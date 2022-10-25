Read full article on original website
Your Thursday Outlook in Tuscaloosa
1) West Alabama and the entire state is experiencing significant flu activity. Now, add to that other respiratory viruses like COVID19 and RSV and you can understand why healthcare officials like Alabama Hospitals Assn. President Dr. Donald Williamson is concerned, "The hospitals I've talked to tell me they are busy but not overwhelmed for now."
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
Four Community Titans Named Grand Marshals of 2022 West Alabama Christmas Parade
The grand marshals for the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade were announced Monday in a press release from the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority. According to the release, Lyda Black, Clell Hobson, Sr., Gary Minor and Dr. Samory Pruitt were selected to lead this year's parade, which will take place on December 5.
Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
‘This needs to be resolved now’: 2 state lawmakers react to Birmingham Water Works audit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two state lawmakers from Jefferson County said Wednesday the new Birmingham Water Works Board audit of its billing problems raised troubling questions about the utility’s direction and leadership. “This billing issue has been a problem for more than a year and they haven’t been able...
Democrat Mark Pettway, Jefferson County’s first Black sheriff, says he has vision for second term
Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway says he has a vision for his second term. “There are things we started at the sheriff’s office that we have not finished,’’ said Pettway, the 58-year-old Democratic nominee for the county’s top law enforcement position. ‘’We’ve done everything that we...
Registration Opens for Tuscaloosa Half Marathon, Prices Go Up Thursday
Wednesday is the last day to register for the 11th Annual Tuscaloosa Tourism & Sports Half Marathon and Publix 5K before prices increase Thursday. The race is the longest-distance race hosted in the city and drew more than 1,000 runners to the 2022 event. The event is organized each year...
Children’s of Alabama seeing wait times upwards of 10 hours at ER
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is reporting unprecedented wait times at its emergency room as a bad strain of the flu and RSV spreads through the community. Dr. Alicia Webb said most children coming into the ER have symptoms of a viral infection such as COVID, the flu and RSV. That mixed with regularly seen emergencies is resulting in an influx of patients.
Kroger Home Delivery Now Available in Tuscaloosa County
There may not be a Kroger store in Tuscaloosa County, but residents can now have the grocery giant's goods delivered to their doorstep from their Birmingham-based fulfillment spoke that opened last month. In a press release provided to the Thread, a Kroger spokesperson said the new "spoke" complements their Atlanta...
Tuscaloosa Public Library Slashes Hours, Hiring and Programs to Cut Costs
The Tuscaloosa Public Library will soon reduce hours at all three of its area branches, freeze all hiring and remove or reduce some of its programming "to compensate for annual funding levels that have not kept pace with inflation." The changes, announced in a Monday morning press release, will be...
Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama
The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
JeffCo is spending over $18M on Grants Mill + Hueytown paving—what you need to know
Jefferson County is hard at work paving two major sections of road, with help from ALDOT and the City of Birmingham—one on Grants Mill Road and one in Hueytown. We spoke with Chris Nicholson, Deputy Director of Roads and Transportation, to bring you all the details. Grants Mill Road...
Birmingham Police Chief responds to officers questions about new hours, staff shortage, safety
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: October 26th, 9:20 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department released the following statement from Chief Scott Thurmond:. "The Birmingham Police Department’s leadership is open to meeting with the members of the department and the Fraternal Order of Police at any time. The Birmingham Police Department began the process of reinstituting it’s Quality Circle meetings on Monday of this week in an effort to hear the concerns of the department’s members. The Quality Circle meetings were paused for some time due to COVID-19 and now being reinstated to hear and address the concerns of our employees."
Post office facility temporarily closed in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — A postal facility in Hoover has been temporarily closed. The United States Postal Service reported the Bluff Park Finance Station, located at 762 Shades Mountain Plaza, was closed due to a safety concern. Postal officials are working to resolve the issue, however, the nature of the...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County judgeship
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year
Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
Jared Hudson, GOP candidate for Jefferson County sheriff, vows to protect citizens’ rights
A former U.S. Navy SEAL, husband and father of three daughters is vying to unseat Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway in the upcoming November election. Jared Hudson, the 37-year-old Republican candidate from northern Jefferson County, says if elected, he will target crime and criminals, not communities. The election will be held Nov. 8.
West Alabama residents prepared for storms
SAWYERVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) – West Alabama braced for the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday. An EF-2 tornado devastated the Sawyerville community of Hale County in February, destroying 20 homes and claiming one life. Bread of Life Church Pastor Mercy Pickens is glad there were no tornado threats this time around. The entire church was destroyed […]
Tuscaloosa Man Gets 7 Years in Prison for Defrauding COVID Relief Program
A Tuscaloosa man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison after he allegedly defrauded the government of more than $200,000 in COVID relief funds. In a Thursday press release, the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Alabama said 41-year-old Quincy Doss, a Tuscaloosa man, submitted fraudulent applications to the Paycheck Protection Program and received two loans worth more than $220,000.
West Alabama School Districts Announce Early Dismissals, Closings Ahead of Tuesday’s Severe Weather
School districts across West Alabama announced early dismissals and closures set for Tuesday in response to potential severe weather expected to impact various parts of West Alabama. This post will be updated as decisions regarding early dismissals and closures become available from area school districts. Walker County Schools. Walker County...
