LL cool Jew
1d ago

🤔 💭 Moscow is definitely not going to care about lesbian basket ball, they are a highly Christian nation i wouldnt be surprised if they feel like they are doing the world a favor confining her rather than letting her go. Putin has stated that the west is wicked and their agenda and ways are an infection to societies around the world with their influence both socially and economically.

What Brittney Griner's Daily Life Has Looked Like in Russian Prison

The WNBA star, whose nine-year prison sentence was upheld Tuesday, has been living in a detention center near Moscow since her arrest on Feb. 17 As Brittney Griner went through a detainment, and then a lengthy trial and now an appeal hearing, the WNBA star has been held in a detention center near Moscow, where she was arrested on Feb. 17. With the news Tuesday morning that her appeal for a reduced sentence was rejected, she now faces down her unprecedented nine-year sentence and continued life as a Russian prisoner. Before her...
Outsider.com

Russian Court Announces Decision on Brittney Griner Drug Smuggling Conviction

In August, the Russian court system sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. The charges came after she was convicted of drug smuggling. Following months of media coverage, Russian officials have heard Griner’s appeal. Unfortunately for the professional basketball player, she will be forced to serve her full sentence.
Popculture

Legendary Golfer and Wife Divorcing After Just 3 Months

A golf legend and his wife are getting a divorce after getting married in the summer. Tom Watson and longtime CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade got married in July after announcing their engagement in May. On Monday, Wade went to Twitter to announce the couple is separating due to her having an "unexpected illness."
The Spun

Russia Has Reportedly Made Decision On Brittney Griner's Apeal

On Tuesday, WNBA star Brittney Griner had an appeal hearing to discuss her nine-year sentence. According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, her appeal has been rejected. Quinn said this isn't a surprise for Griner. Her team expected the three-judge panel to keep her original sentence the way it is. While this...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Barack Obama Ownership News

Former United States president Barack Obama is reportedly involved in a group interested in purchasing the Phoenix Suns. The Suns, who've become for sale following their ownership scandal, likely have several interested bidders in the NBA franchise. According to Bill Simmons, Obama is involved with one of them. "I heard...
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA star arrested for domestic violence hours after signing China contract

Former NBA star Eric Bledsoe signed a contract on Wednesday to play professionally in China, but that deal could be in jeopardy after he was arrested just hours later. Bledsoe was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence on Wednesday night, according to a report from TMZ. Police in Lost Hills, Calif., responded to a call at 11:13 p.m. after a woman claimed she had been slapped by her boyfriend.
LOST HILLS, CA
The Hill

Two star athletes leaving Ye’s sports marketing agency

Prominent U.S. athletes Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown have both announced their departures from Ye’s sports marketing agency, Donda Sports, amid backlash over the rapper and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks. In a joint statement with his wife Erica, Donald, who recently won a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaylen Brown faces widespread criticism for response to Ye controversy

Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was one of the first star athletes to sign with Ye (formerly Kanye) West’s Donda agency to represent his non-NBA interests, and in the wake of the antisemitic diatribe that embroiled West in scandal in recent weeks, he has also been among the first to feel the effects of what many are criticizing as his inadequate response to West’s comments.
BOSTON, MA
Vibe

Nick Young Says Ice Cube‘s BIG3 League Missed Payments To Players

Former NBA player Nick Young says that Ice Cube’s BIG3 league failed in keeping up with its payment schedule for players during its most recent season. During an interview with DJ Vlad, the Cali native shared insight into his BIG3 experience, which the 37-year-old joined under the Gilbert Arenas-led Enemies franchise in 2021. “I think they need to get back to traveling to all different cities like they was,” the shooting guard said when asked of his time with the league. “‘Cause this past year, it felt like things weren’t ran well ’cause sometimes we ain’t get our money. Things...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Paige Bueckers Reacts To Heartbreaking Brittney Griner News

WNBA star Brittney Griner received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Her appeal regarding her nine-year prison sentence was rejected by a three-judge panel in Moscow. Griner's legal team expected this decision. That doesn't make life any easier for the two-time Olympic gold medalist though. The reality is Griner has been in...
Front Office Sports

Brittney Griner Faces 8 Years in Prison After Appeal Denied

A Russian court has denied the appeal of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is being held in the country on charges related to possession of marijuana products. She is currently in a penal colony outside Moscow. Griner, who was arrested in February and convicted in August, faces an official nine-year...
NBC News

Brittney Griner’s legal team appeals her nine-year sentence in a Russian prison

WNBA star Brittney Griner’s legal team was back in a Moscow court room Tuesday morning to appeal her nine-year prison sentence after the Olympic gold medalist was convicted of drug related charges. NBC News’ Matt Bodner breaks down what Griner’s legal team are arguing and when a decision on the appeal could be expected. Oct. 25, 2022.
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

