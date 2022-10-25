Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The Bloodline continues to crack under pressure
Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown to bring order to The Bloodline. Instead, cracks continued to emerge between the members of WWE's most dominant faction. Friction between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn has escalated week after week. Reigns had seen enough entering Friday night and demanded the two parties settle their differences inside the ring. What fans witnessed, however, was increased divisiveness between the family and bold political moves by WWE's master strategist.
tjrwrestling.net
Michael Cole Mentions AEW Star Live During SmackDown
In a further sign of recent changes to the WWE product, Michael Cole has made reference to a current AEW star live on air. In the aftermath of Vince McMahon’s retirement on July 22nd, there have been many changes to the way WWE presents its TV shows. This has included small but welcome alterations to commentary and promos such as WWE Superstars being able to use words like ‘hospital’ instead of ‘local medical facility’, while ‘wrestling’ is no longer blacklisted.
tjrwrestling.net
Sasha Banks Reportedly Still With WWE
Having remained absent from the company since May 16, Sasha Banks is believed to still be under contract with the sports entertainment giant. The contractual status of Sasha Banks and Naomi has made for interesting reading ever since they walked out of WWE on May 16. Numerous reports have been issued since, largely stating that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions remain obligated to the sports entertainment giant.
tjrwrestling.net
Current IMPACT Star Expected Back In WWE
A current IMPACT Wrestling performer is expected to return to WWE, having reportedly filmed an exit vignette during the latest IMPACT tapings. WWE has made several additions to its roster since Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque came to power in July. This has largely featured the return of several released Superstars, including Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Braun Strowman, The Good Brothers, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, the majority of whom have been booked drastically different compared to their first WWE stints.
tjrwrestling.net
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes “A Real BS’er In The Locker Room” Says WWE Commentator
Cody Rhodes has something of a reputation as a backstage joker according to a WWE broadcaster who recently made the move to Friday Night SmackDown. Wade Barrett burst onto the WWE scene as the leader of the Nexus after he won the inaugural season of NXT when it was a reality-style show. Over the years the English star found success as a five-time Intercontinental Champion. Many fans remember his run as Bad News Barrett fondly when he’d interrupt the show with his bad news.
WWE SmackDown results: Reluctant Ronda Rousey accepts open challenge
WWE fans know Ronda Rousey isn’t afraid of anyone. She doesn’t go by the title of Baddest Woman on the Planet for nothing. But as she made it clear last week, the SmackDown Women’s Champion doesn’t feel like she has to do things just because previous champs did them, and she definitely isn’t about to do things just because the fans want to see them. So it sounds like Rousey will accept an open challenge tonight, but only on her terms. And if rumors are correct, the person who comes down the ramp just might be someone she doesn’t expect, someone...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Superstar Congratulates Sheamus On Wedding (PHOTO)
With fellow wrestler Drew McIntyre appearing to be his best man, WWE Superstar Sheamus has tied the knot. To give the “Celtic Warrior” time off to get married and enjoy his honeymoon, GUNTHER and Imperium would take out the Irishman and it allowed WWE to write him off of television.
tjrwrestling.net
Spoilers For November 4th Edition Of SmackDown
As WWE is heading to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, the November 4th edition of SmackDown was taped in advance and we have the results right here. The November 4th episode of SmackDown opened with Liv Morgan taking on Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification match. The bout is said to involve numerous weapons and the finish came after Morgan dropped Deville onto a pile of chairs with Oblivion.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Crown Jewel – Undisputed Tag Team Title Match Announced
WWE has confirmed that The Usos will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line at Crown Jewel. WWE has added a third title to match to the lineup for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. It has been announced that The Usos will once again defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against the Brawling Brutes. The team of Butch and Ridge Holland first challenged for the titles on the September 23rd episode of SmackDown but were unable to overcome the current champs.
