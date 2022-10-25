Fuschia Sirois, a psychology professor at Durham University, has been studying procrastination for over 20 years. She defines it as an irrational and emotional act where sufferers avoid a task that might spark negative emotions, by disengaging with it or putting it off. In order to help people find the root cause of this symptom and overcome it, she has created a guide to promises to get your life back on track. In this Slogging thread, our community discusses their experience with procrastinating.

11 DAYS AGO