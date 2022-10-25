Durham School Services Donates Bus to Gordon Heights Fire Department in New York for Extrication Drills and Tool Demonstrations

A Suffolk student displayed an unloaded firearm after falling in the Ammerman cafeteria Wednesday afternoon and was detained by campus public safety and Suffolk County Police. The incident occurred at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and was resolved within minutes. The incident was witnessed by students and a faculty member present in the cafeteria. After attempting to leave the cafeteria the suspect was quickly detained by SCCC Public Safety, and then shortly after was given over to the custody of Suffolk County Police.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO