A new report reveals the injury suffered by CM Punk’s dog Larry during the brawl after AEW All Out, and also provides more details on what occurred. Though the AEW All Out pay-per-view featured plenty of action and multiple title changes, the events following the event overshadowed the in-ring competition. Once the pay-per-view was over, CM Punk launched into a verbal tirade at a post-show media scrum, calling out his former friend Colt Cabana and Hangman Adam Page. While he didn’t call them out by name, he also had pointed comments aimed at AEW EVP’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, saying they “couldn’t manage a Target” much less a pro wrestling company.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO