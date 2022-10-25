Read full article on original website
Related
eastoncourier.news
Letter: Elect Tim Gavin for State Senate
Tim Gavin served our country as a United States Army officer. Now he is stepping up to ask you to vote for him to serve in the Connecticut State Senate. Tim grew up in the small town of Canton, Connecticut. He is a graduate of CT public schools and Yale University. After finishing his Army active-duty, Tim knew he wanted to move back to CT because of its economic opportunities, environmental diversity, and close-knit communities. He knows first-hand the importance of supporting our public education system and preserving Easton’s small-town values.
eastoncourier.news
A Message from First Selectman Bindelglass
Happy Halloween! Enjoy this beautiful Fall weekend and all the exciting festivities Easton has to offer. Daylight Savings time is next weekend, November 6th. We are still looking to fill a couple of Board and Commission positions, one with Park & Recreation and two with the Easton Diversity and Inclusion Task Force. If you are interested, please contact the First Selectman’s office at Town Hall.
eastoncourier.news
Harry & the Lady in White
Harry O’Connor had just completed a thirteen day stretch without a day’s rest at the Chance-Vought aircraft plant in Stratford. In was mid-October of 1943 and the plant was churning out F4U Corsairs for the Navy. That aircraft was proving to be a vital weapon in turning the tide against the Japanese in the battle for supremacy in the air in the Pacific Theater. O’Connor was the foreman of a mostly female crew of assemblers who installed the six M2 Browning machine guns in the folding wings of the aircraft. He worked the second shift of the around-the-clock operation and had put in six double shifts during the past two weeks. He was exhausted and ready for three days with his wife and young children back in Easton.
eastoncourier.news
Beer Sale at Greiser’s Market Makes History
A 4-pack of Heady Topper beer sold at Greiser’s Coffee & Market made history Saturday morning. The beer sale was the first in nearly half a century. Easton banned alcohol sales in 1949. The law was repealed in 1975 but nowhere in town has alcohol been sold. Greiser’s broke...
eastoncourier.news
Easton EMS Calls – September 2022
The Easton Emergency Medical Service personnel operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To reach EMS, located at 448 Sport Hill Road, please call 911 in an emergency or 202-452-9595 in non-emergencies.
eastoncourier.news
Barlow Football Steamrolls New Fairfield to Remain Undefeated
The Joel Barlow Falcons football team came one step closer to making the postseason with a 47-13 win over New Fairfield. The team finds itself sitting in the top spot in the South-West Conference and statewide Class SS division with a perfect 6-0 record. After suffering their first loss, the New Fairfield Rebels fall to 5-1 and fourth place in the South-West Conference.
Comments / 0