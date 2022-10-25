Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Denver hospitals release homeless to streetsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Livestock Exchange moves closer to landmark statusDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: How does your church treat homeless people in Denver?David HeitzDenver, CO
Vegan fried chik’n joint opens in Denver to virtual ordersInna DinkinsDenver, CO
Denver voters will consider $2 billion in sidewalk improvementsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
247Sports
Previewing and predicting Colorado's Homecoming Game vs. Arizona State
Join the discussion: Inside the Herd Message Board. When: Oct. 29 at 5:35 pm (MDT) | TV: ESPNU | Line: ASU -13.5 | Series: ASU Leads 9-3 Colorado Notes | CU Statistics | ASU Notes | ASU Statistics. Fan Predictions | Our Predictions:. Adam Munsterteiger, Publisher (5-2): Arizona State 21,...
Colorado Buffaloes set to host two official visitors on Homecoming weekend
Top 50 California recruit Jordan Shaw and Arizona pledge Rhino Tapaatoutai both plan to take an official visit to Colorado this coming weekend, with the Buffaloes set to host Arizona State at Folsom Field for Homecoming...
247Sports
Ohio State QB commit Dylan Raiola and teammates in showdown game on ESPNU
The ESPN High School Showcase rolls into Arizona on Friday night in a game that features plenty of big-time talent led by the country’s No. 1 overall 2024 prospect and Buckeye quarterback commitment Dylan Raiola from Chandler, Ariz. Chandler Basha takes on Chandler for a showdown game at Chandler High School with Chandler entering the game at 7-0 and Basha at 6-1.
Colorado faces steep climb to return program to glory days
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Longtime NFL linebacker Chad Brown owes so much to the University of Colorado, his alma mater. He won a national title while with the Buffaloes. He met his wife there. He sent his kids to school in Boulder, too. That’s why going back these days brings such an array of emotions. Brown so deeply wants to see the Buffs return to the glory of ages ago, when bowl games were just a matter of which one, not just hoping for a berth. But he also realizes it’s an Everest sort of ascension out of a rocky slide that’s seen the program tumble to 1-6 this season (all losses by 23 or more points) and cost coach Karl Dorrell his job earlier this month. The Buffaloes, who are 1-3 in the Pac-12, have free-fallen to near the bottom of the college football landscape, with CBS Sports ranking them as the lowest Power Five school (120th overall) this week.
Denver At The Bottom Of The List For Best Baseball Cities. It’s Because The Rockies Are Bad, Isn’t It?
Sorry, Rockies, but it's looking like Denver isn't the best area for being a baseball city. I know, I know. It's a hard pill to swallow. I mean, I love going to the Rockies games. My wife and I love getting some cheap seats, going and drinking 3 dollar beers before the first pitch(you have to drink a Coors at Coors Field), and enjoying Downtown Denver before heading back to our hotel.
milehighcre.com
Koelbel and Company Celebrates 70 Years of Development in Colorado
Koelbel and Company, one of Denver’s oldest and most esteemed real estate developers, is celebrating its 70th anniversary this month, enhancing lives through the creation of legacy communities throughout Colorado—and recently expanding its commercial investment division nationally. Through the decades, the family-owned business has experienced adversity, market fluctuations,...
Ice Castles will not be returning to Colorado this winter
DILLON, Colo. — The Ice Castles will not be returning to the mountains of Colorado this winter. This is the second-straight year the Ice Castles will not open in Colorado. From 2017 to 2020, the Ice Castles set up in Dillon over the winter. Last year, organizers announced that a planned move from Dillon to Silverthorne was unsuccessful.
lamarledger.com
Human composting facilities, the first since Colorado law change, offer unique burial option
A 50,000-square-foot warehouse housed in a gray, nondescript building in Montbello sat empty Thursday, but by mid-next year, it will be transformed into the latest — and largest — Denver-area facility where human bodies can be composted. The building will have places where families can hold ceremonies for...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell around Colorado
COLORADO, USA — It might still be autumn but it feels more like winter across Colorado on Thursday. Snow began falling in Colorado's High Country overnight and snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until noon Thursday for higher elevations. Four to eight...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious
Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
highlandsranchherald.net
Hops n Drops opens in Ranch
Highlands Ranch is the next community Hops n Drops is calling home in Colorado. The casual eatery, known for its ice cold beer and cocktails, opened its third location in the state between Chipotle and Panera off of South University Boulevard on Oct. 20. “We look for neighborhoods,” and Highlands...
George Strait Is Coming To Colorado In 2023
The King is coming to Colorado - and he's bringing some of his famous friends along for the ride. On Monday morning (Oct. 24). news broke that the 'King of Country Music', George Strait is gearing up to hit the road for a brand-new stadium tour in 2023. The newly...
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Back in the 1960s, the hippie movement was in full swing, and at the center of the summer of love in Denver, Colorado, for two remarkable years, was a music venue known as The Family Dog. History of Colorado's Family Dog. The Family Dog first opened its doors in September...
Denver’s homeless population count hits 14-year record
There were nearly 7,000 homeless people in the Denver metro on a single January night this year, a 14-year record. Advocates say these counts understate the case and there may be as many as 30,000 unhoused people in the metro area.
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
Remembering the deadly blizzard that struck Colorado 25 years ago
Monday marks the 25th anniversary of an epic blizzard that had parts of Colorado and the Denver metro area in a deadly grip for three days in 1997.
Condé Nast Ranks 13 Colorado Hotels as the Best in the West
Travelers from all over the world often turn to Condé Nast to find the best of the best accommodations. Now, the Newhouse-founded lifestyle website has given 13 Colorado hotels that honor. The company recently revealed the results of its Readers' Choice Awards 2022, and when it came to hotels...
Two Colorado spots listed among 'best small towns to visit' in US
Travel website Trips to Discover has once again given Colorado some love, this time on their list of the top 20 'most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States.'. Towns of Breckenridge and Ouray were included on the unranked list of 20. The publication pointed to Breck's state-of-the-art...
