eastoncourier.news
Letter: Elect Tim Gavin for State Senate
Tim Gavin served our country as a United States Army officer. Now he is stepping up to ask you to vote for him to serve in the Connecticut State Senate. Tim grew up in the small town of Canton, Connecticut. He is a graduate of CT public schools and Yale University. After finishing his Army active-duty, Tim knew he wanted to move back to CT because of its economic opportunities, environmental diversity, and close-knit communities. He knows first-hand the importance of supporting our public education system and preserving Easton’s small-town values.
eastoncourier.news
Harry & the Lady in White
Harry O’Connor had just completed a thirteen day stretch without a day’s rest at the Chance-Vought aircraft plant in Stratford. In was mid-October of 1943 and the plant was churning out F4U Corsairs for the Navy. That aircraft was proving to be a vital weapon in turning the tide against the Japanese in the battle for supremacy in the air in the Pacific Theater. O’Connor was the foreman of a mostly female crew of assemblers who installed the six M2 Browning machine guns in the folding wings of the aircraft. He worked the second shift of the around-the-clock operation and had put in six double shifts during the past two weeks. He was exhausted and ready for three days with his wife and young children back in Easton.
eastoncourier.news
Beer Sale at Greiser’s Market Makes History
A 4-pack of Heady Topper beer sold at Greiser’s Coffee & Market made history Saturday morning. The beer sale was the first in nearly half a century. Easton banned alcohol sales in 1949. The law was repealed in 1975 but nowhere in town has alcohol been sold. Greiser’s broke...
eastoncourier.news
Easton EMS Calls – September 2022
The Easton Emergency Medical Service personnel operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To reach EMS, located at 448 Sport Hill Road, please call 911 in an emergency or 202-452-9595 in non-emergencies.
eastoncourier.news
Joel Barlow Athletics Rolls Out Electronic Ticketing
Fans heading out to watch any of Joel Barlow’s High School’s sports games can skip the line at the gate and pre-purchase a ticket electronically through a system called GoFan. The school rolled out the electronic ticketing system earlier this year for home games to make it easier...
eastoncourier.news
Next Up Newtown–Undefeated Barlow on the Road Against Nighthawks Friday
The 5-0 showdown between New Fairfield and Barlow turned out to be a dominant victory for the Falcons who improved to 6-0 with a 47-13 win. The defense was in a “bend, but don’t break” mentality and executed that approach to perfection. The Falcons had a huge stop on a fourth-and-one on the five-yard line on the first drive of the game, and later had an important interception on the one yard line turning the Rebels away again.
eastoncourier.news
Barlow Football Steamrolls New Fairfield to Remain Undefeated
The Joel Barlow Falcons football team came one step closer to making the postseason with a 47-13 win over New Fairfield. The team finds itself sitting in the top spot in the South-West Conference and statewide Class SS division with a perfect 6-0 record. After suffering their first loss, the New Fairfield Rebels fall to 5-1 and fourth place in the South-West Conference.
