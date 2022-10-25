Durham School Services Donates Bus to Gordon Heights Fire Department in New York for Extrication Drills and Tool Demonstrations

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dean of Students resigns, transportation contracts approved: school board wrap-up
The Riverhead Board of Education last night accepted the resignation of its dean of students, Kenneth Coard, just a little more than a year after hiring him to fill the recently created administrative position. Coard has accepted a position in the Amityville Union Free School District as an assistant principal,...
Protest held in Roosevelt over reinstatement of teacher accused of displaying racist symbols inside classroom
The teacher in question had tenure so her case went before an impartial hearing officer assigned by New York state.
sccompassnews.com
Suffolk Student Detained After Displaying Unloaded Firearm
A Suffolk student displayed an unloaded firearm after falling in the Ammerman cafeteria Wednesday afternoon and was detained by campus public safety and Suffolk County Police. The incident occurred at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and was resolved within minutes. The incident was witnessed by students and a faculty member present in the cafeteria. After attempting to leave the cafeteria the suspect was quickly detained by SCCC Public Safety, and then shortly after was given over to the custody of Suffolk County Police.
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin School District nominated in multiple
Bethpage Federal Credit Union nominated the Baldwin Union Free School District for multiple categories in its 2023 'Best of Long Island' competition. For 17 years the 'Best of Long Island' competition picks the best, and highest ranking businesses and services in both Nassau and Suffolk County, chosen by local community members and residents. The Baldwin Union Free School District said this year the school district has been nominated in eight different categories in education, and the arts and entertainment.
longisland.com
Driver Wanted for Leaving the Scene of Shirley Three-Vehicle Crash
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the driver of a vehicle that left the scene of a three-vehicle crash in October. A man driving an SUV rear-ended a Toyota pickup truck while traveling...
Eastport South Manor HS TikTok video keeps bullying at forefront of parents' minds
Team 12 Investigates addressed the state law known as the "Dignity for All Students Act" or DASA in a recent investigate report on bullying.
Update: ShopRite reopens after small interior fire forced temporary closing Wednesday morning
Update: 12:45 p.m. – ShopRite has reopened after a small fire inside the store forced the Riverhead supermarket to temporarily shut its doors this morning, the Riverhead Fire Marshal said. Riverhead firefighters were called to the store at about 8:15 this morning for a fire that started in an...
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream Central district on lockdown amid shooting threat
The Valley Stream Central High School district opened its doors to students and staff under a district-wide lockdown in response to a school shooting threat posted on social media, according to a statement by Superintendent Wayne Loper. The shooting threat was made against Valley Stream North and South high schools...
PHOTO: Suspect who stabbed boy, 14, in torso outside Queens McDonald's sought
Police released a photo of a suspect wanted for stabbing a 14-year-old boy outside a Queens McDonald’s on Wednesday afternoon.
Southold Town Board reaches settlement agreement to reinstate police chief
Chief Martin Flatley was under fire after a retirement party was held during the height of the pandemic, when gatherings of 10 or more people were not allowed.
Stony Brook’s Station Pizza to host Free Pizza Day Oct. 29 to raise awareness of the fentanyl epidemic
Alex Sutton died of a heroin/fentanyl overdose on April 8, 2018. That year he was one of nearly 600 people on Long Island whose death was caused by a fatal overdose. This year statistics are no better, in fact Suffolk County has the MOST O.D. deaths of any county in New York State, with more than 500 deaths so far.
Parents angry over Snapchat threat targeting Long Beach HS special-education students
Concerned parents caused a traffic jam as they came to pick up their kids at dismissal on Tuesday
Car slams into Long Island home, driver seriously injured: police
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver slammed into a Long Island home late Tuesday, leaving him seriously injured, according to authorities. The East Meadow man, 54, was driving a 2010 Nissan Rogue near Newbridge Road and Elmira Street in Hicksville around 11 p.m. when the SUV jumped the curb while turning, then crashed into a […]
NBC New York
Long Island Family's Dog Gets Hit by Cop Car — And They Want County to Cover Vet Bills
A family on Long Island says they are being saddled with high veterinary bills after their dog was hit by a car. But it wasn't just any car: It was a Nassau County police car. Now the family wants the county to pay up, but the county executive says their bills are not the county's problem.
27east.com
East Hampton Town Police Arrest 13-Year-Old After Social Media Post Threatens School Violence
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for making a social media post threatening violence at a local school, East Hampton Town Police said in a statement on Wednesday, October 26,... more. East Hampton Town Police are investigating an incident in which a Springs School student fired a BB gun on...
Street renaming in Islip honors fallen FDNY firefighter
The town held a street renaming ceremony on what would have been FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard's 34th birthday.
Owner of emotional support dog struck by officer frustrated with Nassau's response as bills mount
Police say the dog was unleashed when she was struck, but Jessica Talavera says she found out the officer was going 30 mph in a 25 mph zone.
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff Holds Two-Day Conference Focusing on Gangs, Auto Thefts, Ghost Guns and Human Trafficking
On Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27 Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. hosted the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office 14th Gang Conference at the Hilton Long Island in Melville, bringing together nearly 500 law enforcement professionals from around the Country to hear from esteemed speakers on the state of gangs and current crime topics including MS-13, ‘ghost guns’, human trafficking and auto thefts.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Indictment of Two Who Stole Identities in Pandemic Unemployment Benefits Scheme
Investigation Triggered When Name of Former NY Professional Athlete Was Used Fraudulently. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM O’CONNOR and PRISCILLA MALCOLM for stealing more than $380,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits. O’CONNOR and MALCOLM used the personal identifying information of 27 identity theft victims to create New York State Department of Labor (“DOL”) unemployment assistance accounts.
NYPD Officers Are Quitting Their Jobs When Crime In NYC Is Increasing
According to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association, more than 1,400 NYPD officers have left their positions this year. At a time when the crime has escalated into a significant problem in New York City, the NYPD is shrinking.
Comments / 1