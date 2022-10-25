Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Related
National Chocolate Day: Who has the best sweets in western Massachusetts?
Top 10 best chocolate spots in western Massachusetts.
These are 10 haunted restaurants you can eat at in Mass. for a good scare
Ever feel like having your dinner with a ghost? Or maybe you’d prefer breakfast with a spirit. Either way, Massachusetts has some notable dining locations across the state that are rumored to be supposedly haunted with some eerie history. Should you ever find yourself brave enough, these are 10...
Sorry, Nerds. These are the most popular candies to hand out in Boston on Halloween.
Chocolate confections are the clear winner. We recently asked Boston.com readers what Monday night’s sugary star will be. Nearly 40 readers answered, and the winner is (drum roll, please): peanut butter cups!. With 24 votes, the chocolatey peanut butter-filled confection will be the treat Bostonians drop most into the...
NBC Philadelphia
That's a Dam Happy Beaver! Rescued Animal Stars in Viral Video
Have you ever been so relieved to get a moment to yourself that you wanted to wall off your room to the world?. Well, this beaver did just that, and it's adorable. Meet Nibi, a wild beaver at Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. This month, she got a new roommate, another beaver named Ziibi, and grew comfortable enough with each other that they stopped fighting, according to their carers.
Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village
Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle
BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
Boston Globe
Tell us: Where’s the best place to grab a sandwich in Boston?
From pesto chicken clubs to Caesar wraps, tell us your top picks. Do you ever find yourself wondering what to grab for lunch? You’ve probably noticed there are many excellent places to get a sandwich in and around Boston, but which one is the best?. National Sandwich Day is...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts turkey hunter shot in head and torso by hunter who thought he was a turkey
“On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Massachusetts Environmental Police were notified of a turkey hunter who had been shot in Barre. At approximately 5:45 a.m., the shooter stated he observed movement within the wood line and fired a single round. The shooter then heard, “you shot me,” and rushed to render first aid. The shooter then transported the victim to a local hospital. The victim was struck with 12-14 pellets of bird shot, suffering injuries to the right side of his upper torso and head.
westernmassnews.com
Expo honors Ludlow pizza shop as best in the northeast
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A small pizzeria in Ludlow has been selling different styles of pizza for the last few years and recently, it earned a special recognition while attending a pizza and pasta expo in Atlantic City. Since 2017, Jimmy Casapizziolo and his son, Jason, have been selling whole...
Grave Situation in Southie
What is it about Halloween that make cemeteries that much spookier? Maybe it’s the bare tree branches that line them or the fact that night falls so early in late October. It’s the time of year when you call cemeteries graveyards and you wonder – is that place haunted?
Specialty breed dogs going up for adoption in Massachusetts
SALEM - Some in-demand breeds of dogs are going up for adoption in Massachusetts.The MSPCA 's Cape Cod location in Centerville and Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem have received 33 specialty breed dogs, including French Bulldogs, doodles, shihtzus, shiba inus, cairn terriers and a pomeranian. They were rescued from puppy mills in the Midwest and flown to Connecticut Thursday afternoon.Even though most of the dogs are less than a year old, the MSPCA says they were likely considered too old to be sold at the commercial breeding facilities."Our relocation and animal care programs allow us to immediately meet the needs of animals that are in institutional systems that exploit them while our advocacy department works on long term strategies to protect animals in these systems," MSPCA's adoption director Mike Keiley said in a statement.The adoption process is expected to be competitive. Anyone who is interested in adopting a dog can visit https://neas.org/adopt.
Anthem of the Seas docked in Southie
Did you glimpse the ginormous ship docked at the Raymond Flynn Cruiseport? Well, she’s Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, and she is the largest ship to cruise in Boston Harbor. It’s also one of the largest cruise ships in the world, complete with four pools, 18 restaurants, a roller rink, bumper cars, and more.
Here’s The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
WCVB
Multiple women say their drinks were drugged in separate incidents at Boston music venue
BOSTON — Multiple women who attended concerts at the same Boston venue, some of them days apart, had their drinks drugged while attending those shows. One woman told NewsCenter 5 that her drink was spiked during the Oct. 10 Jack Harlow concert at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
WCAX
Missing Massachusetts girl found
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -A girl who disappeared from a southern Massachusetts town was found safe. Police were asking people in New England cities to keep an eye out for 16-year-old Colleen Weaver. She was last seen near her home in Raynham, Massachusetts last Tuesday. They say because of a neurological...
country1025.com
This Massachusetts City Ranks 2nd in Safest City to go Trick-Or-Treating in America
This Massachusetts city ranks second in safest city in America to go trick-or-treating. Before we get to the list, let’s remind you that Halloween is Monday night. There are five days left until we take all of our ghosts, ghouls and goblins door to door to get candy from strangers. A list like this one will make it easier for you to decide where you should take them to feel more safe. Because let’s be honest, getting candy from complete strangers really is a scary thing to do, yet we’ve made it an annual tradition.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
Eater
Where to Eat and Drink in Somerville’s Union Square
If you’re making the case for the best Boston-area dining neighborhood, Somerville’s Union Square would like a word. Arguments in its favor include some of the hottest restaurants around as well as tried-and-true gems, serving everything from high-brow Niçoise-influenced tasting menus and Peruvian ceviche to casual homemade momos and iconic cream of wheat — complemented by renowned bars and breweries featuring natural wine, craft beer, and cocktails with rare Mexican spirits. Many of these charming places even have outdoor space, and they’re all within short walking distance. (If you can’t get enough of Somerville, check out Davis Square, too.)
Massachusetts Has 3 of the Finest Hotels Throughout All of New England
The New England region is a destination in itself with plenty of spots to visit out of pure luxury. Along with that, there are plenty of amazing hotels throughout the region. It just so happens that Massachusetts has three of them that would be amazing spots to stay at. If...
These 4 free devices from Mass Save could reduce your utility bills
WORCESTER, Mass.—We’re all looking for ways to save money on our utility bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association predicts families will pay 17.2 percent more for home heating this winter, reaching a level not seen in more than ten years. Fortunately, Mass Save offers free home energy...
Comments / 0