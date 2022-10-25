Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Cardano (ADA) Just Dropped to Intraday Lows
The Bitcoin price dropped to a fresh intraday low of $18,183 at 12:30 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. It reached the lowest level since Sept. 21. Leading altcoins are also getting hammered, failing to decouple from Bitcoin. Cardano (ADA) dropped to a new intraday low of $0.3490 on the Binance exchange. Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) bottomed out at $0.00000924.
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin rallies to $20,000. Here is the next potential target
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trades at $20,660 as of press time, the highest level in 6 weeks. The cryptocurrency had added an intraday of 7%. The gains were accompanied by a 157% jump in trading volumes. Wednesday’s gains in Bitcoin come when investors have been calling for reversals at $19,000. That was...
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin’s Market Cap Could Erupt to $4,500,000,000,000, According to ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood – Here’s Why
Fund manager Cathie Wood says she believes Bitcoin’s (BTC) market capitalization could rise meteorically and become more valuable than most fiat currencies around the globe. In a new interview on What Bitcoin Did with BTC advocate Peter McCormack, the ARK Invest CEO says she asked prominent economist Art Laffer to “rip apart” Bitcoin’s whitepaper to see if BTC can serve the three roles of money, which are store of value, unit of account and medium of exchange.
zycrypto.com
XRP Bulls Prepare For Liftoff As Ripple Acquires Long-Requested Documents Of Hinman’s Speech
Blockchain payments startup Ripple Labs has edged closer to a victory in the ongoing courtroom battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Ripple general counsel Stuart Alderoty has just confirmed that the securities watchdog has complied with the court’s order to turn over a veritable trove of emails and other correspondence authored by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman related to a speech where he declared Ethereum (ETH) was not a security.
zycrypto.com
Historically Accurate Cardano On-Chain Metrics Suggest ADA Price Could Triple In Near Term
Cardano (ADA), the 8th most valued cryptocurrency by market capitalization at press time, appears largely undervalued. This observation holds bullish for ADA, implying that the asset is on the cusp of hitting new levels if it gains traction. Cardano (ADA) remains one of the most bullish altcoins at this time.
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 26
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) To Explode Much Higher Amid ‘Insane’ Accumulation, Says Trader Who Predicted 2018 Bitcoin Bottom
A widely followed cryptocurrency analyst is expressing bullish sentiment on the tenth-largest digital asset by market cap. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter, who predicted the 2018 Bitcoin bottom six months before it dropped, tells his 211,200 Twitter followers that Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently undergoing massive accumulation. “DOGE/BTC has the most insane...
ambcrypto.com
ApeCoin [APE] long-term holders, here’s a metaverse update for you
According to comments made by Yuga Labs‘ co-founder, Greg Solano, a new game will be added to the Otherside Metaverse around 2023. Yuga Labs is also the company behind the popular NFT Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC). Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for APECoin(APE) for 2022-2023. The company’s...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Scaling Altcoin Explodes 78% in Just One Week As Bitcoin and Crypto Bulls Return
An Ethereum (ETH) scaling altcoin is surging in price while crypto markets continue to trade sideways on the day. Optimism (OP), the layer-2 (L2) scaling solution for Ethereum, exploded in price by 78% in the past week, reflecting a general upward trend in crypto over the last seven days. The...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Moves $22,200,000 in ETH After Lying Dormant for Over Six Years: Santiment
An Ethereum (ETH) whale is coming alive after lying dormant for over half a decade, according to blockchain analytics platform Santiment. Santiment says the Ethereum’s whale address moved 15,000 ETH worth $22.2 million at the time of the transaction to an empty wallet after being inactive since October 4th of 2016.
ambcrypto.com
ADA struggles to break $0.365, here’s where traders can look to buy
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. A lower timeframe resistance zone has been flipped to support. Cardano faces stiff resistance up to $0.4, and demand has not yet arrived. Cardano has performed somewhat well in...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu [SHIB]: Why investors should closely watch the latest burn reaction
Contrary to its recent trend, Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] burn rate spiked incredibly by 1858% in the last 24 hours. According to Shibburn‘s data, the hike pushed the total SHIB burned within the period to a figure of 45,165,582 SHIB. In doing so, the total SHIB burned since initial supply is now 410.38 trillion.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Nailed 2022 Crypto Price Action Predicts Bitcoin’s Path Ahead
A crypto analyst known for calling the 2022 crypto market crash months in advance now foresees a Bitcoin (BTC) flash crash and ongoing altcoin pump. The pseudonymous crypto trader known as Capo shows their 565,900 Twitter followers the new plan for king crypto BTC. “BTC plan”. Going into deeper detail...
coinjournal.net
Ethereum recovers above 200-day MA. Here is the next price target
How long can Ethereum (ETH/USD) stay in the bear market? Not easy to answer, especially since it remains to be seen how the Federal Reserve will act to tame sky-high inflation. However, one thing we are sure of is that the accelerated selloff witnessed earlier this year is weakening. For Ethereum, the cryptocurrency has set $1,250 as the key reference zone. Is it a bull sign?
ambcrypto.com
XRP posts gains of 5% and here’s where you can buy
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP showed strong buying pressure in the past two weeks. Momentum also favored the bulls. The crypto market experienced a quick surge over the past trading day and XRP...
ambcrypto.com
Why MATIC’s price action failed to register more upside in last 24 hours
MATIC holders might be in for an interesting week ahead especially now that the Polygon-native token is attracting crypto whales. The latest WhaleStats analysis revealed that MATIC was among the top 10 most acquired digital coins by ETH whales. Here’s AMBCrypto’s price prediction for MATIC. According to the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Surges To A 6 Weeks High While Crypto Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion
Bitcoin price has remained around the $19K price for the previous few weeks, leaving crypto investors in a state of skepticism. The crypto market’s downturn can be traced to the increase in interest rates and several other factors. However, experts predict that the token will still witness a big bull run.
u.today
Dogecoin Finally Breaks Out, Hits 10-Week High
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0