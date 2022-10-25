Read full article on original website
Louisiana Achieves Number One Ranking in This Educational Category
For as long as I can remember, the state of education in Louisiana has left a lot to be desired. "We're first in all of the bad categories and last in all of the good ones." That's a common saying that I've gotten used to hearing throughout my life here in the Bayou State and I hate it. It's because of the reality of that statement that many of our best and brightest are leaving our beautiful state, a state whose potential is realized but has not been thoroughly tapped into in so many areas.
Powerball Draws for $637 Million – Here are the Results
The multi-state lottery game Powerball held a drawing last night just before 10 pm Louisiana time in hopes of finding a winner for what turned out to be a jackpot valued at $637 million dollars. Game organizers had originally estimated last night's top prize would be closer to $610 million but I guess a few more folks decided to plunk down a few dollars and take a chance on life-changing wealth.
What You Need to Know About the 8 Constitutional Amendments on the November 8 Ballot
The November 8th Election is approaching as early voting has begun and lasts through Tuesday, November 1. While there are U.S. Congressional and U.S. Senate races on the ballot - as well as local races in your area - there are also eight Constitutional Amendment proposals up for your vote.
Louisiana Has Highest Flu Activity in the Country, According to Walgreens Flu Index
In case you were wondering, "how bad is the flu this year?", here's the answer. It's not good in Louisiana. Walgreens announced on Monday that Louisiana has the highest flu activity in the country. This is according to the 2022-2023 Walgreens Flu Index. According to their Index, overall flu activity...
Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Among the Top 10 Highest Ever
If tonight's multi-state Powerball lottery game produces a jackpot winner that ticket holder or ticket holders will be able to lay claim to one of the largest Powerball lottery prizes in game history. Powerball has not produced a jackpot winner since August 3rd of this year and those who follow lottery games say "Powerball is due".
Ways to Keep Rodents Out of Your Home During A Louisiana Cold Front
I don't know about you, but I cannot stand when I know that there is a mouse in the house. As we enter into the meat of Fall and soon-to-be winter in south Louisiana, we will see more and more cool fronts sweep across the area. With that, small creatures...
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
