ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iredellfreenews.com

Nickie Carter Haithcox

Nickie Carter Haithcox, 95, of Statesville, N.C., passed away October 25, 2022, in her home. Nickie was the last of ten children. She was born December 15, 1926, to Henry Carter and Beaulah Lowthorp of Iredell County, N.C. Nickie was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Beaulah; her...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Rayford E. Millsaps

Rayford E. Millsaps, 86, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the Gordon Hospice House after an extended illness. Rayford was born in Alexander County on August 1, 1936, to the late Edward A Millsaps and Pearlie Parker Millsaps. He was a member of Berea Baptist Church In Hiddenite.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Shirley Ann Carson Smith

Shirley Ann Carson Smith, 85, died on October 23, 2022, at Autumn Care of Statesville, N.C. A native of Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Snood and Betty Patterson Carson. She retired from Belk and also worked as a social worker and as a teacher’s aid. She graduated from Unity School and also graduated from Mitchell Community College, and she also attended Livingstone College. She was baptized at Mt. Pleasant Church and was a member of St. John’s Baptist Church.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Thelma and Dewain Lewis

It is with sadness and peace that we announce the deaths of Thelma and Dewain Lewis. Mrs. Lewis passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 25, 2022, and Mr. Lewis passed away early Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022. On June 27, 2022, they celebrated their 75th Wedding Anniversary. Thelma Whitener Lewis was...
TROUTMAN, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Norris Rhyne Goodman

Norris Rhyne Goodman, 82, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Mr. Goodman was born in Iredell County, April 28, 1940, the son of the late Roy Goodman and Cecil Jolly Goodman. He was employed by Bassett Manufacturing and was of the Baptist Faith. Along with his parents...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Dr. Andrea G. Watson

Dr. Andrea G. Watson (DVM) passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022, at her residence in Battleboro, N.C. She was 33 years old. Andrea was born on May 16, 1989, to Gregory and Kathleen Watson in Statesville, N.C. She attended Statesville High School, graduated as salutatorian, and was awarded Statesville High’s only Park Scholarship from N.C. State University. She graduated from N.C. State University as one of several co-valedictorians and received the Food Animal Scholars Award while enrolled in the N.C. State School of Veterinary Medicine. She received numerous scholarships during her educational career.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Ada Marie Rankins

Ada Marie Rankins, 71, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on February 27, 1951, to the late Elmer Rankin and Rosie Williams Rankin. She entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Hackensack University Hospital, in New Jersey. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Larry William Tevepaugh

Larry William Tevepaugh, 78, of Troutman, N.C.,, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on October 23, 2022. Larry was born November 23, 1943, to the late Arthur Reid Tevepaugh and Vernie Mae Jordan Tevepaugh in Mooresville, N.C. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kathryn Goodin Tevepaugh;...
TROUTMAN, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Misty Lynn Pigg

Misty Lynn Barnes-Pigg, 54, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. She was born on November 16, 1967, in Ames, Iowa, to Ron and Marla Kay French Barnes of Gray Court, S.C. She enjoyed reading, cross stitch, traveling, and hiking. Mostly, Misty loved her family and friends....
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Karrie Michelle Allan

Karrie Michelle Allan, 48, of Mooresville, N.C., succumbed to her long battle with colon cancer peacefully on October 25, 2022. She was born on February 22, 1974 in Kansas City, Mo., to Kathleen Harris Hoffman and the late Gregg Henning. She is survived by her husband, James “Jaime” Allan; children,...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Breaking Ground: Work begins on Sherwin-Williams’ $300M Statesville expansion

State and local officials joined Sherwin-Williams Co. executives and employees, contractors and partners in Statesville on Wednesday for a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the beginning of a $300 million expansion of the company’s manufacturing a distribution facilities. The first shovels of brown dirt marked the symbolic beginning of construction...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

SPD: Father charged in death of 3-year-old killed in crash

The father of a child who was killed in an early Tuesday morning vehicle crash in Statesville faces criminal charges. Caliu Axian, 24, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet minivan that crashed on East Broad Street about 1:46 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Statesville Police Department news release. His 3-year-old child,...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

MPD investigating crash that claimed life of motorcycle passenger

The Mooresville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening on West Iredell Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the scene of the crash in the 300 block of West Iredell Avenue near the intersection of North Academy Street about 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, according to an MPD news release.
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Mooresville High student earns Congressional Award Gold Medal

Mooresville High School student Rafael Bonamigo-Valls has been awarded the prestigious Congressional Award Gold Medal. The Congressional Award is the U.S. Congress’ highest honor for young people and has been signed into legislation by every president since President Carter. It is non-partisan, voluntary, and non-competitive. Gold Medalists dedicate themselves...
MOORESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy