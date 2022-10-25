Read full article on original website
Patriot Front insignias found spray-painted on Gonzaga campus, Monroe St Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spray-painted insignias of white nationalist group Patriot Front were found on Gonzaga University’s campus and the Monroe Bridge. Logos and the words “Not Stolen, Conquered” were found on a mural called “The Wall” outside of the university’s College Hall building. The markings were removed later in the day. “It’s a statement that is meant to intimidate, it’s meant...
ewu.edu
EWU Wheelchair Basketball Tournament Draws a Crowd
The inaugural Eastern Washington University Wheelchair Basketball Tournament, held at Reese Court on Oct. 21-22, drew hundreds of spectators and proved to be a successful event. “There was a big crowd here and we got to show them what wheelchair basketball is all about,” says Head Wheelchair Basketball Coach David...
hbsdealer.com
Kodiak acquires Idaho's Albeni Falls Building Supply
CEO Steve Swinney says the Pacific Northwest continues to be a strong avenue for acquisitions and expansion. Kodiak Building Partners has acquired prodealer Albeni Falls Building Supply. Founded in Oldtown, Idaho in 1948 as Diamond International Lumber, the dealer provides lumber and building products in northern Idaho and eastern Washington.
inlander.com
I Saw You
HUNT FOR HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER: Mr. Military Man in your souped up silver Dodge Ram. You rear-ended me in July on the corner of Third and Thor around 9 am when I was taking my son to school. I was driving my bright red Pontiac g6. I got out to ask you why the hell you had hit me, and your response was "you didn't mean to!" So I pull off into the Conoco station. The correct and legal thing to do, right?! Well, to my surprise I see your truck, which at the time was hauling wood/logs, take off and head toward South Hill up Thor Street. While I'm sure it was an accident to run into the back of me, you damaged my vehicle! With all due respect, I have to wonder, is this how a military man is supposed to conduct himself? I believe what you did is called a hit-and-run, a jailable offense in Washington. I'm looking for you, and I will eventually find you! I want my car fixed! Please respond immediately to avoid any further actions on my behalf. - red g6.
Is Spokane a good place to retire?
Read an article about best cities to retire in America, the top-ranked cities are located in Arizona, Florida and Louisiana. How about Spokane?
FOX 28 Spokane
‘They’re only giving us 90 days in the middle of winter:’ Small Rathdrum community facing eviction
RATHDRUM, Idaho. – In the rural and quiet town of Rathdrum, the Mountain View Home Community is facing possible eviction during the coldest months of the year. “It’s a hell of a way to enter winter,” Resident Roger Gee said. Gee has lived in the mobile home...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane elementary school kids participate in city-wide cross country meet
SPOKANE, Wash. - Kids from elementary schools across Spokane participated in an All City Meet on Saturday. The event capped off the elementary school cross country season, which was organized by Active4Youth, a nonprofit that helps kids get active in the Spokane area. Active4Youth worked with Spokane Public Schools, the...
ewu.edu
Help Disadvantaged Kids by Giving to the EWU School Supply Drive
EWU is collecting school supplies in partnership with Communities in Schools of Spokane County on Oct. 29-Nov. 19. The supplies will be distributed to schoolchildren throughout the area whose families are unable to afford the cost of purchasing these essential items. To participate in this Eagle community service project, please...
thecentersquare.com
Stevens County candidate faces residency questions
(The Center Square) – Geoff Kristianson is denying the findings of an investigative firm that he resides in Spokane, Washington, instead of Stevens County, where he is running to replace outgoing Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen. He said the report by G/T Investigations of Spokane contains “groundless last-minute allegations intended merely...
yaktrinews.com
Washington students may be leaving behind $50 million in federal aid
SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Governor Jay Inslee, students in Washington may be missing out on $50 million in federal aid by not filling out their FAFSA’s. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) opened on October 1, and Washington state has the third-lowest FAFSA completion rate in the country.
East Central businesses speak on I-90 homeless camp impact on neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — East Central businesses, homeowners, neighborhood council representatives and county officials each had different stories to tell about living and working near the I-90 homeless encampment at a press conference Wednesday. While their stories were different, their hopes were the same. The growing homeless encampment in their...
Ferris HS football coach out, school cites ‘several issues’ with program
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ferris High School football coach Malik Roberson is out for the remainder of the season after the school cited “several issues” regarding the program. Roberson will not be working with the team for the last two games of the season. Players and parents were notified of the news on Tuesday. The exact reason behind this decision is...
spokanepublicradio.org
State leaders respond to city, county plan for homeless encampment
State leaders are responding to the city and county’s decision to declare a 440-person homeless encampment on state land an emergency, and setting a deadline to have it cleared. Eastern Washington administrator for the Washington State Department of Transportation, Mike Gribner, said Camp Hope, as it is known locally,...
KHQ Right Now
Northside resource center pitches idea to end homelessness in the county
SPOKANE, Wash. - New Hope Resource Center will be bringing Charles Durrett to North Spokane in their pitch to end homelessness. Charles Durrett is an architect known for his creating of the Haystack Heights Housing Community in Spokane. This housing model is something New Hope is interested in applying to help fight homelessness on the Northside of Spokane.
What percent of Spokane is white?
Spokane is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Spokane?
How to watch the Gonzaga-Tennessee game
FRISCO, Texas – Gonzaga basketball season kicks off Friday with an exhibition game against the Tennessee Volunteers. This game is unlike your typical Zag game, though. The game will be live on Pay-Per-View and will cost $9.99 to watch. All proceeds from the game will go to McLendon Foundation. The foundation was established in 1999 to honor the legacy of...
pullmanradio.com
WSU Parking Lots Must Be Cleared By Thursday At 3:00 For Football Parking
The parking lots at Washington State University must be empty by 3:00 Thursday afternoon for football game parking. WSU football is hosting Utah at 7:00 Thursday night in Martin Stadium. WSU will run on normal operations Thursday. Campus parking lots must be cleared of employee and student vehicles by 3:00 Thursday. RV’s will start using designated lots starting Wednesday night. The RV’s will be allowed in those designated lots through Friday. Pullman Transit will offer free rides for WSU staff on Thursday afternoon starting at 4:00.
Yakima, Spokane counties forfeit nearly $2M in federal rental aid
The U.S. Treasury pulled funds from jurisdictions that didn't meet the deadline to distribute at least 20% of their most recent allocation.
Agencies Unite to Disband Large Spokane Homeless Camp
Government agencies in Spokane have activated an Emergency Operations Center to get occupants of a large homeless encampment into shelter before the onset of winter. “Communities that are most successful at decommissioning camps use an organized, indoor navigation system approach to identifying housing and connecting people to supportive services,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward explained in a statement Tuesday.
