A Parkinson’s support group meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Caney Fork Baptist Church, located at 2404 Highway 70 South in Cookeville. Speakers will be from Uplands Village in Pleasant Hill, who will share information about the services they have to offer, as well as how to optimize function living with Parkinson’s disease.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO