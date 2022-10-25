Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Gas prices down, diesel higher
He nation's average gas price declined for the second straight week, falling 9.3 cents from a week ago to $3.77 per gallon. The national average is up 10.2 cents from a month ago and 41.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average diesel price increased 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
iheart.com
Gas Prices Continue Fast Decline
Pump prices have been falling every day for more than two weeks with Oregon and other West Coast states seeing the biggest weekly drops in the nation. Lower crude oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up are helping to drive the decreases. For the week, the national average for regular drops 10 cents to $3.78 a gallon. The Oregon average tumbles 24 cents to $5.05. This is the third-largest weekly drop for a state in the nation, only behind Alaska (-36 cents) and California (-29 cents).
Biden Touts Lower Gas Prices. Will They Stay There?
The White House is enjoying a retreat in pump prices. But energy markets offer no guarantees.
nationalinterest.org
Diesel Prices Soar As Average Gas Price Falls Again
It’s the return of week-to-week volatility, as the average gas price dropped 5.4 cents to $3.86 per gallon. Earlier this year, the average gas price in the United States had a long streak of going up, followed by a steady decline for the bulk of the summer. The decline ended early in the fall but after a few weeks of increasing averages, gas prices have reversed again.
Here's When Gas Prices In California Are Predicted To Drop
'When one little thing goes wrong, it can take a refinery offline for several days.'
Natural gas prices in Texas shale country just turned negative amid booming production
In the Permian Basin, natural gas for next-day delivery sank to negative $2 per million British thermal units, traders told Bloomberg. That's the first time that has happened since 2020, when the early onset of the COVID pandemic sent commodity prices tumbling. Prices are negative in Texas now as production...
Jalopnik
There's Only a 25 Day Supply of Diesel in the U.S.: Report
The U.S. is getting worrying close to a nationwide diesel shortage. Bloomberg reports that demand for the fuel is up, but at the same time supply in the United States remains at the lowest level of the season, ever. On the other hand, gasoline prices remain relatively steady. The current average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.82, according to AAA, still considerably lower than the current average price for a gallon of diesel at $5.34.
Here’s why Texas gas prices may soon drop
As cooler weather settles over the United States and many anticipate a seasonal increase in the heating bills at home, others have also looked forward to a seasonal decrease in gas prices that tends to hit somewhere in the fall.
Gas Price Update: These States Are Seeing the Biggest Drop At the Pump
California saw the largest decrease in gas prices––the average cost per gallon dropping 32 cents in the last seven days.
Rolling Red Tour in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Here are Wednesday’s first-round scores from the Rolling Red Tour’s Alabama Classic at Cider Ridge J.T. Griffin of Marietta, Ga., birdied the 18th hole to complete a 5-under-par 68 and take a one-shot lead in the Rolling Red Tour’s Alabama Classic at Cider Ridge Golf Club Wednesday. Former PGA Tour winner Heath Slocum […]
Why is gas sometimes cheaper across the street?
Experts say it comes down to a few key factors: taxes, wholesale prices and profit margins.
Comments / 0