ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Gas prices down, diesel higher

He nation's average gas price declined for the second straight week, falling 9.3 cents from a week ago to $3.77 per gallon. The national average is up 10.2 cents from a month ago and 41.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average diesel price increased 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
iheart.com

Gas Prices Continue Fast Decline

Pump prices have been falling every day for more than two weeks with Oregon and other West Coast states seeing the biggest weekly drops in the nation. Lower crude oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up are helping to drive the decreases. For the week, the national average for regular drops 10 cents to $3.78 a gallon. The Oregon average tumbles 24 cents to $5.05. This is the third-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation, only behind Alaska (-36 cents) and California (-29 cents).
OREGON STATE
nationalinterest.org

Diesel Prices Soar As Average Gas Price Falls Again

It’s the return of week-to-week volatility, as the average gas price dropped 5.4 cents to $3.86 per gallon. Earlier this year, the average gas price in the United States had a long streak of going up, followed by a steady decline for the bulk of the summer. The decline ended early in the fall but after a few weeks of increasing averages, gas prices have reversed again.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jalopnik

There's Only a 25 Day Supply of Diesel in the U.S.: Report

The U.S. is getting worrying close to a nationwide diesel shortage. Bloomberg reports that demand for the fuel is up, but at the same time supply in the United States remains at the lowest level of the season, ever. On the other hand, gasoline prices remain relatively steady. The current average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.82, according to AAA, still considerably lower than the current average price for a gallon of diesel at $5.34.
GEORGIA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Rolling Red Tour in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Here are Wednesday’s first-round scores from the Rolling Red Tour’s Alabama Classic at Cider Ridge J.T. Griffin of Marietta, Ga., birdied the 18th hole to complete a 5-under-par 68 and take a one-shot lead in the Rolling Red Tour’s Alabama Classic at Cider Ridge Golf Club Wednesday. Former PGA Tour winner Heath Slocum […]
OXFORD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy