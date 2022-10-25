ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley

In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment

Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE

There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.
Nikki ASH Returns as Nikki Cross During WWE Raw This Week

Nikki Cross had an entirely different gimmick during her days in Triple H’s version of NXT. The former Sanity member was turned into a superhero and renamed Nikki A.S.H after she moved to the main roster. Tonight, she returned to Raw with her NXT gimmick. Nikki A.S.H returned to...
Video: WWE star returns to old persona at the end of the October 24th 2022 RAW

After several weeks of a character change being teased, the Nikki A.S.H. gimmick has finally been dropped. In the main event of WWE RAW on October 24th 2022, RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair lost a non-title match to Bayley after she was attacked by a woman who turned out to be Nikki. Nikki was dressed like her old persona and the announcers referred to her as Nikki Cross. Nikki also attacked Bayley after the match.
Rhea Ripley Trends For Body-Slamming Male Superstar On WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley's "Slam Heard Around The World" remains a major talking point among wrestling fans following her exploits on last night's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the Finn Balor vs. Karl Anderson match, Ripley effortlessly picked up Luke Gallows and body-slammed the 300-pounder in the outside area, eliciting a loud reaction from fans at the Spectrum Center. Later, Ripley would strike Anderson with a low blow, allowing Balor to secure the pinfall victory.
Solo Sikoa On Possible WWE Royal Rumble Confrontation With Roman Reigns

The Royal Rumble is only a few months away and will officially kick off WrestleMania season. The winner of the men's Royal Rumble match may receive a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, should he still be the champion. At the current moment, Reigns is surrounded by a faction that helps him hang onto WWE's top prizes, The Bloodline, which contains Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and his three real-life cousins, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Sikoa, who is the newest member of The Bloodline, was recently asked whether he would challenge Reigns for his championship gold if he wins the Royal Rumble.
Bleacher Report

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Hell in a Cell, The Elite and More

The elimination of a storied pay-per-view, the latest on The Elite's status with All Elite Wrestling, and the returns of both Nikki Cross and Charlotte Flair are at the forefront of this collection of rumors. What is the future of Hell in a Cell, when might fans expect to see...
Bleacher Report

5 Ideas for New WWE Title to Replace Long-Forgotten 24/7 Belt

For a few years, the 24/7 Championship was a regular fixture on WWE television. If it wasn't being won by a random celebrity, it was usually being held or chased by R-Truth. Ever since Triple H took over as the head of creative in July, the belt has been all but forgotten. It feels like it might be slowly phased out completely, but there are other options to consider.
Bleacher Report

Syuri, Bianca Belair, Thunder Rosa, Becky Lynch, Jade Cargill Headline 2022 PWI 150

PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) @OfficialPWI. The 2022 PWI <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Womens150?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Womens150</a> is <a href="https://twitter.com/we_are_stardom?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@we_are_stardom</a> struck! This issue features an EXCLUSIVE interview (in English) with #1 ranked <a href="https://twitter.com/syuri_wv3s?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@syuri_wv3s</a>, who is the first wrestler in a joshi promotion to top the list.<br><br>BUY DIGITAL: <a href="https://t.co/hb7kg56p4N">https://t.co/hb7kg56p4N</a><br>PREORDER PRINT: <a href="https://t.co/Jp1hmW3KAD">https://t.co/Jp1hmW3KAD</a> <a href="https://t.co/Kwht14hRhA">pic.twitter.com/Kwht14hRhA</a>
News On Seth Rollins, Ted DiBiase, Nikki Cross, Bianca Belair, More

WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase will be taking part in a virtual “Sign It Live” session on Thursday, October 27. WWEShop.com is selling a new t-shirt for Seth Rollins. You can check that out below:. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair...
Backstage Notes and Producers Revealed From This Week’s WWE RAW

This past Monday’s WWE RAW script was largely completed before Sunday, Fightful Select reports. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H ran the show this week as he recovered from his battle with COVID-19, with assistance from WWE Creative Writing Team Executive Director Bruce Prichard. Only Cathy Kelley’s sitdown interview...
Mysterious Vignette On WWE NXT Hints At Big Debut

It appears "WWE NXT" will soon be invaded by Scrypts, the possible name of a new Superstar or faction. On this week's show, a mysterious vignette aired where an altered voice left a voicemail on the answering machine at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The mysterious person, who referred to themselves as "Scrypts," threatened to "rip all of NXT apart" during the message.
The John Report: WWE NXT 10/25/22 Review

This week’s WWE NXT featured two Tag Team Title matches along with a very entertaining McDonagh-Dragunov match in the main event. This was the follow up to the Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event from last Saturday. Wes Lee became a singles champion when he won the NXT North American Title in a ladder match while Bron Breakker retained the NXT Title and Mandy Rose kept the NXT Women’s Title. Other winners were Apollo Crews, Roxanne Perez and Julius Creed. Five babyface wins and only Rose was a heel win. A fun night for the good guys.

