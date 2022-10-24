Read full article on original website
hsusports.com
Game Notes: Henderson State at Southern Nazarene
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Henderson State will leave the confines of Carpenter-Haygood Stadium at GeoSurfaces Field for the last time this season when it heads to Bethany, Oklahoma to take on the Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm. Kickoff from SNU Football Stadium is scheduled for 2 p.m. STORYLINES: SETTING THE SCENE.
hsusports.com
Henderson tripped up by Harding
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Henderson State was edged out by Harding University in three sets. Freshman outside hitter Aleah Stogner led the Henderson attack with 11 kills and an attack percentage of .205. Setter Madison Hatt continues to rack up double-doubles, recording her ninth of the year with 13 digs and 12 digs.
hsusports.com
Volleyball Edged out by Arkansas Tech
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Henderson State falls on the road to Arkansas Tech 3-1. The Reddies took an early lead, winning the first set, but the Golden Suns fought back to win the next three. In the attack, Christiane Uzoh and Aleah Stogner led the team with 13 and 12...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
kaynewscow.com
Phillips 66 issues statement on staff reductions
HOUSTON, Texas — Phillips 66 officials confirmed today that the company is reducing staff at several locations including Ponca City. “Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings,” said Bernardo Fallas, Phillips 66 Media Relations. “As a result of this effort, some employees have been given new assignments in their current location while some have been offered positions at other sites, and some positions have been eliminated.”
Hot Springs family celebrates ‘The Voice’ contestant surviving battle
Another battle round of The Voice tonight featured an Arkansas, and just like Little Rock native Steven McMorran weeks ago, Hot Springs's Andrew Igbokidi survived to sing another day.
El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
addictedtovacation.com
12 Awesome RV Parks Near Grand Lake Oklahoma
If you’re looking for a great place to camp and relax, you should consider an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma. There are plenty of different options, so you’re sure to find one perfect for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to camp with your family or you’re just looking for a great place to get away from it all, an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma, is the perfect choice for you.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Cherokee Nation opens new meat processing facility in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. celebrated the opening of the 1839 Cherokee Meat Company in Tahlequah on Tuesday. The name of the business, is a nod to the year 1839, when a constitution united the Cherokee Nation. The facility cost $8.3 million. The majority...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, October 26, 2022: No to Issue 2
Of the four constitutional issues on Arkansas ballots for the general election, Issue 2 is the one that most deserves a resounding “no” vote. At present, Arkansas residents have the right to go directly to the voters with proposals for new laws. They have to get a ballot title approved, and through a petition process they can move forward to getting their proposals to amend the state constitution on the ballot. It’s not an easy process and often, the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, the Legislature and the state Supreme Court often find fault with what citizens propose and get issues tossed from the ballot. The legislature wants to make this process even more difficult. Issue 2 would require that any citizen-proposed measure receive a 60 percent positive vote for adoption, instead of the current simple majority. This is a power grab by members of the legislature. If you think that Arkansas citizens should have the right to fight for the placement of issues on the ballot, vote “no” to requiring these laws to receive super-majorities. Vote “no” on Issue 2.
KNOE TV8
Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigns for Governor in El Dorado
EL DORADO, AR. (KNOE) - Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned for Governor of Arkansas in El Dorado on October 26. Sanders served as White House Press Secretary for President Donald Trump from 2017-2019. She says one of her top priorities is eliminating the state income tax. “It is making sure that...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
KATV
CHI St. Vincent; National Park Center present Hot Springs Sweethearts 2022-2023
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The National Park Medical Center and Chi St. Vincent Hot Springs will present the 2022–2023 American Heart Association Hot Springs Sweethearts program. According to a news release from October and February, 41 young women will participate in an expanded range of educational opportunities, heart-healthy...
‘Suspicious’ Wednesday morning death in Hot Springs under investigation
Hot Springs police are investigating after a body was found in the street early Wednesday morning.
Hot Springs man found dead near vehicle, police investigating
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Police Department and paramedics were both at the 100 block of Grove Street responding to a call of an "unresponsive male in the street." According to reports, once officers arrived they found 57-year-old Edwin Talbert...
