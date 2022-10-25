Maggie Hassan needs to be voted out of office. She has supported and voted for Biden's terrible policies. She hasn't commented on how the so called Infrastructure bill has helped Granite Staters. She voted for the ridiculous Inflation Reduction Act and wouldn't accept any concessions from Republicans to add to the bill. She did not support funding for more border agents but voted for more IRS agents. She's doing nothing about the illegal aliens invading our country and pouring illegal drugs into NH.Vote for Buldoc for common sense policies.
Maggie Hassen has done a great job for New Hampshire. Its unfortunate that Republicans are attacking her AS IF she controls the world economy.. But thats all Republicans have so their commercials attack her on that.. However the people of New Hampshire are smarter than that.. They know Bolduc is a Radical Right Republican and is not good for the people of New Hampshire.. He still Believes Trump Won and the election was stolen, and he said he would never change his position.. But he Flipped like a pancake when he learned Voters called him a wacko nut job and it wasn't popular in NH.. So much for never flipp flopping, and he is not even in office... Vote for Maggie, when the economy levels out, NH will be much better off... Vote Blue.
