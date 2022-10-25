Read full article on original website
NME
Sound City Liverpool 2023 announces headliner Maisie Peters among first wave of acts
Sound City Liverpool has announced its first wave of acts for its 2023 edition, with Maisie Peters topping the bill. The event returns April 28-30, 2023, with gigs held at various venues across the north west city and the Sound City+ Conference taking place on day one. Peters is set...
NME
Inside Slipknot’s plan for “world domination” with Knotfest Australia 2023: “We’re here to burn down your brainwashed philosophy”
It’s been six years since Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan first teased that Knotfest – Slipknot’s destination festival that’s part live metal sacrament, part “dark carnival experience” – would be making the trek to Australia. But he’s finally making good on his promise: next March, Knotfest will make landfall Down Under with not one but three editions, hitting Melbourne on Friday March 24, Sydney on Saturday and Brisbane on Sunday.
NME
Paramore add extra London date to 2023 UK and Ireland tour
Have added a London date to their spring 2023 UK and Ireland tour. The tour, which was announced earlier this month, is in support of the band’s sixth album ‘This Is Why’ (released on February 10, 2023). Kicking off in Dublin on April 13, the tour stops...
NME
Maya Hawke announces UK and European ‘Tactless Tour’ for 2023
Maya Hawke has announced her 2023 UK and European ‘Tactless Tour’ – find the full list of dates and ticket details below. The singer will perform six dates across February and March, starting in Milan, Italy on February 25 and finishing up at London’s Lafayette on March 6.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
NME
AC/DC’s Brian Johnson responds to rumour Bon Scott wrote ‘Back In Black’ lyrics before death
AC/DC‘s Brian Johnson has responded to the rumour that Bon Scott wrote lyrics for the ‘Back In Black’ LP before his death. Scott fronted the legendary Australian hard rock band from 1974 until his death in 1980, with Johnson then taking over from 1980 until 2016, and again from 2018 to the present day.
Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album and Global Tour
Lewis Capaldi has finally released details of his long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. Titled, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the record is set for a 2023 release on May 19. With the new music news, the soul-pop singer-songwriter also announced a globetrotting tour in support of the album, unveiling dates in a post on Instagram.
NME
Legendary house producer Mighty Mouse dies “suddenly”
DJ and producer Mighty Mouse has died at the age of 48. The news was shared by Defected Records yesterday (October 25), with the label writing that he had “died suddenly” from an aortic aneurysm. “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly...
NME
British DJ Tim Gough dies on air presenting morning radio show
Tim Gough, a radio DJ on local station GenX Radio Suffolk, died yesterday (October 24) while presenting a live broadcast. The 55-year-old presenter is suspected to have died from a heart attack mid-song during his programme, which he was broadcasting from home 35 miles from the station’s headquarters in Ipswich (via Mixmag)
NME
Avril Lavigne drops out of When We Were Young Festival, Death Cab and Underoath join bill
Avril Lavigne will not be performing at this weekend’s When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, as previously advertised. The 2022 festival, described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades”, was announced earlier this year with My Chemical Romance and Paramore topping the bill.
NME
Black Veil Brides announce dates for 2023 UK tour
Black Veil Brides have shared dates for their upcoming 2023 UK tour. Due to kick off at the UEA in Norwich on February 14, the tour will see see the Californian metal band perform across nine locations before wrapping up at Troxy in London. Tickets will be available to purchase...
NME
Taylor Swift teases ‘Midnights’ tour: “I really miss it”
Taylor Swift has teased a tour in support of her new album ‘Midnights‘. The pop star said in a new interview that she misses performing live. Her last tour wrapped in 2018 in promotion of her sixth album, ‘Reputation‘, and last week a post on her website confirmed that a UK tour will happen.
Bustle
Here’s How To Get Tickets For Paramore’s UK & Ireland Tour
The wait is finally over. After five long years, has announced they’re touring the UK & Ireland to celebrate the release of their upcoming sixth album This Is Why. Kicking off in April, Hayley Williams and co. will be joined by beloved indie-rockers Bloc Party on the special leg of their tour, having previously pointed to the band as a huge influence on their new record.
NME
Dylan – ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’ EP review: a superstar is born
Dylan doesn’t write love songs, exactly. The artist, born Natasha Woods, sings of preludes and endings, teasing different lanes of romance: from the dizzying high of a first date to the many small infinities of heartbreak. The 23-year-old sharply juxtaposes youthful innocence – gasping in awe at a new love’s potential – with a sharp wit that suggests that anyone who does her wrong is ripe for a takedown: “Messing with my head for pleasure / You ain’t tall enough to act like that,” she affirmed on her straight-talking breakout hit, ‘You’re Not Harry Styles’. Clearly, she has a gift for line delivery that grants her takedowns a brilliantly spiteful glow.
NME
Ex-My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar selling ‘The Black Parade’ uniform on eBay
Bob Bryar – the former drummer for newly reunited emo titans My Chemical Romance – has decided to sell his original ‘Black Parade’ uniform. According to Bryar’s eBay listing, the costume was handmade by four-time Oscar winner Colleen Atwood, and was never officially replicated. Bryar wore it in a slew of promotional photos, music videos and live shows on the back of My Chemical Romance’s 2007 album, ‘The Black Parade’.
NME
Steve Lacy to make ‘Saturday Night Live’ debut next month
Steve Lacy will make his Saturday Night Live debut next month, with the artist performing on the show’s November 5 episode, hosted by comedian Amy Schumer. In order to perform on the show, Lacy will need to reshuffle some of the North American tour dates he has scheduled for next month. According to a post on Lacy’s Instagram story, shows booked in San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland, Vancouver, Seattle and Portland have all been postponed, with replacement dates to be announced.
Donnell Wallam backed to sparkle for Diamonds on netball Test debut
Coach Stacey Marinkovich is confident Donnell Wallam will handle the glaring spotlight of her Diamonds netball debut against England after an unsettling build-up. The Australian team opens their three Test series against England in Newcastle on Wednesday night with goalshooter Wallam in the squad. She will become the third First Nations woman to don the green and gold and the first in more than two decades.
NME
Kelis shares video of two women touching her hair without permission while in Singapore
American R&B singer-songwriter Kelis, best known for her smash single ‘Milkshake’, has posted a video of two women in Singapore touching her hair, supposedly without permission. The video – which was filmed in late September while the singer was in town to perform over the F1 Singapore Grand...
'The Crown' star Jonathan Pryce is 'hugely disappointed' by the show's latest critics
Jonathan Pryce has thrown his hat into the disclaimer debate for 'The Crown,' which he defended after Judi Dench called the Netflix show 'inaccurate.'
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Inspired Spandau Ballet’s ‘True’
A member of Spandau Ballet watched a documentary about The Beatles' "Let It Be' and a song from it inspired the song "True."
