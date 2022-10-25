ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mystar106.com

Nora Springs man arrested after allegedly shooting near deputy, pursuit

NORA SPRINGS — A Nora Springs man has been arrested after a shot was fired at a Floyd County deputy. A criminal complaint filed in Floyd County District Court accuses 39-year-old John Salocker of approaching a deputy who was on a traffic stop in the area of 150th and Glass Avenue on Thursday evening, with the deputy stating that a shot was fired from the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene with the deputy pursuing, with Salocker allegedly going at speeds of over 85 miles per hour.
NORA SPRINGS, IA
mystar106.com

Harvest showing good results in north-central Iowa

FOREST CITY — Good weather has allowed the harvest to continue moving ahead at a good pace. Forest City Farmers Coop Director Randy Broesder says on the soybean side, most of the soybeans are harvested and farmers are looking to hold them. “Right now we’re probably storing about 75 percent of them, are going to storage,” he says.
FOREST CITY, IA
mystar106.com

Waldorf to ‘return to our roots’ as Christian non-profit university

FOREST CITY — The ownership of Waldorf University in Forest City may change before the end of the year. A family-owned company in Alabama called the Columbia Southern Educational Group bought Waldorf in 2010 and converted it into a for-profit institution. However, plans are in the works to transition the ownership to the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation. The change is expected to take place in December.
FOREST CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy