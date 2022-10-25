Dr. Andrea G. Watson (DVM) passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at her residence in Battleboro, N.C. She was 33 years old. Andrea was born on May 16, 1989, to Gregory and Kathleen Watson in Statesville, N.C. She attended Statesville High School, graduated as salutatorian, and was awarded Statesville High’s only Park Scholarship from N.C. State University. She graduated from N.C. State University as one of several co-valedictorians and received the Food Animal Scholars Award while enrolled in the N.C. State School of Veterinary Medicine. She received numerous scholarships during her educational career.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO