ouhsc.edu

Clinical Trial at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center Tests Drug Derived from Deer Antlers

OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center was the highest-enrolling site for a clinical trial that showed promising results for a new drug to treat mouth sores caused by radiation and chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer. The drug, called EC-18, is unique in that it is derived from a naturally occurring compound found in deer antlers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Former Norman Mayor Appearing In Court Monday

Former Norman Mayor Breea Clark will be in court Monday after her husband, Michael, filed a protective order against her. Clark was served with papers on Oct. 18, and the hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Clark, a democrat, was elected as the mayor of Norman in 2019, and served...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved murder. Police said the murder happened on March 6, 2022 near Rockwell and Wilshire Blvd. According to police, Malachi Titus and a friend had left an event in a vehicle when they were followed and hit by several rounds of gunfire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Another Massive Hand Sanitizer Fire

 There was another huge hand sanitizer fire at a storage site between Chickasha and Ninnekah this past week. It was the third such fire that has taken place over the last three months. Last Thursday, it was at H and B Machine and Manufacturing which is just south of the U.S. Highway 81 and State Highway 19 junction. That’s just a half-mile from where the first hand sanitizer fire destroyed the former Chickasha Manufacturing Company.
CHICKASHA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City woman robbed in her driveway, man still on the run

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman in her 70s was robbed in her own driveway and the man who robbed her is still on the run. The woman spoke to KOCO 5 in hopes of finding the man who robbed her. She said she was in her car when the man tried to open her door, then got in the backseat to steal her purse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Killed In Shooting In Seminole County

One person is dead on Monday morning after a shooting in Seminole County, according to deputies. Authorities say a female victim was shot at Strother Public Schools. Tribal police and the FBI have joined in on the investigation because the shooting took place on tribal land. Currently, it is unclear...

