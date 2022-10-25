Read full article on original website
Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 26, 2022
Maybe you know them -- the exceptionally charming types who can speak potentially incendiary truths with such lightness that their subjects are disarmed and humored instead of offended. Today, anyone can pull off this trick! Honesty and levity meld. The air sign trine of Mercury and Mars offers a gift of social wit to any takers.
Bustle
Your Horoscope For November 2022
This November, prepare for dramatic redirections as the total lunar eclipse in Taurus will stir up shocking endings in your work and financial life on Nov. 8. You may feel a deep calling to pack a bag and travel to a new destination on Nov. 16 when Venus enters Sagittarius. Make the most of this energy by sharing your love generously. It’s time to restore the sense of adventure and excitement in your relationships. Mercury will follow Venus’ lead on Nov. 17, when it begins its journey in philosophical Sagittarius. This will cause you to muse on bigger questions about the meaning of life and your purpose. This expansive and learning-focused energy is great for picking up a new skill or learning a language.
Maine Campus
Horoscopes for the week of October 24-31, 2022
Aries (March 21 to April 20) Things may feel like they aren’t going as you planned them to. Despite your optimistic view, you can’t move forward with your goals. Balance your time. Manage your expectations and push forward even when things feel rough. Taurus (April 21 to May...
SFGate
Horoscope for Thursday, 10/27/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You can't hope to win every dispute – and even if you're in the right, let it go. Some battles are worth throwing in order to win the war. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): What happened to taking some time off? It disappeared somewhere between winding things down and starting something up. You can always make up for it later.
Elite Daily
The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs
What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)
Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
Scientists know how the world will end, religion says otherwise
This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years. The universe is expanding, and it will continue to do that for as long as matter exists. But what happens when all the matter in the universe disappears? That's what we mean when we say "the end of time." This question has fascinated philosophers, scientists, and religionists for thousands of years—and no one knows how or when our universe will end.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Month of October, but It’s Taking Them Somewhere Beautiful & Unexpected
If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of October 2022, don’t let it bring you down. This doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to experience disaster, only that the planets are placing a little more strain on you than usual. However, let’s not forget that when you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, it’s also the perfect amount of pressure to form a diamond. Luckily, the month begins with a dash of hope as Mercury retrograde *finally* comes to an end on October 2. This means things are about to start running more smoothly, so...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected By the Solar Eclipse of October 2022 the Most—Here’s Why
Eclipse season is always the most climactic and life-changing part of the year. Taking place in pairs of two (or more) eclipses, the season of change arrives every six months, paving the way for the universe to make adjustments to your reality. If you’re one of the zodiac signs affected by the solar eclipse in Scorpio the most, then get ready for the ride of your life, because you’ve got a date with destiny. In astrology, eclipses are far more than a mesmerizing and mysterious celestial phenomenon. In fact, these interruptions to our regularly scheduled programming are always a signal that...
Your Weekly Horoscope Wants You to Own Your Power, Because the Truth Can Set You Free
Although things may be slowing down, your horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is encouraging you to pace yourself and take your time. However, as brainiac Mercury enters social, clever and diplomatic Libra on October 10, you’re starting to see your situation from the opposite angle. If you’re willing to step out of your own near-sightedness, you’ll find a much more fair and balanced perspective. The truth is rarely ever black or white, but shades of gray. By October 11, the sun in Libra will form a trine with stable and disciplined Saturn, encouraging you to do...
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs like to boss around the most
‘Bossy’ may be a negative term to use, but it’s not entirely as negative as it seems. Being bossy basically means being a leader and knowing what you expect people to do is in fact the right thing to do. Some people are born with the quality of being great bosses and often their plans and strategies work better than anyone else’s. They’re naturally blessed with personalities that demand attention when they walk into a room. These three zodiac signs are guilty of being the bossiest ones of the lot:
These 3 Zodiac Signs Could Feel Extra Overwhelmed This Week, Thanks to Scorpio Season
Eclipse season is hardly a walk in the park—let alone when it takes place the middle of Scorpio season—but the universe is leading you down a different spiritual path. And while there is certainly a powerful rebirth happening in the collective, these zodiac signs will have the worst week of October 25 to 30. This doesn’t mean it’s all gloom and doom from here on out, but there’s definitely some shadow work that needs to be done. Time to go within? Feel free to take a well-deserved pause. Taking place on October 25, there is a mysterious aura surrounding this solar...
Scorpio Season horoscopes
Although each Scorpio season is intense, this year’s is extra gnarly, as it’s also Eclipse season - we have a super potent Full Moon, Lunar Eclipse the morning of Election Day!The quality of this Eclipse suggests unexpected surprises and shocking revelations, especially from shadowy, unforeseen corners. The results and consequences of this Eclipse won’t necessarily be easy or clear to understand, though - none of us can ever see all the way through the world’s secrets and mysteries. Amidst hectic collective vibes, though, there’s an amazing opportunity for individual change - Scorpio season can help us let go of decaying...
October’s Luckiest Transit Will Bring 3 Zodiac Signs Good News for Love and Money
That's a phrase you’ll likely hear—and even say yourself—more frequently than usual on October 22. Why? The day marks this month’s luckiest alignment of Venus and the sun in Libra, a sign that especially values aesthetics. The cosmic uniting of the two celestial forces in the sign of the scales will elevate our ability to recognize, applaud, and connect with beauty as well as pleasure. And three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the effects to a pronounced degree.
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on October 23
You can face the week with renewed self-belief as the sun and Venus weave resilience into you. In love terms, physical bonding can be more intimate than ever, even in long-lasting couples. Single? A sensual Scorpio sends messages to your heart. Jupiter rejoins your secrets sector and truth is your...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings
Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, As Long As They’re Willing to Spread Love & Kindness
Mercury has *officially* stationed direct and powerhouse Pluto is following in the messenger planet’s footsteps, concluding its retrograde journey later this week. This is gonna take some of the load off, so breathe a sigh of relief! Granted, we’re still in the midst of Mercury’s post-retrograde shadow phase—not to mention its perplexing square to hazy Neptune—but three zodiac signs will have the best week from October 3 to October 9. With Venus sitting just a few degrees away from the sun in Libra, we’re prone to approaching situations in a balanced and lighthearted way, so keep up the good vibes! Acting...
Refinery29
Your Halloween Horoscope Is Here
Halloween 2022 is here — are you ready to unleash your wild side? Astrologically, this Halloween is bringing out some intense vibes mid-eclipse season, due to the looming First Quarter moon in Aquarius that occurs the following morning. On the 31st, the sun in Scorpio and Aquarius moon are...
Hypebae
Your October 2022 Horoscope and Zodiac Predictions
October is finally here, which means it’s officially spooky season. This month may be known for chills and thrills, but it’s likely you’re dusting off the cobwebs as Mercury retrograde thankfully came to an end on October 2. Pluto will also halt its retrograde in Capricorn on...
ohmymag.co.uk
These zodiac signs can’t hold their liquor
Some people go through their drinks slowly, taking the occasional sip to make sure they keep the right amount of buzz for the night, says Thrillist. Others, however, knock back drink after drink to barrel right into alcohol-induced uninhibition, letting loose a lot more than expected!. While everyone loves to...