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Was “So Hesitant” On Turning Roman Reigns Heel
AEW star Matt Hardy has recalled Vince McMahon’s hesitation to turn Roman Reigns heel when the fans began booing him. Roman Reigns is arguably the top star in WWE today. Currently, in the midst of a record-setting reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the leader of one of the hottest heel factions in pro wrestling, The Bloodline, The Tribal Chief has won over many of the fans who booed him relentlessly when WWE was trying to push him as the top babyface in the company.
tjrwrestling.net
The John Report: AEW Rampage 10/28/22 Review
This week’s AEW Rampage featured Wardlow defending the TNT Title against Matt Taven while Jon Moxley was in action as well. As I started doing last week, I’m going to go summary style for the Rampage reviews and play-by-play for the main event. This is AEW Rampage from...
tjrwrestling.net
Jon Moxley Replacing Wheeler Yuta In AEW Rampage Match
Instead of Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley will be in action on Friday’s AEW Rampage. Wheeler Yuta, a current star in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and a part of the Blackpool Combat Club faction, has addressed his double-booking Friday night for both AEW Rampage and NJPW. Tomorrow, Uncasville in Connecticut will be hosting Rampage.
tjrwrestling.net
Mystery Hit Row Smackdown Tag Team Partner Revealed (SPOILER)
Hit Row will be having a mystery partner on the October 28th edition of Smackdown and that spoiler name has been revealed. The popular Hit Row trio consisting of Top Dolla, Ashante “The” Adonis and B-Fab returned to WWE on the August 12th edition of Smackdown. Recently, Hit...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Hid Top Star In Closet Prior To Dynamite Debut
It was revealed on a recent AEW podcast that one big name that recently debuted was hidden in a closet before making their Dynamite debut. The September 21st episode of Dynamite was arguably the biggest episode of AEW’s signature show. It was the Grand Slam episode held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queen’s, New York.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Returning To Smackdown (SPOILER)
A familiar face is expected to return to WWE Smackdown to participate in an open challenge against the Smackdown Women’s Champion. Former WWE women’s wrestler Tenille Dashwood, who wrestled as Emma in WWE, is at tonight’s Smackdown taping in St. Louis, Missouri according to a report from PWInsider’s Mike Johnson. The news was also confirmed by Fightful Select as well.
tjrwrestling.net
Bayley Wants More Women’s Titles In WWE
Bayley thinks that WWE’s women’s division would benefit from even more gold. Currently, there are fifteen titles across WWE’s three main brands. Of these fifteen, five are women’s titles with one women’s singles title for each brand (Raw, SmackDown, and NXT) and two sets of women’s tag titles one for RAW and SmackDown and one for NXT.
tjrwrestling.net
“We Just Felt A Change” – Shawn Michaels On DX’s Success
Shawn Michaels has recalled what it was when D-Generation X formed over 25 years ago following their recent celebration on WWE Monday Night Raw. When D-Generation X formed in October 1997, the “Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels was an established main event star that was a former WWE Champion. Hunter Hearst Helmsley was developing more of a personality after his initial run as a rich “blue blood” type of character. Hunter also had the impressive Chyna with him, which was something new because she was a female bodyguard that could hold her own against male wrestlers.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Full Gear 2022 – How To Watch, Date & Time, Match Card
A huge title match is already set as AEW gets ready to present its last pay-per-view of the year, and here’s all you need to know about Full Gear!. 2021’s edition of Full Gear proved to be the biggest night of Hangman Adam Page’s career as he captured the AEW World Championship from his former tag team partner Kenny Omega.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Makes Sami Zayn Full Member Of The Bloodline
Sami Zayn is no longer just an “honorary uce”! He’s now Sami Uso and a full-blown member of The Bloodline!. To begin WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa would square off against Butch and Ridge Holland of the Brawling Brutes in a tag team match. Going back-and-forth, The Bloodline would once again find themselves outside of the ring with Jey Uso screwing up plans, causing tension and nearly brawling with Zayn.
Comments / 0