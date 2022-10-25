Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Related
drifttravel.com
Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
KING-5
Live in timeless luxury in this historic Seattle home - Unreal Estate
SEATTLE — In one of Seattle's oldest and grandest neighborhoods, a historic home awaits a new owner. "So the house was built in 1924," said Brian Flynn, the owner of the home. "They started working on it about 100 years ago. It was built for the CEO of what's now Puget Sound Energy."
KING-5
Snohomish Pie Company: Now is the time to order pies for Thanksgiving!
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish Pie Company may be known for its pies with the perfect crust, but owner Jenny Brien, believes the key to their 26 years of success is community. "We are so involved in the community. We have now become part of people's lives," Brien explained. "What makes us special is our customers that keep coming back year after year, becoming part of their table, their memories, weddings, anniversary, and also the sad side of life."
KING-5
Start your morning with this take on Smoked Pork Chops & Grits - Douglas Demos
SEATTLE — A southern staple, grits are usually made of cornmeal. But Chef Tom Douglas's take is all about using fresh corn instead. He shared how he makes them from the Hot Stove Society kitchen. Seared Pork Chops with Fresh Corn Grits. INGREDIENTS:. 2 bone-in pork chops, about ¾...
KING-5
Seattle's Marshall Law Band is spreading music and a life saving message
SEATTLE — They're one of the most funkiest and fun groups in the Pacific Northwest. "I heard we are Dave Matthews Band meets Rage Against the Machine, so I’ll go with that," said Marshall Hugh, lead singer of the Marshall Law Band. The band has made a name...
theolympus.net
As the cookie Crumblz
Lacey has a sweet new business in town called Crumbl Cookies. Crumbl opened their doors on September 15th, and customers can drive through or walk in and watch the magic happen. Each week, Crumbl Cookies comes out with 6 different flavor varieties connected through a theme. When the minions movie...
seattlerefined.com
This new Snohomish scare will have you shakin' in your boots
The Thomas Family Farm in Snohomish is celebrating its 10th anniversary of spook-tacular fall fun by unveiling a brand new frontier-themed haunted trail that is sure to fright and delight. Putting the "ghost" in ghost town, the experience features a healthy helpin' of wonderfully wicked wild west scenes. Swinging saloon...
MyNorthwest.com
Is the Space Needle too expensive to visit?
So your friends come to town and they want to see the classic Seattle tourist attractions. You might fight them a little and want to take them to your favorite neighborhood, the San Juans, or more obscure bars and restaurants. They win the fight, so you offer them the first...
KING-5
Scarecrows get the royal treatment at Swanson's Nursery in Seattle
SEATTLE — What do Poison Ivy, the Tin Man and Queen Elizabeth have in common?. They’re the inspiration behind this year’s Scarecrow Contest at Swanson’s Nursery in Seattle’s Ballard Neighborhood. Employees bring their artistry to the annual event — they’re required to use a pumpkin...
Seattle Is Home To One Of America's Most Haunted Hotels
Cheapism found the top haunted hotels in the country.
Gov. Inslee, wife Trudi invite trick-or-treaters to ‘Addams Family’-themed Halloween
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and first lady Trudi Inslee will hand out candy to trick-or-treaters on Halloween. The theme is “The Addams Family.” It is not known if Inslee will appear dressed as the dapper Gomez, The Addams Family patriarch, with Trudi as his slinky, black-clad wife, Morticia.
KING-5
New play looks at Jimi Hendrix's early life growing up in Seattle
SEATTLE — He is known as one of the greatest guitar players that ever lived. But we sometimes forget, even icons like Jimi Hendrix were once just kids. "For young people, I think it's particularly important to show them that all of these giants started out as children," said Seattle Children's Theatre artistic director Idris Goodwin.
Kirkland chef restores stream to make it habitable for salmon and sees 'amazing' results
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland restaurant owner noticed a lack of fish in the stream outside her business, so she stepped up to make the necessary changes and said the impact was instant. Holly Smith is the chef and owner of the Italian restaurant Café Juanita. For 22 years,...
secretseattle.co
15 Seattle Museums Offering Free Admission Days
Seattle is a beautiful city to explore but it can also get expensive fast. If you’re a student, a parent with young children, or just on a tight budget, there are ways to immerse yourself in the city’s art and culture without spending any money. Most of Seattle’s museums offer free admission days every month. Check them out below!
Peek Inside a Seattle Capitol Hill Mansion with Its Own Bank Vault
This Seattle Mansion Worth $16,000,000 Has Its Own Bank Vault. We have found a Seattle mansion that looks so opulent even Uncle Scrooge McDuck would probably love to live in it. The manor has its own bank vault and everything! Can’t you just picture yourself living in this Seattle mansion? What a dream that would be!
q13fox.com
'The Big Dark'; Wednesday marks last 6 p.m. Seattle sunset until March
SEATTLE - "The Big Dark" is back, and Wednesday night will be the last 6 p.m. sunset in Seattle until March. According to timeanddate.com, the sun will set Wednesday at 6:01 p.m. Thursday, it will set at 5:59 p.m., and will not set later until March 5, 2023. By Nov....
Is There Really a Serial Killer on the Loose in Seattle?
For some strange reason, true crime and serial killers are popular topics of discussion across the globe. There are entire YouTube channels devoted to dissecting the mindsets of the people who commit horrendous crimes against their fellow humans. There are countless movies, television shows, and books covering various murders. It’s a whole industry.
KING-5
Making roasted carrot and pork dumplings
SEATTLE — Seattleite Frankie Gaw is the author of the new cookbook "First Generation," and it's got more than just recipes. It weaves together Frankie's experiences of being first generation Taiwanese American, as well as being gay. He joined the show to talk about the book and share a recipe!
SouthSoundTalk
Documentary About Rainier Beer Commercials Can’t Keep Memories All Bottled Up
RRRRRAAAAAAIIIINNNNIIIEEEER BEEEER — Locals of a certain age, sang along with that sentence. The bar-and-beer-cooler scene these days is a bit more stocked with microbrews and megabrands masquerading as IPA powerhouses, but there was a time when Rainier beer reigned supreme. Rainier’s rise to be the Northwest’s king of...
Comments / 0