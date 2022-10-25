The Arkansas Razorbacks return from the bye week to face an Auburn Tiger team that, on paper, they match up well with. Auburn tried to throw off the scent of their gameplan by initially announcing that third-string quarterback Holden Geriner would get the start today. However, it turned out to be a mistake, as Robby Ashford would get the start. Through one half, Arkansas holds a slight advantage in the passing game while Auburn has outrushed the Razorbacks, 144-70. K.J. Jefferson leads the way for the Arkansas offense by rushing for two scores while accumulating 192 yards of total offense. Auburn holds a...

AUBURN, AL ・ 33 MINUTES AGO