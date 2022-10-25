Read full article on original website
Overton County News
Halloween to be celebrated Monday in town, county
Livingston Police Department and Overton County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release Thursday, October 20 stating, “Halloween will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 31 in Livingston and Overton County this year.”. Interim Police Chief Ray Smith, along with Overton County Sheriff John Garrett, offered the following safety tips...
Overton County News
Exchange Club of Livingston to hold meetings
The Exchange Club of Livingston will be holding meetings on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday at noon at The Clark House in Livingston.
Overton County News
Fall-O-Ween to be held October 29
The 7th Annual Fall-O-Ween in Livingston celebration will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturd…
Overton County News
Mildred Flo Reels
Graveside services for Mrs. Mildred Flo Reels were held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from the Roberson Cemetery in Putnam County with Bro. Danny Hembree officiating.
Overton County News
Jackson Co. man charged in Gainesboro fire
An investigation by special agent fire investigators with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, has resulted in the arrest of a Gainesboro man. In September, fire investigators responded to a structure fire that occurred at 300 Hilltop Lane in Gainesboro. During the course of the...
Overton County News
City Council holds charter work session
Livingston City Council held a work session Tuesday, Oct. 18 to look at possible changes or updates to the Town of Livingston Charter and updating pay scales for city employees. On hand to provide expertise were Warren Nevad of University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service (MTAS) and John Grubbs,...
Overton County News
Am Legion, Auxiliary to meet Nov. 1
Livingston American Legion and Auxiliary will meet Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the post headquarters, located at 121 South Church Street. The Auxiliary will meet at 5 p.m. and the Legion will meet at 6 p.m.
Overton County News
Gregory Smith
Funeral services for Mr. Gregory Smith, age 56, of Livingston, were conducted on Wednesday, October 19 from the chapel of Livingston Funeral Home. Burial followed in Pitcock Cemetery in Clay County.
Overton County News
James Leon Bilbrey
Funeral services for Mr. James Leon Bilbrey were held Friday, October 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the Hall Funeral Home of Livingston with Bro. Denton Hummel officiating. Burial followed at the Fellowship Cemetery.
Overton County News
Donny Clinton Henderson Kimes
Funeral services for Donny Clinton Henderson Kimes, age 75, of Cookeville, were held Sunday October 23 at the Cookeville chapel of Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Adams and Bro. Harold Walker officiating. Interment with military honors followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Overton County News
