BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Following its fourth-place regular season finish and its second-straight Patriot League Tournament berth, the Lehigh women's soccer team picked up a major award and five All-Patriot League honors, announced by the league on Friday afternoon. Sophomore Corinne Lyght has been named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Patriot League. Senior Ryelle Shuey joins Lyght on the first team while graduate-student Erin Keefe, senior Mattie Murphy and junior Ava Schaller were all named to the third team.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO