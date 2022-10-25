Read full article on original website
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Someone big is looking to replace Keith Urban on ‘The Voice’ Australia
Keith Urban recently said he would be stepping away from judging on The Voice Australia and his replacement is a big international star. The Australian country music singer, Keith Urban, will officially be stepping away from The Voice Australia. Seven has confirmed that his replacement will be a major international star that will serve as a judge for The Voice Australia 2023.
Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, 'Euphoria' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' get multiple People's Choice Awards nominations
The nominations for the People's Choice Awards were announced and "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Euphoria" saw nominations, while Harry Styles and Taylor Swift took over the music categories.
Taylor Swift's "Bejeweled" Cinderella Takes on Laura Dern and HAIM in Star-Studded Music Video
Watch: Taylor Swift Reveals Meaning Behind Lana Del Rey Collab. Taylor Swift just made the whole place shimmer. Swifties got visit from their fairy godmother when the clock struck midnight on Oct. 25, as TayTay dropped the dazzling video for "Bejeweled" off her record-breaking new album Midnights. Hours earlier, the...
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn appear to have collaborated again on ‘Midnights’ track
CNN — As Swifties around the world countdown to midnight and the release of Taylor Swift’s tenth album “Midnights,” she’s tried to keep her fans happy by dropping a few hints about her new music in recent days. Among them, she has listed song writing...
Taylor Swift drops 10th studio album 'Midnights,' reveals 7 surprise tracks
Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights," is finally here -- and mere hours after it dropped fans were treated to a surprise worth staying up late for. At the stroke of 12 last night, Swift released "Midnights" after weeks of building hype, having announced the album at the 2022 MTV VMAs, unveiled the entire track list of 13 songs via a TikTok series called "Midnights Mayhem With Me" and released a trailer for the visual album during an NFL game.
In Case You Missed It: Taylor Swift On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Taylor Swift that I like to affectionately call, Taylor Sweezy made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! She talked about casting Mike Birbiglia for her Anti-Hero video, how she came up with a Cinderella twist for her Bejeweled video and revealed special cameos from the HAIM sisters, Laura Dern, Dita Von Teese and more. I had the pleasure of hanging out with Dita Von Teese a few times, she is such a lovely person!
Harry Styles compared to Ian Beale and Tom Hanks in Castaway after unveiling new look for music video
Harry Styles has announced that the new music video for his track “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” will be released on Thursday (27 October) at 5pm. The news was shared on Styles’s official HQ Twitter account. The track is the first song on Styles’s latest album Harry’s House.
Adele Praises Taylor Swift & Reveals If She's Listened To 'Midnights'
Adele is a big fan of Taylor Swift. During a special fan event for the premiere of her "I Drink Wine" music video called Happy Hour with Adele, the vocalist shared her thoughts on Swift's latest release. When one fan asked if she had listened to the new album Midnights...
Kelsea Ballerini's TikTok Has Some Fans Begging For A Taylor Swift Collab
Kelsea Ballerini has been listening to Taylor Swift's new album, 'Midnights,' and “this whole album is my new personality.”
Shania Twain announces 2023 show in Nashville
Shania Twain has announced a 2023 show in Nashville.
Taylor Swift Expected to Confirm 'Midnights' Tour Soon
This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.
Watch Taylor Swift join Bon Iver on stage in London
Taylor Swift joined Bon Iver and The National's Aaron Dessner on stage in London on Wednesday night. Swift, who released new album Midnights last week, made a surprise appearance at Bon Iver's Wembley Arena show to perform "Exile," from her 2020 album folklore. Check out footage above. Dessner produced large...
As Courtenay Valenti Exits Warner Bros, Production Boss Won’t Be Idle For Long: The Dish
Tomorrow, we hear is Courtenay Valenti’s last day as Warner Bros. President of Production and Development after we told you first that she was exiting the Burbank, CA lot after a 33-year run. She is a free agent, with no strings attached to Warner Discovery, I hear, and given her development track record in the thick of such Warner Bros Oscar movies like Argo, A Star Is Born and Mad Max Fury Road, she is a production boss whose talents will be prized wherever she lands. We’ve heard for sometime she had some sitdowns at Netflix and Amazon’s MGM for...
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Adds William Jackson Harper To The Cast
“There are no small roles,” said famed acting teacher Konstantin Stanislavski. Did he foresee the future of William Jackson Harper, whose addition to the cast of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been confirmed by Disney sources? What that role is for Harper is being kept under wraps for now. Harper is best known for starring as Chidi Anagonye in NBC’s multi-dimensional The Good Place, which should give him a proper background in shifting between universes. The Good Place role earned him an Emmy nomination for supporting comedy actor. Harper joins Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas in...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first reactions praise ‘powerful’ tribute to Chadwick Boseman
The first reactions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have rolled in. Marvel’s next film is one of its most anticipated of 2022 considering 2018’s Black Panther is thought to be one of the greatest MCU films to date. It even saw the studio break into the main Oscars...
House of the Dragon: Lucerys actor shares touching post after heartbreaking episode 10 scene
House of the Dragon actor Elliot Grihault has shared a touching message with his co-star Harry Collett after the dramatic finale. On Sunday (23 October), the Game of Thrones prequel’s debut season drew to a close with a finale that, among other things, featured a “harrowing” birth scene and the show’s biggest dragon yet.
