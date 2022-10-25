ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Dry shampoo recalled over potential cancer-causing ingredient

Unilever says it's recalling dry shampoo aerosol products sold nationwide because they may contain elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen. The recall is the latest of half a dozen so far this year, with the cancer-causing chemical showing up in products including deodorant, hand sanitizer and sunscreen. The latest...
BGR.com

This recalled tea might be contaminated with botulism, so throw it out now

Clostridium botulinum is a dangerous, potentially fatal bacteria that can contaminate foods and drinks. When that happens, manufacturers issue recalls like the massive Lyons Magnus recall from a few months ago that triggered additional recalls. The Chai Box company has now issued a recall of its own for select products that might contain the same Clostridium bacteria. The company discovered that some of the tea drinks might have been under-processed, which contributed to the problem.
CBS News

Benzene behind latest shampoo recall is a big problem, scientist says

Unilever is recalling dry shampoo aerosol products sold nationwide because they may contain elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen. The recall is the latest of half a dozen so far this year, with the cancer-causing chemical showing up in products including deodorant, hand sanitizer and sunscreen. People should take...
Hypebae

Dove, TRESemmè and Other Dry Shampoos Have Been Voluntarily Recalled for Cancer Causing Chemical

After the FDA found potentially elevated levels of a cancer-causing chemical, benzene, several dry shampoo brands are under a voluntary recall. The recall affects select brands of dry shampoos such as household Unilever brands such as Dove, Suave, Bed Head and TRESemmè. The products in recall were all produced before October 2021. “Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.” The FDA states in a press release. “Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution. Unilever has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall.”
Lifehacker

Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says

Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
TheStreet

Personal Care Products Face Recall for Chemical Contamination

Cancer-causing hairspray sounds like some kind of beauty urban legend. Like the whispers that bat guano is used to make mascara (it’s not, it’s confused for guanine) or that wearing lipstick causes cancer. I mean can you imagine how many of us would actually have cancer if that were the case? The Food and Drug Administration has, of course, fully debunked that tall tale. But recently, companies have been seeing instances of a carcinogenic chemical, benzene, contaminating personal care products in aerosol containers.
gcimagazine.com

Unilever Recalls Dry Shampoos for Possible Elevated Benzene Levels

Unilever U.S. issued a voluntary product recall on Oct. 18, 2022, regarding potentially elevated levels of benzene in select lot codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021. Cited brands include Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé. Daily exposure to benzene in...
KSD 93.7 The Bull

FDA Warns About Use Of Certain Heating Pads

An electric heating pad has been recalled due to risks of injury, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced in a news release on Tuesday (October 25). Whele LLC announced a recall of more than 500,000 Mighty Bliss electric heating pads distributed between July 2021 and July 2022 on Monday (October 24) due to concerns of electric shocks, skin burns, rashes and irritation.
Popculture

Popular Dry Shampoos Recalled

Consumer goods conglomerate Unilever voluntarily recalled a group of dry shampoos sold under various brand names earlier this month. The products were sold in aerosol cans and made before October 2021. They were recalled because the products potentially had elevated levels of benzene. The recalled products were from the Dove,...
WPXI Pittsburgh

FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product

Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
CNET

Brie Cheese Recall: All the Brands Impacted by Listeria Concerns

Old Europe Cheese, a company in Michigan, issued a voluntary recall Friday that includes all of its brie and camembert cheeses sold in August through Sept. 28, with best by dates through Dec. 14. The cheeses have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes -- a strain of which has been linked to six illnesses from 2017 to 2022.
WWD

Unilever U.S. and Canada Recalls Several Dry Shampoos From Dove, Suave and Other Brands

Unilever U.S. and Canada issued a voluntary recall on several aerosol-based dry shampoo products produced before October 2021, as they could contain high levels of benzene.  Benzene is a highly flammable human carcinogen that is amongst the top 20 chemicals for production volume in the U.S. according to the CDC. Exposure to benzene is common, as it is found in gasoline, cigarette smoke and some waxes and glues. However, according to the CDC, heavy exposure to benzene whether orally, via inhalation or through the skin, could lead to cancer and blood disorders.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring...
ESPN Sioux Falls

Check Your Fridge, There’s a Nationwide Cookie Dough Recall

The potential of the presence of a foreign object has prompted a nationwide recall of some cookie dough. According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Nestlé USA has initiated a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.

