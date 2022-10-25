ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

drifttravel.com

Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays

Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Snohomish Pie Company: Now is the time to order pies for Thanksgiving!

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Snohomish Pie Company may be known for its pies with the perfect crust, but owner Jenny Brien, believes the key to their 26 years of success is community. "We are so involved in the community. We have now become part of people's lives," Brien explained. "What makes us special is our customers that keep coming back year after year, becoming part of their table, their memories, weddings, anniversary, and also the sad side of life."
SNOHOMISH, WA
theolympus.net

As the cookie Crumblz

Lacey has a sweet new business in town called Crumbl Cookies. Crumbl opened their doors on September 15th, and customers can drive through or walk in and watch the magic happen. Each week, Crumbl Cookies comes out with 6 different flavor varieties connected through a theme. When the minions movie...
LACEY, WA
seattlerefined.com

This new Snohomish scare will have you shakin' in your boots

The Thomas Family Farm in Snohomish is celebrating its 10th anniversary of spook-tacular fall fun by unveiling a brand new frontier-themed haunted trail that is sure to fright and delight. Putting the "ghost" in ghost town, the experience features a healthy helpin' of wonderfully wicked wild west scenes. Swinging saloon...
SNOHOMISH, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Is the Space Needle too expensive to visit?

So your friends come to town and they want to see the classic Seattle tourist attractions. You might fight them a little and want to take them to your favorite neighborhood, the San Juans, or more obscure bars and restaurants. They win the fight, so you offer them the first...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Scarecrows get the royal treatment at Swanson's Nursery in Seattle

SEATTLE — What do Poison Ivy, the Tin Man and Queen Elizabeth have in common?. They’re the inspiration behind this year’s Scarecrow Contest at Swanson’s Nursery in Seattle’s Ballard Neighborhood. Employees bring their artistry to the annual event — they’re required to use a pumpkin...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

New play looks at Jimi Hendrix's early life growing up in Seattle

SEATTLE — He is known as one of the greatest guitar players that ever lived. But we sometimes forget, even icons like Jimi Hendrix were once just kids. "For young people, I think it's particularly important to show them that all of these giants started out as children," said Seattle Children's Theatre artistic director Idris Goodwin.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

15 Seattle Museums Offering Free Admission Days

Seattle is a beautiful city to explore but it can also get expensive fast. If you’re a student, a parent with young children, or just on a tight budget, there are ways to immerse yourself in the city’s art and culture without spending any money. Most of Seattle’s museums offer free admission days every month. Check them out below!
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Is There Really a Serial Killer on the Loose in Seattle?

For some strange reason, true crime and serial killers are popular topics of discussion across the globe. There are entire YouTube channels devoted to dissecting the mindsets of the people who commit horrendous crimes against their fellow humans. There are countless movies, television shows, and books covering various murders. It’s a whole industry.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Making roasted carrot and pork dumplings

SEATTLE — Seattleite Frankie Gaw is the author of the new cookbook "First Generation," and it's got more than just recipes. It weaves together Frankie's experiences of being first generation Taiwanese American, as well as being gay. He joined the show to talk about the book and share a recipe!
SEATTLE, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Documentary About Rainier Beer Commercials Can’t Keep Memories All Bottled Up

RRRRRAAAAAAIIIINNNNIIIEEEER BEEEER — Locals of a certain age, sang along with that sentence. The bar-and-beer-cooler scene these days is a bit more stocked with microbrews and megabrands masquerading as IPA powerhouses, but there was a time when Rainier beer reigned supreme. Rainier’s rise to be the Northwest’s king of...
TACOMA, WA

