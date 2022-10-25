Read full article on original website
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
WWE Raw Star Undergoes Surgery
A Raw star is back on the shelf after they revealed that they have undergone surgery on their hip and their road to recovery begins again. Tommaso Ciampa has not been in action since he competed back on the 17th of September at a WWE live event where he lost against Bobby Lashley. And now the world knows exactly why he hasn’t competed in well over a month.
Sasha Banks Reportedly Still With WWE
Having remained absent from the company since May 16, Sasha Banks is believed to still be under contract with the sports entertainment giant. The contractual status of Sasha Banks and Naomi has made for interesting reading ever since they walked out of WWE on May 16. Numerous reports have been issued since, largely stating that the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions remain obligated to the sports entertainment giant.
Former WWE Superstar Congratulates Sheamus On Wedding (PHOTO)
With fellow wrestler Drew McIntyre appearing to be his best man, WWE Superstar Sheamus has tied the knot. To give the “Celtic Warrior” time off to get married and enjoy his honeymoon, GUNTHER and Imperium would take out the Irishman and it allowed WWE to write him off of television.
AEW Hid Top Star In Closet Prior To Dynamite Debut
It was revealed on a recent AEW podcast that one big name that recently debuted was hidden in a closet before making their Dynamite debut. The September 21st episode of Dynamite was arguably the biggest episode of AEW’s signature show. It was the Grand Slam episode held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queen’s, New York.
Current IMPACT Star Expected Back In WWE
A current IMPACT Wrestling performer is expected to return to WWE, having reportedly filmed an exit vignette during the latest IMPACT tapings. WWE has made several additions to its roster since Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque came to power in July. This has largely featured the return of several released Superstars, including Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Braun Strowman, The Good Brothers, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, the majority of whom have been booked drastically different compared to their first WWE stints.
Cody Rhodes “A Real BS’er In The Locker Room” Says WWE Commentator
Cody Rhodes has something of a reputation as a backstage joker according to a WWE broadcaster who recently made the move to Friday Night SmackDown. Wade Barrett burst onto the WWE scene as the leader of the Nexus after he won the inaugural season of NXT when it was a reality-style show. Over the years the English star found success as a five-time Intercontinental Champion. Many fans remember his run as Bad News Barrett fondly when he’d interrupt the show with his bad news.
Why Hulk Hogan Refused To Lose To Ex-WWE Champion Twice
A current WWE executive has explained why Hulk Hogan was fine with losing once to a former WWE Champion but was dead against it happening a second time. On the 8th of August 2002 edition of SmackDown Hulk Hogan found himself going one-on-one with a young man who at the time had yet to become WWE Champion, but soon would. That man was Brock Lesnar.
AEW Make A Trio Of Full Time Signings
AEW has increased its roster with three people who recently debuted on television and are now reported to have been signed to full-time deals. On the October 14th, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage FTR and Shawn Spears picked up a big win over The Embassy. However, with so many championships around the waists and shoulders of FTR, trouble is never far away.
Jon Moxley Replacing Wheeler Yuta In AEW Rampage Match
Instead of Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley will be in action on Friday’s AEW Rampage. Wheeler Yuta, a current star in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and a part of the Blackpool Combat Club faction, has addressed his double-booking Friday night for both AEW Rampage and NJPW. Tomorrow, Uncasville in Connecticut will be hosting Rampage.
Ex-WWE Star Believes He Has “One More Run” In Him Following Rehab
Former WWE star Buff Bagwell doesn’t believe a return to the squared circle is out of the question!. Marcus “Buff” Bagwell has had his fair share of trials in his life. He was recently working on a documentary project alongside Diamond Dallas Page that chronicled his journey, but the project had to be put aside when he re-entered rehab in August after relapsing on his sobriety journey.
