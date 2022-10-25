Read full article on original website
LL cool Jew
1d ago
🤔 💭 Moscow is definitely not going to care about lesbian basket ball, they are a highly Christian nation i wouldnt be surprised if they feel like they are doing the world a favor confining her rather than letting her go. Putin has stated that the west is wicked and their agenda and ways are an infection to societies around the world with their influence both socially and economically.
Reply
3
Related
Brittney Griner fears facing inhumane treatment at Russia's penal colonies, where abuse is common, disease is rampant, and labor is forced
As her detainment has dragged on, the WNBA superstar has grown increasingly concerned about the miserable conditions she might face in a penal colony.
What Brittney Griner's Daily Life Has Looked Like in Russian Prison
The WNBA star, whose nine-year prison sentence was upheld Tuesday, has been living in a detention center near Moscow since her arrest on Feb. 17 As Brittney Griner went through a detainment, and then a lengthy trial and now an appeal hearing, the WNBA star has been held in a detention center near Moscow, where she was arrested on Feb. 17. With the news Tuesday morning that her appeal for a reduced sentence was rejected, she now faces down her unprecedented nine-year sentence and continued life as a Russian prisoner. Before her...
thesource.com
Brittney Griner’s Wife Says She Fears the Basketball Star Will Be Moved to a Labor Camp
Cherelle Griner, Brittney Griner’s wife, appeared on CBS Mornings and spoke with Gayle King. During the interview, Cherelle told King her wife is currently in her weakest moment and worried that the United States may forget about her. “BG’s at her absolute weakest moment in life right now,” Cherelle...
Russian Court Announces Decision on Brittney Griner Drug Smuggling Conviction
In August, the Russian court system sentenced WNBA star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison. The charges came after she was convicted of drug smuggling. Following months of media coverage, Russian officials have heard Griner’s appeal. Unfortunately for the professional basketball player, she will be forced to serve her full sentence.
Popculture
Legendary Golfer and Wife Divorcing After Just 3 Months
A golf legend and his wife are getting a divorce after getting married in the summer. Tom Watson and longtime CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade got married in July after announcing their engagement in May. On Monday, Wade went to Twitter to announce the couple is separating due to her having an "unexpected illness."
Instagram Star Sofia Franklyn Accused LeBron James Of Using NDAs To Cheat On Wife Savannah: "He Has Various Parties Constantly Where NDAs Need To Be Signed, And Women Are At."
Sofia Franklyn has made a big accusation against LeBron James, claiming that the NBA legend has cheated on wife Savannah repeatedly.
Watch Brittney Griner speak before Russian court upheld conviction
CNN's Erica Hill speaks with US State Department spokesperson Ned Price after a Russian court upheld basketball star Brittney Griner's drug smuggling conviction.
Russia Has Reportedly Made Decision On Brittney Griner's Apeal
On Tuesday, WNBA star Brittney Griner had an appeal hearing to discuss her nine-year sentence. According to ESPN's T.J. Quinn, her appeal has been rejected. Quinn said this isn't a surprise for Griner. Her team expected the three-judge panel to keep her original sentence the way it is. While this...
Sports World Reacts To Barack Obama Ownership News
Former United States president Barack Obama is reportedly involved in a group interested in purchasing the Phoenix Suns. The Suns, who've become for sale following their ownership scandal, likely have several interested bidders in the NBA franchise. According to Bill Simmons, Obama is involved with one of them. "I heard...
Ex-NBA star arrested for domestic violence hours after signing China contract
Former NBA star Eric Bledsoe signed a contract on Wednesday to play professionally in China, but that deal could be in jeopardy after he was arrested just hours later. Bledsoe was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence on Wednesday night, according to a report from TMZ. Police in Lost Hills, Calif., responded to a call at 11:13 p.m. after a woman claimed she had been slapped by her boyfriend.
Brittney Griner's 'dramatically disproportionate' punishment in Russia is 'frustrating for everyone,' NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN the NBA has "had direct conversations with the White House, with the State Department" about Griner's case.
Two star athletes leaving Ye’s sports marketing agency
Prominent U.S. athletes Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown have both announced their departures from Ye’s sports marketing agency, Donda Sports, amid backlash over the rapper and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks. In a joint statement with his wife Erica, Donald, who recently won a...
Brittney Griner’s appeal rejected; sentence to include time served
A Russian court upheld the prison sentence of WNBA star Brittney Griner, rejecting her appeal of the Aug. 4 verdict.
Brittney Griner Faces ‘Harsh, Life-Threatening’ Conditions During Russia Imprisonment
Brittney Griner faces “harsh, life-threatening” conditions during her nine-year prison sentence in Russia. A report from Yahoo details the horrific conditions the WNBA star will likely endure. According to the report, Griner will be transferred to a penal colony where she will be subject to “grueling labor and...
Jaylen Brown faces widespread criticism for response to Ye controversy
Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown was one of the first star athletes to sign with Ye (formerly Kanye) West’s Donda agency to represent his non-NBA interests, and in the wake of the antisemitic diatribe that embroiled West in scandal in recent weeks, he has also been among the first to feel the effects of what many are criticizing as his inadequate response to West’s comments.
Nick Young Says Ice Cube‘s BIG3 League Missed Payments To Players
Former NBA player Nick Young says that Ice Cube’s BIG3 league failed in keeping up with its payment schedule for players during its most recent season. During an interview with DJ Vlad, the Cali native shared insight into his BIG3 experience, which the 37-year-old joined under the Gilbert Arenas-led Enemies franchise in 2021. “I think they need to get back to traveling to all different cities like they was,” the shooting guard said when asked of his time with the league. “‘Cause this past year, it felt like things weren’t ran well ’cause sometimes we ain’t get our money. Things...
Paige Bueckers Reacts To Heartbreaking Brittney Griner News
WNBA star Brittney Griner received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Her appeal regarding her nine-year prison sentence was rejected by a three-judge panel in Moscow. Griner's legal team expected this decision. That doesn't make life any easier for the two-time Olympic gold medalist though. The reality is Griner has been in...
Brittney Griner Faces 8 Years in Prison After Appeal Denied
A Russian court has denied the appeal of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is being held in the country on charges related to possession of marijuana products. She is currently in a penal colony outside Moscow. Griner, who was arrested in February and convicted in August, faces an official nine-year...
Brittney Griner’s legal team appeals her nine-year sentence in a Russian prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner’s legal team was back in a Moscow court room Tuesday morning to appeal her nine-year prison sentence after the Olympic gold medalist was convicted of drug related charges. NBC News’ Matt Bodner breaks down what Griner’s legal team are arguing and when a decision on the appeal could be expected. Oct. 25, 2022.
‘We’re doing everything available’: Adam Silver gets real on NBA’s actions on Brittney Griner’s incarceration
On Tuesday, a Russian court heard Brittney Griner’s appeal for her nine-year prison sentence. Unsurprisingly, the appeal was rejected, and the WNBA star is now headed to a penal colony. That is unless the United States is somehow able to facilitate her release. It’s already been eight months since...
NBC News
525K+
Followers
58K+
Post
332M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7