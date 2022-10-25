Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock's Daughter Makes Shocking On-Screen Debut On WWE NXT
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Ava Raine made her "NXT" TV debut during the October 25 episode. Raine was revealed as the fourth member of Joe Gacy's stable Schism. During the segment, Raine said that "the love and acceptance" Schism has given her has defied any preconceived notions she had. She also said that the three men complete her. At the end of the segment, all of the members hugged. Schism also consists of The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid).
The Rock’s daughter has arrived on WWE TV
Wherever Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was last night, he had to be feeling a sense of pride as his daughter made her first appearance on WWE TV. Ava Raine (real name: Simone Johnson) was revealed on NXT as the mysterious hooded member of the Schism faction, removing her mask after group leader Joe Gacy insisted there was no going back. “The love and acceptance the Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I’m supposed to be,” Raine said, in what could be read as a sly reference to her real life father. “This family completes me.” You can watch...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Explains The Absence Of Two Monday Night Raw Stars
They need some time. There are all kinds of reasons to take someone off of a television show. It could be for anything from an injury to someone needing some time to be freshened up a bit. WWE does this on a regular basis and that is what they have done in two different ways with a pair of wrestlers, both of which were announced on the same television show.
PopSugar
Watch Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Simone Make Her Badass WWE TV Debut
Dwayne Johnson's eldest daughter, Simone Johnson, is following in his footsteps. On Oct. 25, the 21-year-old made her televised WWE debut on the weekly professional wrestling program NXT, nearly 26 years after her dad's first WWE appearance in 1996. Going by the fierce ring name Ava Raine, Simone revealed herself as the fourth member of wrestling group The Schism, dramatically removing her red hooded jacket and yellow face mask before addressing the crowd. "The love and acceptance The Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I'm supposed to be," she said. "This family completes me. I am Ava Raine."
wrestletalk.com
8 More WWE Stars Triple H Could Return To Old Gimmicks
One of the major changes that Triple H has made to the WWE roster following him taking over from Vince McMahon back in July was seeing many stars return to their previous gimmicks. Stars such as Matt Riddle, Austin Theory and Tommaso Ciampa were rechristened with their full names, as...
tjrwrestling.net
Buff Bagwell Reveals He May Have To Undergo Amputation
Buff Bagwell may have to get an amputation done. Back in 2020, Buff Bagwell would be involved in a car accident, and to this day, he’s still feeling the aftereffects from his injuries. As a result, the former WCW star and New World Order (NWO) member might have to get an amputation done. Bagwell was behind the wheel when he crash happened in Cobb County, Georgia.
tjrwrestling.net
Booker T On CM Punk Returning To WWE
Booker T has given his thoughts on whether there is any chance of CM Punk returning to WWE. With most recent news reports indicating that CM Punk is seeking a contract buy-out, many people in and out of the wrestling business are speculating on Punk’s future. Some still see him as a hot commodity in spite of the All Out fallout, while others, including Booker T, aren’t as keen on seeing Punk in WWE.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Wants Triple H To Offer Him A Contract
A former WWE Tag Team Champion who hasn’t been in the company in over fifteen years would like for Triple H to call him and give him a contract. René Duprée wrestled for WWE from 2002 to 2007 across different brands. He previously held two records based on his youth: he was the youngest person ever signed by the company (at age 18) and was the youngest person to ever win a championship (at age 19) until he was usurped by Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. However, Duprée left the company in 2007 and wrestled mostly on the independent circuits in the US, Canada, and Japan.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Cornette Blasts Former WWE Star’s Time In AEW
Jim Cornette has commented on one former WWE star’s time in AEW, branding them a “disappointment since the start.”. Malakai Black exploded into AEW following his release from WWE and made a name for himself instantly as he laid out Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with his Black Mass spin kick. Black then entered into a feud with Rhodes that saw him pick up two big wins over The American Nightmare.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Raw Star Undergoes Surgery
A Raw star is back on the shelf after they revealed that they have undergone surgery on their hip and their road to recovery begins again. Tommaso Ciampa has not been in action since he competed back on the 17th of September at a WWE live event where he lost against Bobby Lashley. And now the world knows exactly why he hasn’t competed in well over a month.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Is Trying Not To Overdo It During WWE Segments
Sami Zayn has been part of WWE for well over 8 years now and has had several solid matches in that time period. His ability to master anything handed to him has helped him earned the trust of WWE. The Bloodline has become the most dominant faction in the entire...
