Thurman, IA

B100

Both of Accused Iowa Serial Killer’s Wives Died of Strange Circumstances

Two wives of alleged Thurman, Iowa serial killer Donald Studey reportedly died in what police say were some unusual circumstances. The two women were married to Iowa resident Donald Dean Studey, who passed away in 2013. Recently, he's become the talk of the town because of allegations from his daughter that he murdered dozens of people.
THURMAN, IA
People

Iowa Woman Claims Dad Was Serial Killer Who Murdered up to 70 Women — and That She Helped Bury Bodies

Lucy Studey says her late father Donald Dean Studey, 75, killed 50 to 70 women over the course of three decades Authorities are investigating the allegations of a woman who says her now-deceased father killed dozens of women that she helped bury on the family's Iowa property. Speaking with Newsweek, Lucy Studey says her late dad Donald Dean Studey, who died in 2013 at age 75, killed 50 to 70 women, most of whom were sex workers, over the course of three decades. She alleges that as a child, she and her...
THURMAN, IA
KETV.com

Victim's mom reacts to guilty verdict in Steve Danon trial

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha mother says she's relieved to see her son's abuser convicted in court. Sixty-six-year-old Steve Danon was found guilty on Thursday on 14 charges for sexually assaulting multiple young boys. One local woman says one of those victims was her son Benjamin Holmberg. He died...
OMAHA, NE
Washington Examiner

Investigation opened in Iowa after daughter claims late father was serial killer

Iowa officials are investigating a woman's claims that her late father was a serial killer who may have been responsible for the deaths of 70 women. Lucy Studey, daughter of Donald Dean Studey, said that her father murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, per the Des Moines Register.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Lancaster County inmate found dead after one day in jail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lancaster County inmate was found dead in his cell one day after being jailed. John Hillman, 44, was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections, officials said in a press release. Staff administered lifesaving measures until first...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LAUREL, NE
KETV.com

Clear picture of man suspected of arson at Omaha high school

Police released a very clear picture of the man suspected of torching some Omaha high school property, causing costly damage. According to the incident report, just before 3 a.m. the morning of Sept. 22, the man tried to get into Burke High School. He then went to the football field...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Two Motorcyclists Killed In Separate Friday Night Accidents

(KFOR October 29, 2022) Two fatal accidents occurred hours apart Friday night in the Capital City. Lincoln Police Sergeant Jason Wesch told KFOR News the first accident occurred around 7 pm when a West bound motorcycle collided with a Northbound truck at the intersection of 11th and Adams. The second accident happened around 10:30 pm as a northbound motorcyclist exiting the downtown area on Interstate-180 ran into the back of a northbound vehicle. Both motorcyclists died as a result of their injuries. Both accidents remain under investigation and names of the deceased have not been released pending notification of Next of Kin.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains

(Fremont County, IA) The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of possible buried human remains. Authorities tell WOWT that they are investigating claims from a woman who said her father murdered at least 50 women there decades ago and then buried them in a field near the town of Bartlett. The alleged victims are believed to be prostitutes or transients from Omaha who were lured to the farmland. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains this past weekend at the field, but he says there is currently no credible evidence to prove the woman’s claims.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Bring Me The News

Three arrested in $9M meat theft ring that targeted Midwest

Three Floridians have been arrested in connection with a $9 million meat theft ring that targeted the Upper Midwest, including Minnesota. It was announced Tuesday that an investigation by Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office in Nebraska had made arrests following the theft of "several semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef" in Lancaster County on June 27.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

