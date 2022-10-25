Read full article on original website
Related
Overton County News
Fall-O-Ween to be held October 29
The 7th Annual Fall-O-Ween in Livingston celebration will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturd…
Overton County News
Parkinson’s Support Group meeting set
A Parkinson’s support group meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Caney Fork Baptist Church, located at 2404 Highway 70 South in Cookeville. Speakers will be from Uplands Village in Pleasant Hill, who will share information about the services they have to offer, as well as how to optimize function living with Parkinson’s disease.
Overton County News
The indian ghost
Rick grew up in eastern Putnam County. He married Jane, his high school sweetheart. There had to be more than working for a man as a timber cutter just out of high school. He was looking hard to support his new family.
Overton County News
Halloween to be celebrated Monday in town, county
Livingston Police Department and Overton County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release Thursday, October 20 stating, “Halloween will be celebrated on Monday, Oct. 31 in Livingston and Overton County this year.”. Interim Police Chief Ray Smith, along with Overton County Sheriff John Garrett, offered the following safety tips...
Overton County News
James Leon Bilbrey
Funeral services for Mr. James Leon Bilbrey were held Friday, October 21, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the Hall Funeral Home of Livingston with Bro. Denton Hummel officiating. Burial followed at the Fellowship Cemetery.
Overton County News
Jackson Co. man charged in Gainesboro fire
An investigation by special agent fire investigators with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, has resulted in the arrest of a Gainesboro man. In September, fire investigators responded to a structure fire that occurred at 300 Hilltop Lane in Gainesboro. During the course of the...
Overton County News
Overton County News
Donny Clinton Henderson Kimes
Funeral services for Donny Clinton Henderson Kimes, age 75, of Cookeville, were held Sunday October 23 at the Cookeville chapel of Hooper Huddleston and Horner Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Adams and Bro. Harold Walker officiating. Interment with military honors followed at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Comments / 0