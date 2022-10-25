Read full article on original website
Related
ouhsc.edu
OU Health Hematologist-Oncologist Receives Award to Study Rare Type of Sarcoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Abdul Rafeh Naqash, M.D., a hematologist-oncologist with OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, has been granted an Impact Award from the Hope Foundation for Cancer Research. The foundation is part of the SWOG (Southwest Oncology Group) Cancer Research Network.
ouhsc.edu
Clinical Trial at OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center Tests Drug Derived from Deer Antlers
OKLAHOMA CITY — OU Health Stephenson Cancer Center at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center was the highest-enrolling site for a clinical trial that showed promising results for a new drug to treat mouth sores caused by radiation and chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer. The drug, called EC-18, is unique in that it is derived from a naturally occurring compound found in deer antlers.
news9.com
Former Norman Mayor Appearing In Court Monday
Former Norman Mayor Breea Clark will be in court Monday after her husband, Michael, filed a protective order against her. Clark was served with papers on Oct. 18, and the hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Clark, a democrat, was elected as the mayor of Norman in 2019, and served...
Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God
CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, David Green, announced Friday that he plans to give away ownership of Hobby Lobby.
KTUL
Six years since Oklahoma voters approved SQ781 and lawmakers haven't funded rehab efforts
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma lawmakers are putting a spotlight on criminal justice reform. At an interim study on Monday, state leaders and advocates from both sides of the political spectrum came together to tackle a major funding issue. Back in 2016, Oklahomans voted in favor of two...
osoblanco.org
Who was Jakob Miller, and what was his cause of death? Oklahoma Man died in an Accident Details Explained
An accident claimed the life of Jakob Miller in Oklahoma and has gained more attention on social media nowadays. He died a few months ago in a deadly car accident, and as per the report, he died in the car accident held on April 19, 2022. Most people on social media are curious to know more about the cause of his death.
OSBI: Former principal arrested after fondling student
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested former Wewoka Middle School Principal, Cody Barlow, on Thursday.
KFOR
Tracking Oklahoma’s next storm system. It’s taking a southern path! What does this mean?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Tracking our next storm system for late tonight, Friday into Saturday. It’s taking a southern path across north Texas. This means heaviest rain south and east with much less rain northwest. The OKC Metro on the northern edge! Should clear out for Sunday and...
KOCO
Small Oklahoma school district reopens days after woman found murdered
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Students returned to class days after a woman was found murdered at a home on Strother Public Schools grounds. Seminole National Lighthorse police found a woman dead after responding to a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. They later arrested a suspect on a first-degree murder complaint.
Court Filings Show String Of Gang Connected Violent Crime
A new court filing links a string of violent crimes that include three metro murders. In the documents Oklahoma City Police detailed years of bloodshed sparked by feuding rival gangs. According to the filings almost all of the defendants, suspects, and victims involved in the crimes are gang affiliated. A...
ME report: May detainee death caused by fentanyl overdose
The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office says an inmate's May 2022 death was caused by fentanyl toxicity.
15-year-old shot during alleged dispute in Watonga
A 15-year-old boy from Blaine County is fighting for his life after his family said he was shot in the head.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police looking for leads in unsolved murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for leads in an unsolved murder. Police said the murder happened on March 6, 2022 near Rockwell and Wilshire Blvd. According to police, Malachi Titus and a friend had left an event in a vehicle when they were followed and hit by several rounds of gunfire.
chickashatoday.com
Another Massive Hand Sanitizer Fire
There was another huge hand sanitizer fire at a storage site between Chickasha and Ninnekah this past week. It was the third such fire that has taken place over the last three months. Last Thursday, it was at H and B Machine and Manufacturing which is just south of the U.S. Highway 81 and State Highway 19 junction. That’s just a half-mile from where the first hand sanitizer fire destroyed the former Chickasha Manufacturing Company.
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital terminates Medicare Advantage contracts amid financial challenges
Stillwater Medical Center in Oklahoma has ended all in-network contracts with Medicare Advantage plans amid financial challenges at the 117-bed hospital, the Stillwater News Press reported Oct. 14. Humana and BCBS of Oklahoma were notified that their members will no longer receive in-network coverage after Jan. 1, 2023. "BCBSOK is...
KOCO
Oklahomans remember bitter ice storm that left thousands without power statewide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans may remember the bitterly cold ice storm that left thousands without power across the state. The storm was officially two years ago. In the historical Heritage Hills neighborhood, just north of downtown Oklahoma City, one of the worst and most memorable ice storms on record began.
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Oklahoma City
Residents in one northeast Oklahoma City community woke up to gunfire on Wednesday morning.
KOCO
Oklahoma City woman robbed in her driveway, man still on the run
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman in her 70s was robbed in her own driveway and the man who robbed her is still on the run. The woman spoke to KOCO 5 in hopes of finding the man who robbed her. She said she was in her car when the man tried to open her door, then got in the backseat to steal her purse.
Police: Man spotted drunk, asleep while his baby crawled around downtown OKC street
The Oklahoma City Police Department says officers arrested a man who was allegedly too drunk to keep an eye on his son Sunday evening.
1 Killed In Shooting In Seminole County
One person is dead on Monday morning after a shooting in Seminole County, according to deputies. Authorities say a female victim was shot at Strother Public Schools. Tribal police and the FBI have joined in on the investigation because the shooting took place on tribal land. Currently, it is unclear...
Comments / 0