AEW Full Gear 2022 – How To Watch, Date & Time, Match Card
A huge title match is already set as AEW gets ready to present its last pay-per-view of the year, and here’s all you need to know about Full Gear!. 2021’s edition of Full Gear proved to be the biggest night of Hangman Adam Page’s career as he captured the AEW World Championship from his former tag team partner Kenny Omega.
Michael Cole Mentions AEW Star Live During SmackDown
In a further sign of recent changes to the WWE product, Michael Cole has made reference to a current AEW star live on air. In the aftermath of Vince McMahon’s retirement on July 22nd, there have been many changes to the way WWE presents its TV shows. This has included small but welcome alterations to commentary and promos such as WWE Superstars being able to use words like ‘hospital’ instead of ‘local medical facility’, while ‘wrestling’ is no longer blacklisted.
Former WWE Star Returning To Smackdown (SPOILER)
A familiar face is expected to return to WWE Smackdown to participate in an open challenge against the Smackdown Women’s Champion. Former WWE women’s wrestler Tenille Dashwood, who wrestled as Emma in WWE, is at tonight’s Smackdown taping in St. Louis, Missouri according to a report from PWInsider’s Mike Johnson. The news was also confirmed by Fightful Select as well.
WWE Survivor Series 2022 – How To Watch, Date & Time, Match Card
As the nights draw in, the build-up for WWE’s fall spectacular is underway as the company gets ready to present Survivor Series – now with added WarGames!. 2021’s edition of Survivor Series looks like it will be the last one in the pantheon of Raw vs. SmackDown in their annual battle for brand supremacy. In that regard, it was a landslide win for Raw with the red brand picking up wins in both the men’s and women’s traditional ten-person tag team matches.
WWE Crown Jewel – Undisputed Tag Team Title Match Announced
WWE has confirmed that The Usos will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line at Crown Jewel. WWE has added a third title to match to the lineup for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. It has been announced that The Usos will once again defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against the Brawling Brutes. The team of Butch and Ridge Holland first challenged for the titles on the September 23rd episode of SmackDown but were unable to overcome the current champs.
More Details On AEW All Out Brawl Include Injury To CM Punk’s Dog Larry
A new report reveals the injury suffered by CM Punk’s dog Larry during the brawl after AEW All Out, and also provides more details on what occurred. Though the AEW All Out pay-per-view featured plenty of action and multiple title changes, the events following the event overshadowed the in-ring competition. Once the pay-per-view was over, CM Punk launched into a verbal tirade at a post-show media scrum, calling out his former friend Colt Cabana and Hangman Adam Page. While he didn’t call them out by name, he also had pointed comments aimed at AEW EVP’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, saying they “couldn’t manage a Target” much less a pro wrestling company.
Sami Zayn Claims Recent Segment Is Possibly One Of His Best Ever
Sami Zayn has had plenty of memorable segments during his time in WWE, however one of his recent SmackDown appearances ranks as one of his favorites. On the 23rd September edition of Friday Night SmackDown, it looked as if Sami Zayn might be about to get his marching orders from The Bloodline. Instead, he was granted the position of Honorary Uce, being presented with a t-shirt to mark the occasion.
Wardlow On MJF Possibly Becoming AEW Champion
TNT Champion Wardlow has given his thoughts on his former partner MJF potentially becoming AEW Champion and let’s just say, he’s not a fan of that idea. Wardlow debuted in AEW in 2019 as the hired muscle of Maxwell Jacob Friedman during his feud with Cody Rhodes. Since then Mr. Mayhem lived up to his name as he dealt with the enemies, adversaries, and opponents of MJF.
“He’s Losing And Is Desperate” – AEW Source On CM Punk’s Injured Dog Claims
A source close to The Elite has alleged that CM Punk’s claims of his dog Larry being injured at All Out were fabricated. The events of the AEW All Out backstage scuffle are now lodged firmly in the minds of wrestling fans. Numerous reports have stated that chairs were thrown and bitemarks were left on skin. Differing reports offered allegations that CM Punk’s locker room door had supposedly been kicked in, though this was quickly shut down.
