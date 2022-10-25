ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions

Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers "final ultimatum" to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs rule out 6 players for Thursday night vs. Ravens

There's a long list of Tampa Bay Buccaneers who won't be playing Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. Wide receiver Russell Gage, tight end Cameron Brate, safety Antoine Winfield Jr., left guard Luke Goedeke, and cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Sean Murphy-Bunting have all been ruled out for Thursday night's game, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to the media Wednesday.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs aim to rebound against Lamar Jackson, Ravens

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have mutual respect and admiration for one another's success. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks meet for the second time in their careers when the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
TAMPA, FL
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 8: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL

Week 8 injury report for 2022 NFL season

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) OUT: DE Calais Campbell (illness). QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot), LB Josh Bynes (quad), RB Gus Edwards (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), CB Marcus Peters (quad), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), CB Brandon Stephens (oblique). BUCCANEERS. OUT: TE Cameron Brate (neck),...
TEXAS STATE
WVNews

Will Ravens make Bucs lose 3 in a row? Pro Picks says no

Tom Brady hasn't lost three straight games in 20 years. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aim to snap that streak. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) are struggling following consecutive losses to a pair of teams — Pittsburgh and Carolina — that are 4-10 combined.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 8 sleepers

Week 7 was a rough one for injuries. Many fantasy-relevant players left games early for a variety of physical issues. That adds to what has already been a frustrating fantasy season through the first month and a half. It also means that once again, we're looking for elevated weekly production in places that we may not have expected coming into the year. That, dear reader, is why you are here. To peruse a list of names who could help you, followed by a brief explanation as to why. I thank you for coming to do the former and hope you're willing to stay and do the latter.
numberfire.com

Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) questionable for Week 8

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) is questionable for Week 8's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Bateman returned to a full practice on Wednesday but will still carry the questionable designation into Thursday's clash with Tampa Bay. After a DNP on Tuesday, Bateman's full participation on Wednesday is an excellent sign that he is trending in the right direction. Our models expect Bateman to see 5.3 targets against the Buccaneers. Mark Andrews (knee) is also questionable after missing practice all week.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

Alvin Kamara explains impassioned postgame speech after loss to Cardinals: 'I'm not used to losing'

At this time last year, the Saints were just days from improving to 5-2 to start the 2021 season. The going hasn't been as easy this time around. 2022 has been the inverse for New Orleans, which currently stands at 2-5. Year two of the post-Drew Brees era has again seen multiple quarterbacks in the Saints' turnover-prone offense, and new coach Dennis Allen's defense hasn't lived up to its expectations after serving as the backbone of the 2021 team.
ARIZONA STATE

