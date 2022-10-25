In the lead up to President Xi Jinping of China securing his hold on a third term in power, the European Union has started to become increasingly concerned about the chances China becomes increasingly adversarial in the international system. This past week, 27 European Union leaders took the floor at the European Council meeting in Brussels to present their concerns about China and its actions on the world stage. Largely the points put forth by leaders presented China as being increasingly aggressive in both its economic and military affairs, as well as insufficiently critical of Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Some went on to make calls for reducing dependency on China’s raw materials and technology in order to protect themselves. According to comments by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, he believes that Europe has been too complacent in the past with China, and that the European Union needs to understand more fully that China is a competitor, one in which even their economic actions can have geostrategic implications.

4 DAYS AGO