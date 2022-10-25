There's more information on why the New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs before Week 8. "The Giants...actually preferred Toney sit out (Sunday's game at the Seattle Seahawks) and rest up during the following bye week to be healthy for the second half of the season," Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reported about the often-injured 23-year-old who has thus far only played in two games during the ongoing campaign and has recently missed time due to multiple hamstring issues.

