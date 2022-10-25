Read full article on original website
Yes, Italy's new prime minister is really a fascist: The old-fashioned kind
BOLOGNA, Italy — The first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Italy is a fascist. This is not hyperbole or metaphor, or some headline-grabbing device used to smear a conservative. No. The fact is that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the largest party after Italy's recent elections, is fascist to her core. The old-fashioned, last-century, Roman salute-in-public kind of fascist.
Opinion: Britain has a new prime minister -- that no one in Britain voted for
By the end of this week, Britain will have a new prime minister. After all the chaos and dysfunction, the British people deserve a say over who governs the country, writes Laura Beers.
Why Britons never actually vote for their prime minister
LONDON — Observers of British politics can be forgiven for scratching their heads in recent weeks as they watch the country reel through prime ministers without holding an election. While the opposition Labour Party is demanding an election, the governing Conservatives have just chosen another leader from within their...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
At Least 15 Former U.S. Generals and Admirals Are Now Working for Saudi Arabia
A lengthy Washington Post investigation has found that since 2015, at least 500 retired United States military members, including generals and admirals, have accepted plum jobs for foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other nations known for abuses of human rights and political repression. Mostly working as civilian contractors, some of them are being paid seven figures to help these countries strengthen their militaries. Since 2016, according to the Post, 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have turned to working for Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry. American intelligence agencies believe the country’s leader Mohammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 death of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Among the other paid American advisers in Saudi Arabia are former Marine General James L. Jones, who was a national security adviser to President Barack Obama, and former Army General Keith Alexander, a former National Security Agency leader for Obama and George W. Bush.Read it at The Washington Post
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit
Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]
Former NYPD inspector drops bombshell, believes Dem Mayor Adams wants Republican Lee Zeldin to become governor
Paul Mauro joined "America's Newsroom" to explain what is behind the growing crime in New York and why he thinks Mayor Eric Adams will vote for Lee Zeldin.
Foreign secretary urged to act over jailed British–Egyptian hunger striker
The foreign secretary, James Cleverly, has been accused by MPs and peers of ignoring the case of jailed British-Egyptian hunger striker Alaa Abd El-Fattah. He has also been accused of failing to engage with the activist’s sister, Sanaa Seif, who has camped outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office for 10 days in an effort to force the British government to act.
UK says new PM Rishi Sunak won't go to UN climate conference
LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend a major United Nations climate conference next month, the government said Thursday. Sunak’s office said the decision was made because of “pressing domestic commitments” including preparations for an emergency budget on Nov. 17 and does not reflect a downgrade in the Conservative government’s commitment to combating climate change. Other senior U.K. government ministers are expected to attend.
Li Keqiang: China’s No 2 ousted from party leadership as Xi Jinping tightens grip on power
The Chinese premier Li Keqiang has been dropped from the Communist Party’s all-powerful Politburo, part of a reshuffle of China’s leadership on Saturday that will further tighten Xi Jinping’s grip on power.Mr Li was due to step down as premier by March, at the end of his second five-year term, but he would have been eligible under China’s age restrictions to serve another five years on the Politburo standing committee. The 67-year-old premier was appointed in 2013 and has a background as a liberal economist. He was close to China’s previous president Hu Jintao, but is not viewed as...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping consolidates power with Taiwan tension mounting
Chinese leader Xi Jinping secured his third term as the leader of the Communist Party and replaced officials with loyalists, raising the specter of global conflict moving forward.
As UK politics descends into chaos, might Australia finally have reached a point of stability?
Three prime ministers – Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and, now, Rishi Sunak – in less than two months. The leadership tumult in the cradle of parliamentary democracy, Westminster, is a source of macabre fascination. Sunak faces a Herculean task to resurrect the Conservative Party’s collapsed political fortunes amid a post-Brexit Britain convulsed by economic crisis. If Sunak is to survive, he will need to heed the lessons of the failings of the Johnson and Truss administrations, their premierships laying bare many of the dysfunctions of early 21st century political leadership. Johnson governed in the style of a modern day populist, performative rather...
A War Between The United States And China Over Taiwan Might Be Coming
Boxing Glove Clash US vs ChinaPriyam Patel on Pixabay. According to remarks made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China may be growing dissatisfied with the current status quo over the status of Taiwan and that the Asian power might be pursuing a faster timetable for reunification, one which could see coercive measures used. In the worst case scenario, this might mean an outright invasion as a potential option. Needless to say, tensions are rising as a result.
Washington Examiner
Chinese military to 'prepare for war' as Xi Jinping menaces Taiwan
China's People's Liberation Army must “prepare for war” in order to ensure the communist regime's various interests, a top military official emphasized, as Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping charts the next five years of Beijing's policies. “The military has to maintain a high degree of vigilance, always prepare...
Britain's first Asian prime minister faces woke criticism over wealth and race
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer did not condemn comments from a party member that claimed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is "not on your side."
EU Worried About China But Maybe Not Enough To Support US in War Over Taiwan
In the lead up to President Xi Jinping of China securing his hold on a third term in power, the European Union has started to become increasingly concerned about the chances China becomes increasingly adversarial in the international system. This past week, 27 European Union leaders took the floor at the European Council meeting in Brussels to present their concerns about China and its actions on the world stage. Largely the points put forth by leaders presented China as being increasingly aggressive in both its economic and military affairs, as well as insufficiently critical of Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Some went on to make calls for reducing dependency on China’s raw materials and technology in order to protect themselves. According to comments by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, he believes that Europe has been too complacent in the past with China, and that the European Union needs to understand more fully that China is a competitor, one in which even their economic actions can have geostrategic implications.
Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warns nation over 'profound economic crisis'
Rishi Sunak officially took over as British prime minister on Tuesday. He said there are 'difficult decisions' on the economy to come.
France 24
Ethiopian government, Tigray rebels meet for first peace talks since war began
An Ethiopian government delegation and rival Tigray forces were due to meet in South Africa for the first formal peace talks since war broke out two years ago. The talks will take place as Ethiopian forces and their allies make significant battlefield gains in the northern Tigray region, where they have captured several large towns in the past week.
