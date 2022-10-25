Read full article on original website
Nickie Carter Haithcox
Nickie Carter Haithcox, 95, of Statesville, N.C., passed away October 25, 2022, in her home. Nickie was the last of ten children. She was born December 15, 1926, to Henry Carter and Beaulah Lowthorp of Iredell County, N.C. Nickie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Beaulah; her...
Rayford E. Millsaps
Rayford E. Millsaps, 86, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House after an extended illness. Rayford was born in Alexander County on August 1, 1936, to the late Edward A Millsaps and Pearlie Parker Millsaps. He was a member of Berea Baptist Church In Hiddenite.
Shirley Ann Carson Smith
Shirley Ann Carson Smith, 85, died on October 23, 2022, at Autumn Care of Statesville, N.C. A native of Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Snood and Betty Patterson Carson. She retired from Belk and also worked as a social worker and as a teacher’s aid. She graduated from Unity School and also graduated from Mitchell Community College, and she also attended Livingstone College. She was baptized at Mt. Pleasant Church and was a member of St. John’s Baptist Church.
Thelma and Dewain Lewis
It is with sadness and peace that we announce the deaths of Thelma and Dewain Lewis. Mrs. Lewis passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 25, 2022, and Mr. Lewis passed away early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022. On June 27, 2022, they celebrated their 75th Wedding Anniversary. Thelma Whitener Lewis was...
Norris Rhyne Goodman
Norris Rhyne Goodman, 82, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Mr. Goodman was born in Iredell County, April 28, 1940, the son of the late Roy Goodman and Cecil Jolly Goodman. He was employed by Bassett Manufacturing and was of the Baptist Faith. Along with his parents...
Dr. Andrea G. Watson
Dr. Andrea G. Watson (DVM) passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at her residence in Battleboro, N.C. She was 33 years old. Andrea was born on May 16, 1989, to Gregory and Kathleen Watson in Statesville, N.C. She attended Statesville High School, graduated as salutatorian, and was awarded Statesville High’s only Park Scholarship from N.C. State University. She graduated from N.C. State University as one of several co-valedictorians and received the Food Animal Scholars Award while enrolled in the N.C. State School of Veterinary Medicine. She received numerous scholarships during her educational career.
Ada Marie Rankins
Ada Marie Rankins, 71, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on February 27, 1951, to the late Elmer Rankin and Rosie Williams Rankin. She entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Hackensack University Hospital, in New Jersey. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in...
Larry William Tevepaugh
Larry William Tevepaugh, 78, of Troutman, N.C.,, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on October 23, 2022. Larry was born November 23, 1943, to the late Arthur Reid Tevepaugh and Vernie Mae Jordan Tevepaugh in Mooresville, N.C. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kathryn Goodin Tevepaugh;...
Misty Lynn Pigg
Misty Lynn Barnes-Pigg, 54, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was born on November 16, 1967, in Ames, Iowa, to Ron and Marla Kay French Barnes of Gray Court, S.C. She enjoyed reading, cross stitch, traveling, and hiking. Mostly, Misty loved her family and friends....
Karrie Michelle Allan
Karrie Michelle Allan, 48, of Mooresville, N.C., succumbed to her long battle with colon cancer peacefully on October 25, 2022. She was born on February 22, 1974 in Kansas City, Mo., to Kathleen Harris Hoffman and the late Gregg Henning. She is survived by her husband, James “Jaime” Allan; children,...
Breaking Ground: Work begins on Sherwin-Williams’ $300M Statesville expansion
State and local officials joined Sherwin-Williams Co. executives and employees, contractors and partners in Statesville on Wednesday for a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the beginning of a $300 million expansion of the company’s manufacturing a distribution facilities. The first shovels of brown dirt marked the symbolic beginning of construction...
Family Care Center of Mocksville receives grant to support Hypertension & Weight Management Program
The Iredell Health Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Iredell Health System, recently received a $3,104 grant from the Davie Community Foundation to provide necessary funding for Family Care Center of Mocksville’s new Hypertension & Weight Management Program. Heart disease is the second leading cause of death in Davie County,...
SPD: Father charged in death of 3-year-old killed in crash
The father of a child who was killed in an early Tuesday morning vehicle crash in Statesville faces criminal charges. Caliu Axian, 24, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet minivan that crashed on East Broad Street about 1:46 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Statesville Police Department news release. His 3-year-old child,...
MPD investigating crash that claimed life of motorcycle passenger
The Mooresville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening on West Iredell Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash in the 300 block of West Iredell Avenue near the intersection of North Academy Street about 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, according to an MPD news release.
Sheriff: ICSO trying to identify man in connection with bomb threat investigation
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigators are trying to identify a man as part of an investigation into a bomb threat toward the Iredell County Courthouse and the District Attorney’s Office. About 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a staff member at the Iredell County Clerk of Court’s Office received a...
Mooresville High student earns Congressional Award Gold Medal
Mooresville High School student Rafael Bonamigo-Valls has been awarded the prestigious Congressional Award Gold Medal. The Congressional Award is the U.S. Congress’ highest honor for young people and has been signed into legislation by every president since President Carter. It is non-partisan, voluntary, and non-competitive. Gold Medalists dedicate themselves...
Troutman Planning & Zoning Board recommends approval of 629-home project, approves new Future Land Use Map
Despite community concerns about the impact of more development, the Troutman Planning and Zoning Board recommended approval of a 629 single-family home development on 276 acres located on both sides of Weathers Creek Road, just north of Houston Road. The recommendation followed a spilt vote, with Karen Van Vliet and...