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes “A Real BS’er In The Locker Room” Says WWE Commentator
Cody Rhodes has something of a reputation as a backstage joker according to a WWE broadcaster who recently made the move to Friday Night SmackDown. Wade Barrett burst onto the WWE scene as the leader of the Nexus after he won the inaugural season of NXT when it was a reality-style show. Over the years the English star found success as a five-time Intercontinental Champion. Many fans remember his run as Bad News Barrett fondly when he’d interrupt the show with his bad news.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE’s Plans For First Saudi Arabia Show Of 2023
Pwinsider has some details regarding WWE’s first Saudi Arabia show of 2023. Due to the timing of the WWE event schedule, the usual February show in Saudi Arabia will not take place as it has in the past. WWE will be in Montreal this coming February for the Elimination Chamber premium live event, meaning that their Saudi show will be pushed back to the spring. The date for their upcoming 2023 Saudi show has yet to be confirmed.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa On Possible WWE Royal Rumble Confrontation With Roman Reigns
The Royal Rumble is only a few months away and will officially kick off WrestleMania season. The winner of the men's Royal Rumble match may receive a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, should he still be the champion. At the current moment, Reigns is surrounded by a faction that helps him hang onto WWE's top prizes, The Bloodline, which contains Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and his three real-life cousins, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Sikoa, who is the newest member of The Bloodline, was recently asked whether he would challenge Reigns for his championship gold if he wins the Royal Rumble.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Star Changes Gimmick On Raw
Monday Night Raw saw one WWE Superstar revert to a previous gimmick of there’s as they unexpectedly stole the show. A huge night of Raw action in Charlotte, North Carolina was headlined by a bout with title implications as Bayley took on Bianca Belair in a Championship Contender’s match with a potential shot for Belair’s Raw Women’s Title on the line.
wrestlingrumors.net
Sami Zayn Possibly In Line For Huge WWE Push
That would be a way to go. There are all kinds of stars in WWE but Roman Reigns is far ahead of just about everyone else. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Title for over two years and there is nothing to suggest that he will be losing the title anytime soon. After dominating for so long, it is going to take someone special to take the title from him. Now we know who might be one of his next challengers.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Survivor Series 2022 – How To Watch, Date & Time, Match Card
As the nights draw in, the build-up for WWE’s fall spectacular is underway as the company gets ready to present Survivor Series – now with added WarGames!. 2021’s edition of Survivor Series looks like it will be the last one in the pantheon of Raw vs. SmackDown in their annual battle for brand supremacy. In that regard, it was a landslide win for Raw with the red brand picking up wins in both the men’s and women’s traditional ten-person tag team matches.
tjrwrestling.net
Ex-WWE Star Believes He Has “One More Run” In Him Following Rehab
Former WWE star Buff Bagwell doesn’t believe a return to the squared circle is out of the question!. Marcus “Buff” Bagwell has had his fair share of trials in his life. He was recently working on a documentary project alongside Diamond Dallas Page that chronicled his journey, but the project had to be put aside when he re-entered rehab in August after relapsing on his sobriety journey.
Yardbarker
WWE teases new Scrypts character on NXT
A new character by the name of Scrypts appeared in a vignette on Tuesday’s NXT. During Tuesday’s show, a vignette was shown of a transcript showing a message recorded at the WWE Performance Center. The message was spoken by a disguised, distorted voice that talked about awakening from the pits you call the dark, and listening with your eyes, speaking with your ears. The voice said that they planned to rip NXT apart, and that their name is Scrypts.
