establishment in Cheektowaga has...
WIVB
Lisa Chimera appointed Deputy Erie County Executive
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday the appointment of Lisa Chimera as Deputy Erie County Executive. Chimera has served as an Erie County Legislator since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda, Kenmore, Black Rock, Riverside, and University Heights areas of Buffalo. She has...
ECC president suspended during investigation
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The SUNY Erie Board of Trustees announced today that the school’s president, Dr. David Balkin, has been suspended. The suspension, with pay, will allow for an investigation regarding allegations filed with the school’s human resources department. They say the complaints followed a recent conversation regarding the college’s operations between Balkin and […]
Buffalo man sentenced after defrauding bank through unauthorized transactions
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to one year in jail.
wbfo.org
There's opposition to a deal between the state attorney general and the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo for more regulation of priest discipline
At the same time victims are looking for money for recompense or for treatment, there doesn’t seem to be punishment for those who perpetrated the long cover up, with Boyd mentioning retired Buffalo Bishop Richard Maloney and retired Auxiliary Bishop Edward Grosz, with Grosz facing a sexual abuse allegation.
Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide
Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
Buffalo Man Sentenced To Prison For Deadly Stabbing On Kilhoffer Street
A Buffalo man has been sentenced to prison for fatally stabbing a man. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced that the 32-year-old was sentenced yesterday, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case. Reginald M. Branch, Jr. received a sentence of 16 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervision after he is released. Branch, a second violent felony offender, stabbed a 50-year-old man to death on December 1, 2020, at approximately 11:30 pm. The victim, Damon O. Jones, was stabbed multiple times in the chest. He died at the scene. The deadly incident happened inside the victim’s apartment on Kilhoffer Street in Buffalo.
Buffalo ReUse Closing
Buffalo ReUse announced Saturday on Facebook that the business will soon be closing. According to the post, Buffalo ReUse lost its lease and will not be relocating to another site.
Free foot clinic to help with health inequity in Buffalo neighborhoods
In some of Buffalo's poorest neighborhoods major health inequities remains. But the University at Buffalo is stepping up to bring a much needed foot care clinic to city residetns.
Moe's Southwest Grill coming to Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls is getting its first Moe’s Southwest Grill sites. The two locations will come from the same franchisee that has brought two Papa John’s to the city. Muhammed Shoaib has signed a lease deal to bring the Mexican fast casual brand to...
Two Places in New York State Rank Horribly For Bed Bugs
It's always fun to travel, at least for most people. You get to be in a new environment and have fun with family and friends. Unfortunately, sometimes you run into problems with acccomodations with a motel, hotel or AirBnB. Bed bugs are one of those problems you never want to...
Comments / 3