Boulder, CO

247Sports

Previewing and predicting Colorado's Homecoming Game vs. Arizona State

Join the discussion: Inside the Herd Message Board. When: Oct. 29 at 5:35 pm (MDT) | TV: ESPNU | Line: ASU -13.5 | Series: ASU Leads 9-3 Colorado Notes | CU Statistics | ASU Notes | ASU Statistics. Fan Predictions | Our Predictions:. Adam Munsterteiger, Publisher (5-2): Arizona State 21,...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Ohio State QB commit Dylan Raiola and teammates in showdown game on ESPNU

The ESPN High School Showcase rolls into Arizona on Friday night in a game that features plenty of big-time talent led by the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect and Buckeye quarterback commitment Dylan Raiola from Chandler, Ariz. Chandler Basha takes on Chandler for a showdown game at Chandler High School with Chandler entering the game at 7-0 and Basha at 6-1.
CHANDLER, AZ
The Associated Press

Colorado faces steep climb to return program to glory days

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Longtime NFL linebacker Chad Brown owes so much to the University of Colorado, his alma mater. He won a national title while with the Buffaloes. He met his wife there. He sent his kids to school in Boulder, too. That’s why going back these days brings such an array of emotions. Brown so deeply wants to see the Buffs return to the glory of ages ago, when bowl games were just a matter of which one, not just hoping for a berth. But he also realizes it’s an Everest sort of ascension out of a rocky slide that’s seen the program tumble to 1-6 this season (all losses by 23 or more points) and cost coach Karl Dorrell his job earlier this month. The Buffaloes, who are 1-3 in the Pac-12, have free-fallen to near the bottom of the college football landscape, with CBS Sports ranking them as the lowest Power Five school (120th overall) this week.
BOULDER, CO
KGAB AM 650

Denver At The Bottom Of The List For Best Baseball Cities. It’s Because The Rockies Are Bad, Isn’t It?

Sorry, Rockies, but it's looking like Denver isn't the best area for being a baseball city. I know, I know. It's a hard pill to swallow. I mean, I love going to the Rockies games. My wife and I love getting some cheap seats, going and drinking 3 dollar beers before the first pitch(you have to drink a Coors at Coors Field), and enjoying Downtown Denver before heading back to our hotel.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Koelbel and Company Celebrates 70 Years of Development in Colorado

Koelbel and Company, one of Denver’s oldest and most esteemed real estate developers, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this month, enhancing lives through the creation of legacy communities throughout Colorado—and recently expanding its commercial investment division nationally. Through the decades, the family-owned business has experienced adversity, market fluctuations,...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Ice Castles will not be returning to Colorado this winter

DILLON, Colo. — The Ice Castles will not be returning to the mountains of Colorado this winter. This is the second-straight year the Ice Castles will not open in Colorado. From 2017 to 2020, the Ice Castles set up in Dillon over the winter. Last year, organizers announced that a planned move from Dillon to Silverthorne was unsuccessful.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado

COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious

Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

Hops n Drops opens in Ranch

Highlands Ranch is the next community Hops n Drops is calling home in Colorado. The casual eatery, known for its ice cold beer and cocktails, opened its third location in the state between Chipotle and Panera off of South University Boulevard on Oct. 20. “We look for neighborhoods,” and Highlands...
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
Y95 Country

George Strait Is Coming To Colorado In 2023

The King is coming to Colorado - and he's bringing some of his famous friends along for the ride. On Monday morning (Oct. 24). news broke that the 'King of Country Music', George Strait is gearing up to hit the road for a brand-new stadium tour in 2023. The newly...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

247Sports

