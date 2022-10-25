ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

LIV Golf rebel RETURNS for season-ending Team Championship in Miami

Adrian Otaegui, who recently became the first LIV Golf player to win a DP World Tour event, has been recalled into Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC side for the season-ending Team Championship in Miami this week. Otaegui, who clinched his fourth DP World Tour title with a runaway victory on home...
Golf.com

LIV Golf’s $50 million team championship is here. This is what it looks like

DORAL, Fla. — If there were any lingering questions about Phil Mickelson’s comfort as LIV Golf’s leading entertainer, he answered them early Wednesday morning at its team championship. It wasn’t his turn, but the man making more money than anyone joining the tour made a point to be the first to speak.
Golf.com

Bermuda Championship leaderboard: Who’s leading after Round 1

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship continues with the second round on Friday, October 27, at Port Royal Golf Course, where players are likely licking their chops at the scoring conditions, as more than 100 of them fired a round under par on Thursday. Here are three more things you need to...
Golf Channel

Bermuda Championship power rankings: Thomas Detry, Denny McCarthy on top

Most of the PGA Tour's stars are taking a week off, so there are some fresh faces in this week's power rankings for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Port Royal Golf Club will again host what is the fourth edition of this tournament. After a recent run of bombers' paradises, this week's layout is a shorter park that rewards precision and brings the shorter hitters into the mix. Also, as we've seen in past events here, the weather can be brutal, and that could be the case this week with thunderstorms and sustained winds near 20 mph in the forecast.

