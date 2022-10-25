ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Your Thursday Outlook in Tuscaloosa

1) West Alabama and the entire state is experiencing significant flu activity. Now, add to that other respiratory viruses like COVID19 and RSV and you can understand why healthcare officials like Alabama Hospitals Assn. President Dr. Donald Williamson is concerned, "The hospitals I've talked to tell me they are busy but not overwhelmed for now."
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
Children’s of Alabama seeing wait times upwards of 10 hours at ER

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is reporting unprecedented wait times at its emergency room as a bad strain of the flu and RSV spreads through the community. Dr. Alicia Webb said most children coming into the ER have symptoms of a viral infection such as COVID, the flu and RSV. That mixed with regularly seen emergencies is resulting in an influx of patients.
Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama

The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
Birmingham Police Chief responds to officers questions about new hours, staff shortage, safety

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: October 26th, 9:20 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department released the following statement from Chief Scott Thurmond:. "The Birmingham Police Department’s leadership is open to meeting with the members of the department and the Fraternal Order of Police at any time. The Birmingham Police Department began the process of reinstituting it’s Quality Circle meetings on Monday of this week in an effort to hear the concerns of the department’s members. The Quality Circle meetings were paused for some time due to COVID-19 and now being reinstated to hear and address the concerns of our employees."
Post office facility temporarily closed in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — A postal facility in Hoover has been temporarily closed. The United States Postal Service reported the Bluff Park Finance Station, located at 762 Shades Mountain Plaza, was closed due to a safety concern. Postal officials are working to resolve the issue, however, the nature of the...
2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year

Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
West Alabama residents prepared for storms

SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) – West Alabama braced for the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday. An EF-2 tornado devastated the Sawyerville community of Hale County in February, destroying 20 homes and claiming one life. Bread of Life Church Pastor Mercy Pickens is glad there were no tornado threats this time around. The entire church was destroyed […]
Tuscaloosa Man Gets 7 Years in Prison for Defrauding COVID Relief Program

A Tuscaloosa man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after he allegedly defrauded the government of more than $200,000 in COVID relief funds. In a Thursday press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Alabama said 41-year-old Quincy Doss, a Tuscaloosa man, submitted fraudulent applications to the Paycheck Protection Program and received two loans worth more than $220,000.
