Cardinals back to being underdogs on road in Week 8

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals, after being the underdog for each of the first five games of the season, were favored in their last two games against the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints. In Week 8, as they prepare to take on the Minnesota Vikings on the road, they go back to being the underdog.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Vikings opened the week as favorites to win their game against the Cardinals.

Let’s take a look at the betting lines and odds.

Cardinals vs. Vikings Week 8 betting odds and lines

Moneyline:

  • Cardinals +160 (Bet $100 to win $160)
  • Vikings -200 (Bet $200 to win $100)

At +160, the Cardinals have 38.46% implied odds of winning the game in Minnesota outright.

At -200, the Vikings have 66.7% implied odds or 1/2 fractional odds of beating the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are 3-4 and the Vikings are 5-1.

Against the spread (ATS)

  • Cardinals +3.5 (-105)
  • Vikings -3.5 (-115)

An ATS wager of $105 on the Cardinals will win $100 if they beat the Vikings outright, tie with them or lose by no more than three points.

A $115 ATS bet on Minnesota wins 4100 if the Vikings beat the Cardinals by at least four points.

The Cardinals are 4-3 ATS this season while the Vikings are 2-4 ATS.

Total (Over/Under)

  • Over 48.5 (-115)
  • Under 48.5 (-105)

If you bet the Over, a $115 wager wins $100 if the teams combine for at least 49 points.

A $105 bet on the Under wins $100 if they combine for no more than 48 points.

The Cardinals are 2-4-1 O/U and the Vikings are 3-3 O/U.

Cardinals vs. Vikings head-to-head history

The Vikings are 17-12 against the Cardinals all-time — 15-12 in the regular season and 2-0 in the postseason.

The Vikings have won 10 straight home matchups against the Cardinals. the Last time the Cardinals in Minnesota, they were the St. Louis Cardinals in 1977.

Arizona beat the Vikings 34-33 last season when Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph missed a field goal as time expired that would have won the game.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is 1-0 in his career against the Vikings.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is 2-3 in five career starts against the Cardinals.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

NFL Week 8 parlay: Let's make some money

Parlays are fun. Especially the ones you win. So let us have some fun this week with a winner. After looking at Tipico Sportsbook‘s NFL Week 8 odds, here is a “Let’s make some money” NFL parlay bet to cash in on among SportbookWire’s NFL expert picks and predictions.
Week 8 NFL Power Rankings

Almost halfway there (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) The NFL season is approaching its midpoint. The AFC teams look better than the NFC at the top, but the Chicago Bears proved anything can happen when it comes to other teams. (And we can only hope the tradition of exchanging jerseys is short-lived.)32. Detroit Lions (1-5, lost to Dallas Cowboys) (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports) We're reduced to game announcers praising the Lions for making a game of it for 3 1/2 quarters. Too bad they play 60 minutes. Dan Campbell is now 0-11-1 on the road. Next: vs. Miami Dolphins31. Houston Texans (1-4-1,...
Report: Multiple Aggie football players suspended indefinitely

On Monday night, news broke that three Texas A&M players have been suspended by head coach Jimbo Fisher for reasons unknown as of now, as TexAgs owner Billy Liucci shared the news via Twitter after breaking the news through the TexAgs message boards. When it rains it pours. I've been told at least three and perhaps four A&M players have been suspended indefinitely by Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, all from the true freshman ranks. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) October 25, 2022 As of right now, the suspended players are listed as freshman offensive tackle PJ Williams, freshman cornerback Denver Harris, and...
Potential wide receiver targets for Chargers following Mike Williams' injury

With Mike Williams set to miss multiple weeks with a sprained ankle, the Chargers have now sustained injuries to four of their top five receivers. Keenan Allen returned for the first time since Week 1 against the Seahawks after a hamstring injury, Joshua Palmer missed the Seattle game with a concussion and has suffered multiple lower-body injuries, Jalen Guyton tore his ACL, and now Williams has an ankle injury.
