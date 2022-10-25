Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Helias softball falls in state championship; Marceline advances to Class 2 final
Kearney won its second MSHSAA Class 4 state championship in program history, winning a high-scoring affair against Helias 14-9 on Friday in Springfield. The Bulldogs had the momentum from the start of the game, jumping out to a 6-1 lead in the fourth inning.
First half recap: Arkansas holds lead despite Auburn holding several advantages
The Arkansas Razorbacks return from the bye week to face an Auburn Tiger team that, on paper, they match up well with. Auburn tried to throw off the scent of their gameplan by initially announcing that third-string quarterback Holden Geriner would get the start today. However, it turned out to be a mistake, as Robby Ashford would get the start. Through one half, Arkansas holds a slight advantage in the passing game while Auburn has outrushed the Razorbacks, 144-70. K.J. Jefferson leads the way for the Arkansas offense by rushing for two scores while accumulating 192 yards of total offense. Auburn holds a...
