BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Longtime NFL linebacker Chad Brown owes so much to the University of Colorado, his alma mater. He won a national title while with the Buffaloes. He met his wife there. He sent his kids to school in Boulder, too. That’s why going back these days brings such an array of emotions. Brown so deeply wants to see the Buffs return to the glory of ages ago, when bowl games were just a matter of which one, not just hoping for a berth. But he also realizes it’s an Everest sort of ascension out of a rocky slide that’s seen the program tumble to 1-6 this season (all losses by 23 or more points) and cost coach Karl Dorrell his job earlier this month. The Buffaloes, who are 1-3 in the Pac-12, have free-fallen to near the bottom of the college football landscape, with CBS Sports ranking them as the lowest Power Five school (120th overall) this week.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO