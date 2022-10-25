ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Cardinals hopeful some players can return from injury this week

By Jess Root
 2 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals are a little more rested after playing last Thursday night. They have been dealing with a number of injuries but could be getting players back.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury gave some updates about the injury status of a few players when he spoke with reporters on Monday.

Could be coming back in Week 8

Kingsbury is hopeful for kicker Matt Prater, cornerback Trayvon Mullen, safety Charles Washington and linebacker Dennis Gardeck.

“Prater would be big, Trayvon would be big, and Chuck Washington, who’s one of our mainstays on special teams,” he said. “Gardeck is going to be close. There’s quite a few that are in the mix there that (can) come back and really give us a boost if we can get them back.”

They will know more about Prater by the end of the week.

“He’s getting better,” he said. “Once again, we’ve got to get him out there, have him kick and see how he feels towards the end of the week, but I think if Prater can’t go, we’ll stay with what we’ve got.”

They will stay with Rodrigo Blankenship if Prater can’t play.

More of a maybe

Kingsbury wasn’t as certain about running back James Conner or center Rodney Hudson.

“I’m not sure. I think it’s going to be close from what I’ve been told,” he said.

The Cardinals’ first injury report of the week will come out Wednesday.

Stephen A. Smith Picks Between Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes For MVP

We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season and right now the MVP battle appears to be a two-horse race between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. But who would ESPN's Stephen A. Smith pick between the two?. On Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said that he doesn't see...
