lehighsports.com
Lehigh Finishes Fourth at Patriot League Championship
LEWISBURG, Pa. - The Lehigh women's cross country team had one of its best finishes at the Patriot League Championship in recent years Saturday morning at Bucknell. The Mountain Hawks finished fourth overall with 101 points and placed eight runners in the top 50. Navy was crowned Patriot League Champion for the second consecutive year, finishing with 38 points.
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Earn Senior Day Shutout Victory Over Colgate
BETHLEHEM, Pa.– The Lehigh field hockey program recorded their second straight shutout, and third of the season, with a 5-0 win versus Colgate in Patriot League action on Saturday afternoon as the Mountain Hawks celebrated Senior Day. "I am really happy with how we finished out the second half,"...
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Record Sixth-Place Finish at PLC
LEWISBURG, Pa. - The Lehigh men's cross country team returned to Bucknell on Saturday morning for the much anticipated Patriot League Championships, finishing sixth overall with 145 points. Navy won the Patriot League Championship, finishing with 32 points and four runners in the top ten. "It is disappointing that we...
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Suffers Setback at Army West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. - The Lehigh volleyball program battled with Army West Point in Patriot League action, but fell in straight sets (25-20, 25-21, 26-24) on Friday evening. The Mountain Hawks fall to 12-12 on the year and 3-9 in league play while the Black Knights improve to 14-8 overall and 10-2 in Patriot League competition.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh to Face Boston University in Final Away Game of Regular Season
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's soccer team will head to Boston University for a 6 p.m. battle in its final road game of the regular season. The Mountain Hawks are 3-8-3 (2-3-2 PL), while Boston University is 5-4-6 (3-1-3). With just two regular season league games left for Lehigh,...
lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks Host Colgate and Columbia to Close the Regular Season
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh field hockey team returns home to Ulrich Field to finish their regular season schedule. First, the Mountain Hawks host on Colgate in Patriot League action Saturday starting at 11 a.m. on ESPN+, as the program honors it seniors. The Mountain Hawks will then close out the year with a non-league contest versus Columbia on Sunday, with the match beginning at 1 p.m.
lehighsports.com
Lyght Named Offensive Player of the Year; Five Mountain Hawks Named All-League
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Following its fourth-place regular season finish and its second-straight Patriot League Tournament berth, the Lehigh women's soccer team picked up a major award and five All-Patriot League honors, announced by the league on Friday afternoon. Sophomore Corinne Lyght has been named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Patriot League. Senior Ryelle Shuey joins Lyght on the first team while graduate-student Erin Keefe, senior Mattie Murphy and junior Ava Schaller were all named to the third team.
lehighsports.com
1-1 Draw At Bucknell Secures Home Quarterfinal Game for Lehigh
LEWISBURG, Pa. - An early goal from junior Ava Schaller followed by a Bucknell goal with 48 seconds remaining in the first half led to a 1-1 draw in the Lehigh women's soccer team's final game of the regular season Wednesday night on Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium. The Mountain...
lehighsports.com
Lehigh to Host Brown and White Intrasquad Friday Night
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – As the Lehigh wrestling team continues its preparations for the 2022-23 season, the Mountain Hawks will host the Brown and White Intrasquad Friday at 7 p.m. inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. Head coach Pat Santoro and his staff have tentatively scheduled 10 bouts as fans...
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Men's and Women's Basketball Season Tickets Now on Sale
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh basketball season tickets for the 2022-23 season are now on sale. Season tickets cost $99 and include all men's and women's basketball home games for the upcoming campaign. Single game tickets are now on sale as well as both the Lehigh men and women will host...
easternpafootball.com
Southern closes season with road win
SUNBURY – With a trip to the District 4 Class AA playoffs already wrapped up, the Southern Columbia Area Tigers entered their regular season finale just needing to pick up a victory and keep momentum rolling into the post season. The visiting Tigers did just that by picking up...
Every week has been ‘championship week’ for Nazareth football, but this one actually is
Nazareth Area High School’s football team has labeled every week a “championship week” this season. It’s a reminder to focus on the game at hand. It’s derived from the “1-0″ mindset that star Jahan Dotson, then at Penn State, preached to the 2019 Blue Eagles team that won a District 11 title.
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Eric Speece: Perseverance Against Setback
Ric Speece was recently inducted into the Luzerne County Sports Hall of Fame. He has been dedicated to football since he played it in his childhood backyard in his hometown of West Pittston. Although he broke his leg at age 4, Eric wanted to continue playing football. At age 7,...
Lehigh Valley IronPigs to stay in Allentown; city will help fund stadium upgrades
Allentown City Council abruptly reversed a plan to help fund renovations at Coca-Cola Park, the home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Phillies
On the Pennsylvania Road — Native American fishing technique
DANVILLE, Pa. — Skycam 16 and a high school teacher helped us peer into the history of the 'V-shaped structure, At the Susquehanna River in Danville. The structure is said to date back centuries and is believed to have been created by Native Americans to catch eels. According to...
NBC Philadelphia
Pa. Family Remembers Dad Who Died After Watching Beloved Phillies Make the World Series
Lifelong Phillies fan and Macungie resident Charlie Abromitis died Monday after a seven-month long battle with cancer -- but not before he was able to see his favorite team make it to the world series. Abromitis, 57, was surrounded by his family and the Phils for the last few months,...
Cumberland County native Jon Ritchie to replace WIP loudmouth Angelo Cataldi on morning show
Winter is coming. So is Angelo Cataldi’s retirement. On Thursday, the WIP host announced who will be replacing him on the station’s morning show. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports it will be former Philadelphia Eagles fullback and Cumberland County native Jon Ritchie and Joe DeCamara. The duo currently hosts WIP’s midday show.
Times News
Paranormal group investigates area sightings
David Wargo remembered the morning his mother called him, telling him that his brother - a newly ordained minister - had arrived on her doorstep in a panic. It wasn’t yet daybreak but Jeffrey Wargo had already spent a harrowing first night at his church’s parsonage in Riegelsville. He was convinced that the old Victorian home was haunted.
sauconsource.com
Sheetz Proposed on Rt. 378 in Lower Saucon Township
Just a day after Bethlehem zoning hearing board members approved a plan by Sheetz to build a combination convenience store-gas station on the city’s South Side, it was Lower Saucon Township officials’ turn to hear about a proposal for a Sheetz in the Saucon Valley Square shopping center on Rt. 378.
webbweekly.com
Thomas L. Irvin, 62
Thomas L. Irvin, 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 21, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home in Williamsport. He was born in Williamsport on November 2, 1959 and was the son of the late James Robert “Bob” and Irene (Dutton) Irvin. Thomas married the former Susan L. Charles on July 5, 2003. They shared 19 wonderful years together. He owned Irvin’s Garbage Removal. Thomas loved to spend time with family, friends and his dog, Molly. He also enjoyed going to his river lot.
