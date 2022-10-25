Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mystar106.com
Nora Springs man arrested after allegedly shooting near deputy, pursuit
NORA SPRINGS — A Nora Springs man has been arrested after a shot was fired at a Floyd County deputy. A criminal complaint filed in Floyd County District Court accuses 39-year-old John Salocker of approaching a deputy who was on a traffic stop in the area of 150th and Glass Avenue on Thursday evening, with the deputy stating that a shot was fired from the vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene with the deputy pursuing, with Salocker allegedly going at speeds of over 85 miles per hour.
mystar106.com
Burn ban lifted in Winnebago County, five other local counties still have burn ban in effect
FOREST CITY — The burn ban implemented for the residents of Winnebago County has been lifted. The Winnebago County emergency management authorities had the ban in place, but it was lifted at 9 o’clock this morning. Forest City Fire Chief Nathan Nelson says despite the ban being lifted,...
mystar106.com
Meeting next week to discuss State Highway 3 bridge replacement in Butler County
DUMONT — The Iowa Department of Transportation will be holding a virtual and in-person public information meeting next week to discuss the proposed bridge replacement on State Highway 3 over the Hartgraves Creek overflow, about a half-mile west of County Road T-16 in Butler County. Iowa DOT and consultant...
mystar106.com
Harvest showing good results in north-central Iowa
FOREST CITY — Good weather has allowed the harvest to continue moving ahead at a good pace. Forest City Farmers Coop Director Randy Broesder says on the soybean side, most of the soybeans are harvested and farmers are looking to hold them. “Right now we’re probably storing about 75 percent of them, are going to storage,” he says.
mystar106.com
Waldorf to ‘return to our roots’ as Christian non-profit university
FOREST CITY — The ownership of Waldorf University in Forest City may change before the end of the year. A family-owned company in Alabama called the Columbia Southern Educational Group bought Waldorf in 2010 and converted it into a for-profit institution. However, plans are in the works to transition the ownership to the Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation. The change is expected to take place in December.
Comments / 0