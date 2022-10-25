ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, NY

Durham School Services Donates Bus to Gordon Heights Fire Department in New York for Extrication Drills and Tool Demonstrations

By Editorial Advisory Board
stnonline.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
sccompassnews.com

Suffolk Student Detained After Displaying Unloaded Firearm

A Suffolk student displayed an unloaded firearm after falling in the Ammerman cafeteria Wednesday afternoon and was detained by campus public safety and Suffolk County Police. The incident occurred at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and was resolved within minutes. The incident was witnessed by students and a faculty member present in the cafeteria. After attempting to leave the cafeteria the suspect was quickly detained by SCCC Public Safety, and then shortly after was given over to the custody of Suffolk County Police.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Baldwin School District nominated in multiple

Bethpage Federal Credit Union nominated the Baldwin Union Free School District for multiple categories in its 2023 'Best of Long Island' competition. For 17 years the 'Best of Long Island' competition picks the best, and highest ranking businesses and services in both Nassau and Suffolk County, chosen by local community members and residents. The Baldwin Union Free School District said this year the school district has been nominated in eight different categories in education, and the arts and entertainment.
BALDWIN, NY
longisland.com

Driver Wanted for Leaving the Scene of Shirley Three-Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that left the scene of a three-vehicle crash in October. A man driving an SUV rear-ended a Toyota pickup truck while traveling...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Valley Stream Central district on lockdown amid shooting threat

The Valley Stream Central High School district opened its doors to students and staff under a district-wide lockdown in response to a school shooting threat posted on social media, according to a statement by Superintendent Wayne Loper. The shooting threat was made against Valley Stream North and South high schools...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
PIX11

Car slams into Long Island home, driver seriously injured: police

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver slammed into a Long Island home late Tuesday, leaving him seriously injured, according to authorities. The East Meadow man, 54, was driving a 2010 Nissan Rogue near Newbridge Road and Elmira Street in Hicksville around 11 p.m. when the SUV jumped the curb while turning, then crashed into a […]
HICKSVILLE, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Sheriff Holds Two-Day Conference Focusing on Gangs, Auto Thefts, Ghost Guns and Human Trafficking

On Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27 Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. hosted the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office 14th Gang Conference at the Hilton Long Island in Melville, bringing together nearly 500 law enforcement professionals from around the Country to hear from esteemed speakers on the state of gangs and current crime topics including MS-13, ‘ghost guns’, human trafficking and auto thefts.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Who Stole Identities in Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Scheme

Investigation Triggered When Name of Former NY Professional Athlete Was Used Fraudulently. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM O’CONNOR and PRISCILLA MALCOLM for stealing more than $380,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits. O’CONNOR and MALCOLM used the personal identifying information of 27 identity theft victims to create New York State Department of Labor (“DOL”) unemployment assistance accounts.
MANHATTAN, NY

