Michael Cunningham: It’s not yet Desmond Ridder’s time for Falcons

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Colts QB Matt Ryan Speaks Out About Being Benched
The Indianapolis Colts came into the 2022 season with some high aspirations as some viewed them as a dark horse to contend for the Super Bowl. A big reason for that was their acquisition of quarterback Matt Ryan, who many believed was a sizable upgrade over Carson Wentz, who was the starter last season.
Week 8 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Back from a bye, Kirk Cousins should have a big game against the Cardinals.
WISH-TV
How did Sam Ehlinger and Matt Ryan respond to the Colts’ surprising QB change?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Matt Ryan, the person, was once again leading by example on Wednesday, just over 48 hours removed from receiving the toughest news of his decorated 15-year NFL career. For the first time in his football life, Ryan heads to the bench on Sunday as the 3-3-1...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sporting News
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
North Platte Telegraph
Job Vigil: No easy route to the finish line
My two favorite football teams face difficult times that make it painful for me to watch. Regardless, I watch and support them wholeheartedly. My loyalty to the teams isn’t based on winning or losing, but mainly just because I committed to being a fan. Much like marriage, that means...
NBC Sports
Eagles about to face a bunch of inexperienced quarterbacks
The next four quarterbacks the Eagles are scheduled to face have 12 career wins. They have 49 touchdowns and 41 interceptions, lifetime passer ratings ranging from 66.7 to 87.0 three wins this year and three career wins over winning teams. If the Steelers, Texans, Commanders and Colts continue with their...
Matthew McConaughey on Sam Ehlinger being named starter: 'Made for the moment'
Matthew McConaughey had the best reaction to Sam Ehlinger being named the starting quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts. The Texas super-fan and Minister of Culture was elated to see the former Longhorns quarterback get his shot in the NFL, and took to Twitter to react to the news that Ehlinger would be replacing veteran quarterback Matt Ryan.
Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 8
The Indianapolis Colts (3-3-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders (3-4. The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
Comments / 0