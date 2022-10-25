ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Kath Lee

A teen girl's father forbade her from studying as punishment. "She gave us no other choice."

The majority of parents who have teenagers who are stubborn and disruptive have probably tried all in their power to bring their children under control, but to no effect. It would appear that the more a parent tries to address their child's "acting-out" behavior, the more severe the conduct gets. It is not uncommon for parents to express their frustration by stating, "I've tried everything with this child, and nothing works!"
Upworthy

Mom shares how her 3-year-old daughter's obsession with a creepy doll worked out in their favor

It was love at first sight for little Briar Rose. The moment she spotted the spooky-looking baby doll wearing dirty clothes and cracks painted on its skin, the 3-year-old decided it was coming home with her. "She said, 'But I'm its mommy and it needs me!' Briar named the doll, Chloe and I then immediately nicknamed her Creepy Chloe. I'm pretty sure Creepy Chloe is stealing my soul when I sleep," Briar's mother, Brittany Beard, wrote on Facebook in a now-viral post. Speaking to TODAY, the 33-year-old mother-of-two revealed that although she herself isn't a big fan of Halloween, she took her family to a Spirit Halloween store at the end of August just to browse.
intheknow.com

Big brothers pause devices to put baby sister to sleep in touching footage

This Reddit forum is celebrating the special bond between siblings, thanks to a viral video. The clip received over 118,000 upvotes in the “Made Me Smile” forum. It showed black and white camera footage of three siblings in a bedroom together with the caption, “Siblings are the only ‘enemy’ who we couldn’t live without.”
The Atlantic

I Didn’t Want My Children to Know—And Then I Did

For many years, Achut Deng’s survival required her to focus, not on the multiple tragedies and near-death experiences that she had endured before reaching the age of 10, but on the safety and stability that she was precariously striving toward. So when she had children of her own, eventually building a middle-class life in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, she decided to protect their innocence—an innocence she herself was never afforded—and keep her story to herself. Or, at least, she tried.
Gillian Sisley

Mom of 4 Insists ‘Infertile’ Couple Stop Trying for Baby

Is it ever someone’s place to comment on another person’s fertility issues?. There are plenty of couples who, along the course of their relationship, will decide that they want to start a family together. This is generally a conscious decision after they have built a strong foundation.

