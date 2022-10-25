Read full article on original website
Mingo Central has another tough matchup vs. Chapmanville
NEWTOWN – It doesn't get any easier for the Mingo Central Miners. The Mingo Central High School football team is scheduled to host Class AA No. 14-ranked Chapmanville (5-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Mingo's Buck Harless Stadium. It will be the regular season home finale for the...
Lawrence County Youth Football Enters Playoffs
The Lawrence County Youth Football League has three teams battling for dreams of going to the Turf Bowl. The A-team, C-team and D-team all play semifinal Games this Saturday. (Back row left-right) Scott Holt, Tate Smith, Mikey Artrip, Carson Evans, Max Murriell, Lincoln Parsley, Channing Kitts, Eddie Chicko, Jackson Mayo, Maddox Fletcher, Kaleb Maxie, Timmy Evans, Chris Deyo. (Middle row) Marcello Chicko, Bentley Clark, Keagan Muncy, Koltyn Thompson, Levi Hensley, Brother Fitzpatrick, Logan Dean, Jace Napier, Brayden Maynard, Noah Wilks, Jackson Bartley-Webb, (front row) Branson Proctor, Andrew Deyo, Philip Maynard, Eli Preece, Elijah Diamond, Travis Tencher, Cash Curnutte, Gaige Muncy, Gavin Diamond.
Marshall meets Charleston in first of two exhibitions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The wait is over for veteran Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni, who gets to see his squad in action against another team this weekend. The Thundering Herd hosts the University of Charleston in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Friday at Cam Henderson Center.
Pair of Top 10 Class AA showdowns await in Week 10
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato discuss the best Class AA matchups in Week 10. North Marion (7-1) visits Frankfort (7-1) while Winfield (7-1) hosts Scott (8-0).
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians investors in Boyd County quarter horse race track
ASHLAND, Ky (WCHS) — Quarter horse racing is making a comeback in Kentucky as the state's only quarter horse racetrack will soon be built in Boyd County. Friday morning state and local leaders broke ground on the project. One of the investors in the project is the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.
Morehead State basketball gets a commitment from a special young boy
MOREHEAD, Ky (WKYT) – Liam Webb is 8 years old and battling cancer. Wednesday morning at Morehead State’s Johnson Arena, Webb, who is from Pikeville, received a rare opportunity to become an honorary Morehead State Eagle. MSU men’s basketball coach, Preston Spradlin, showed the youngster around the Morehead State facilities and with two simple words, Webb became an Eagle.
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new horse racing facility in Ashland
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear traveled to Boyd County on Friday to help break ground on a $55 million investment – a new horse racing facility. Beshear announced to the crowd Friday that he is doing everything he can to make sure Kentucky stays the horse racing capital with this new facility.
After years of red tape and delays, first racing event held at Mingo drag strip
A decade after successfully besting what some officials described as being an inordinate number of roadblocks wrapped in layers of red tape, the first long-awaited racing event at the mountaintop drag strip near Myrtle in Mingo County was finally held Oct. 22. Citing it was more befitting because of it...
‘They have a voice’: Girls gather in Pikeville for Eastern Kentucky Strong
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville played host to the Eastern Kentucky Strong event Thursday, inviting junior girls from all of Pike County’s High schools to celebrate female empowerment together. The event, which included breakout sessions, keynote speakers, and more, was all about overcoming societal pressures, finding...
Boyd County, KY, Expands Entertainment Options for Residents, Visitors
Boyd County's amenities appeal to kids and grown-ups alike. Sponsored by: Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau. Residents and visitors to Boyd County, Kentucky, have found plenty of ways to satisfy their craving for outdoor adventure and artistic inspiration, from the massive Rush Off-Road ATV park to galleries, museums and concert venues in downtown Ashland. Now, a wealth of new things to do is popping up in this attractive, affordable county.
Fire temporarily closes South Charleston restaurant
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A restaurant in South Charleston is temporarily closed after a fire. Suzi’s Hamburgers, located in the 200 block of MacCorkle Avenue Southwest, was closed Thursday after a small fire, according to a post on the eatery’s Facebook page. The post said the...
Dump trailer stolen in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a stolen trailer investigation. CPD says that a “Big Tex” dump trailer with the West Virginia registration C361182 was stolen from the 1600 block of 4th Ave. on Charleston’s West Side. Photos of a white Dodge Ram driving away with the trailer […]
State takes over Logan County School System following review
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022 and revealed 46 points of non-compliance, the West Virginia Board of Education announced Thursday. A team from the West Virginia Department...
West Virginia man involved in I-79 crash remains in critical condition
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man involved in a crash on I-79 on Friday, Oct. 21 remains in critical condition. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of a Ford Escape that crossed the median into oncoming traffic is a 63-year-old man from Spencer, West Virginia. At the time, deputies said two people were […]
AS WE SEE IT: Does Grayson need another stop light?
I was running a little behind getting newspapers to the Grayson post office last Wednesday morning. It was frustrating. I don’t like running late. (Though I usually am despite my best efforts.) But, if you believe in such things, I may have had a guardian angel looking out for me when a Rowan County school bus held me up near Haldeman earlier that morning.
New tech business opens in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new, futuristic business has opened shop in Springville, Va. Blackstone Data Services, LLC is a data center hosting service and cryptocurrency mining business. Seth White, CEO of Blackstone Data Services says, “We live here, we work here and we want to do business here. One...
‘American Idol’ winner, EKY native up for People’s Choice Award
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After being the first Eastern Kentucky native to win ‘American Idol’, Noah Thompson is now up for another big honor. The Louisa native is in the running with 7 others for a People’s Choice Award. The category is Competition Contestant of 2022...
New Nitro interstate bridge to open Friday
NITRO, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways plans to open the new Interstate 64 bridge across the Kanawha River between Nitro and St. Albans during a ceremony set for Friday afternoon. The bridge, which is part of a several mile long interstate widening project, has been under construction...
Pike County, Kentucky, grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 5 and returned 15 felony indictments and six felony informations. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
UPDATE: No shooting victim in Huntington
UPDATE (4:07 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28): Huntington Police say that no shooting occurred at this location on Friday. Cabell County dispatch was told that there was a shooting, but a shooting did not happen. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was injured in a shooting in Huntington on Friday afternoon. Cabell County dispatchers say that the […]
