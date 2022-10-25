Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Copper production in Chile falls 2% in September - report
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. INE said that activity in Chile's mining sector (IPMin index) in September 2022 was flat y-o-y, noting an...
kitco.com
Battery-metal miners hit turbulence
Battery-metal producers warned of softer prices in this season's quarterlies, said mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Friday McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable with correspondent Paul Harris and Revival Gold CEO Hugh Agro. In Eramet's Q3 released yesterday the company said that it sees a "weakening of demand and prices." Eramet...
kitco.com
Glencore says its copper production down 14% in 9M 2022, tightens 2022 guidance ranges
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that this decrease was due to the previously reported land access, geotechnical and processing constraints...
kitco.com
Mexico's Pemex reports narrower quarterly loss, growing fuel sales
MEXICO CITY, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex on Friday reported its third quarter net loss narrowed to $2.58 billion (52.0 billion pesos), but said it had suffered from increased sales costs as well as currency exchange losses as the peso weakened against the dollar. The results...
kitco.com
UK should explore extending oil and gas windfall tax - COP26 president Sharma
LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The British president of the COP26 climate summit Alok Sharma said on Friday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government should explore extending a windfall tax on oil and gas firms in a fiscal statement next month. "These are excessive profits, and they have to be...
kitco.com
Russia accuses West of stealing reserves, Bank of Canada surprise, and is Bitcoin safe haven again?
(Kitco News) Gold is now well anchored around the $1,650 level ahead of the big Federal Reserve meeting next week. Markets have already priced in another 75-basis-point rate hike, which would be the Fed's fourth in a row. But the real focus will be on any talk of a slowdown when it comes to rate hikes. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories of the week:
kitco.com
Site visit report - Vizsla Silver’s high-grade Panuco project
Vizsla Silver (VZLA, VZLA.V) is a relatively new early-stage silver explorer that has recently up-listed to the NYSE AMEX. In 2019, Vizsla made a bold move to lock up a large portion of a historic mining district in Sinaloa State, Mexico. Although the area had seen active artisanal mining, this is the first time the entire district has been consolidated after seeing only sparse past exploration.
kitco.com
Mubadala expected to complete sale of 25% stake in OMV's Borealis
BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund's Mubadala is expected to complete the sale of its 25% stake in petrochemicals group Borealis (BESGR.UL), the chief executive of the plastic maker's majority owner OMV (OMVV.VI) said on Friday. "Twenty-five percent is currently owned by Mubadala and that 25...
kitco.com
Germany keeps 'head above water' with surprise Q3 growth
BERLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Germany staved off the threat of recession in the third quarter with unexpected growth, data showed on Friday, but indicators pointed to even higher inflation driven by the painful shift away from Russian energy in Europe's biggest economy. Gross domestic product increased by 0.3% compared...
Brazil election: Lula defeats Bolsonaro to complete stunning comeback as president
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the left-wing former leader of Brazil, has emerged as the winner in the country’s momentous election, defeating the hard-right president Jair Bolsonaro in one of the most stunning comebacks in international politics.Lula’s victory after a toxic contest was, however, by a narrow margin - Lula had won 50.8 per cent of votes to Mr Bolsonaro’s 49.2 per cent with 99.1 per cent counted – raising the prospect of a possible challenge by the incumbent and his supporters taking to the streets in protests which many fear could turn violent.Mr Bolsnarao, a former army captain,...
kitco.com
Asia Gold Indian market gets festive spark, China premiums stay high
Oct 27 (Reuters) - The festival of Diwali sparked fresh demand for physical gold in India this week, while consumers in top hub China were still subject to elevated premiums as supply remained low. "Retail demand gained momentum this week because of Diwali. Prices were also attractive," said Ashok Jain,...
kitco.com
Gold/Silver: Who wants to take delivery?
It was another week of panic, as volatility kept the investing public on tilt as rates, real yields, and U.S. Dollars continued to drive markets. As I write this story, the Dow Jones continues to tac on points creating a 1794-point range this week fueled by a rotation out of technology and into more favorable sectors. Is this the beginning of a new bull market? I don't believe so, as we set up another heavy week of global inflation data releases and the much anticipated November 2 FOMC meeting. Will the Fed raise 50 or 75 bps? It doesn't matter, but if you want to know the probability, here it is.
kitco.com
Argonaut Gold completes $200 million loan financing
Argonaut Gold (TSX: AR) said today it closed its previously announced US$250 million loan facilities. Funds will be used for Argonauts development and construction of its Magino project, 40 kilometres northeast of Wawa, Ontario. A positive feasibility study was published December 2017 showcasing open-pit mining opportunity.
kitco.com
Can the blockchain support gold, real estate, and other real assets? - Deven Soni
Deven Soni, CEO of the Matador Network, talks about stocks, the gold market, crypto, and how blockchain is making it possible to securitize real assets. He spoke with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries,...
kitco.com
Perpetua Gold project receives support from US Forest Service
Perpetua Resources (Nasdaq: PPTA) announced today that the United States Forest Service said Perpetua’s proposed action mine plan is the government agency's preferred alternative. Perpetua called the announcement a milestone. Perpetua is advancing the Stibnite gold project in central Idaho. “The Stibnite Gold Project is one step closer to...
kitco.com
Bitcoin shows resilience as bulls take aim at $21K resistance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Traditional markets closed out Friday on a strong note despite a 9% dip in the price of Amazon...
kitco.com
Canada's growth slows in the summer as a smaller rate hike eyed
OTTAWA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Canada's economy grew slightly more than expected in August and most likely stayed in positive territory through the summer, official data showed on Friday, a result that did not change expectations for another smaller rate hike. The economy grew by a surprise 0.1% in August,...
kitco.com
Nicaragua miners hit by US sanctions
Battery-metal producers warned of softer prices in this season's quarterlies, said mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
kitco.com
Gold market sees muddle sentiment, but price needs to hold above $1,620 next week
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The latest Kitco News Gold Survey shows that bullish analysts and retail investors have a slight advantage; however,...
kitco.com
Commodity stocks, Natwest drag FTSE 100 lower
Oct 28 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 fell on Friday as widening COVID-19 curbs in China dragged down commodity-linked stocks, while British bank Natwest slumped after reporting a flat third-quarter profit. The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed 0.4% lower, with precious metal miners (.FTNMX551030) falling 3.3% as gold and silver...
Comments / 0