Arkadelphia, AR

hsusports.com

Game Notes: Henderson State at Southern Nazarene

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Henderson State will leave the confines of Carpenter-Haygood Stadium at GeoSurfaces Field for the last time this season when it heads to Bethany, Oklahoma to take on the Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm. Kickoff from SNU Football Stadium is scheduled for 2 p.m. STORYLINES: SETTING THE SCENE.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
hsusports.com

Henderson tripped up by Harding

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Henderson State was edged out by Harding University in three sets. Freshman outside hitter Aleah Stogner led the Henderson attack with 11 kills and an attack percentage of .205. Setter Madison Hatt continues to rack up double-doubles, recording her ninth of the year with 13 digs and 12 digs.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
hsusports.com

Volleyball Edged out by Arkansas Tech

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Henderson State falls on the road to Arkansas Tech 3-1. The Reddies took an early lead, winning the first set, but the Golden Suns fought back to win the next three. In the attack, Christiane Uzoh and Aleah Stogner led the team with 13 and 12...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
kaynewscow.com

Phillips 66 issues statement on staff reductions

HOUSTON, Texas — Phillips 66 officials confirmed today that the company is reducing staff at several locations including Ponca City. “Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings,” said Bernardo Fallas, Phillips 66 Media Relations. “As a result of this effort, some employees have been given new assignments in their current location while some have been offered positions at other sites, and some positions have been eliminated.”
PONCA CITY, OK
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
EL DORADO, AR
addictedtovacation.com

12 Awesome RV Parks Near Grand Lake Oklahoma

If you’re looking for a great place to camp and relax, you should consider an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma. There are plenty of different options, so you’re sure to find one perfect for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to camp with your family or you’re just looking for a great place to get away from it all, an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma, is the perfect choice for you.
GRAND LAKE, CO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cherokee Nation opens new meat processing facility in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. celebrated the opening of the 1839 Cherokee Meat Company in Tahlequah on Tuesday. The name of the business, is a nod to the year 1839, when a constitution united the Cherokee Nation. The facility cost $8.3 million. The majority...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, October 26, 2022: No to Issue 2

Of the four constitutional issues on Arkansas ballots for the general election, Issue 2 is the one that most deserves a resounding “no” vote. At present, Arkansas residents have the right to go directly to the voters with proposals for new laws. They have to get a ballot title approved, and through a petition process they can move forward to getting their proposals to amend the state constitution on the ballot. It’s not an easy process and often, the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, the Legislature and the state Supreme Court often find fault with what citizens propose and get issues tossed from the ballot. The legislature wants to make this process even more difficult. Issue 2 would require that any citizen-proposed measure receive a 60 percent positive vote for adoption, instead of the current simple majority. This is a power grab by members of the legislature. If you think that Arkansas citizens should have the right to fight for the placement of issues on the ballot, vote “no” to requiring these laws to receive super-majorities. Vote “no” on Issue 2.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KNOE TV8

Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigns for Governor in El Dorado

EL DORADO, AR. (KNOE) - Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned for Governor of Arkansas in El Dorado on October 26. Sanders served as White House Press Secretary for President Donald Trump from 2017-2019. She says one of her top priorities is eliminating the state income tax. “It is making sure that...
EL DORADO, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thousands without power in Oklahoma

Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
OKLAHOMA STATE
THV11

Hot Springs man found dead near vehicle, police investigating

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Hot Springs Police Department and paramedics were both at the 100 block of Grove Street responding to a call of an "unresponsive male in the street." According to reports, once officers arrived they found 57-year-old Edwin Talbert...
HOT SPRINGS, AR

